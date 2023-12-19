Open Thread: What fight should UFC give fans for Christmas?

Fans love fights, which one should UFC gift us with next year?

With Christmas less than a week away, I started thinking about my wish list. After some of the stinkers we’ve had this year, especially all those watery Apex cards, we’re owed something nice. What better way to get things sorted than to actually have a place to log the fights we want the UFC to put on. It’s your chance to play matchmaker. Who knows, maybe the UFC will pay attention and make some of them a reality.

And while the BMF belt is a silly thing, the idea of making fan-craved fights like this is something I can get behind. For my money, Shavkat Rakhmonov is who I want to see most in 2024. He is now ranked No. 3 at welterweight, supplanting Colby Covington’s hold on it and forcing the three-time title loser to No. 5 in the division. Selfishly, I wouldn’t mind seeing him [Rakhmonov] fight for the belt, but Belal Muhummad stands in the way of that.

Dustin Poirier (red gloves) shakes hands with Justin Gaethje (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 291 | Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

That said, this is my personal pick and my choice has been made. However, there are different opponents we can pair Mr. Rakhmonov with, though. For starters, we could make something with Colby Covington. Or would that be too mean to say in polite company? What about Khamzat Chimaev? Since this is wishful thinking, we could even do it at catchweight. The third choice would be to have him fight Belal for dibs on next.

Shavkat Rakhmonov (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stephen Thompson (blue gloves) during UFC 296 | StephenxR. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Another name I want to see more of is Tom Aspinall, and the fight I most want to see from him is one with Jon Jones. After the kerfuffle over the “He should be stripped” comments or interpretations of things he said that resembled that passage, I feel like we should get that fight. Tom earned it by winning the interim belt. We earned it by putting up with the UFC for so long.

UFC 295 – Pavlovich vs Aspinall Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY | Wendell Cruz / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

What do you think?

We’re pinning this post to our front-page all day to give our community a chance to have their say. So jump in the comments and tell us what your dream fight for 2024 is. But if you want to discuss anything else, that’s cool, too.

You’ve got an open forum here, so use it.

