MMA’s top 3 stories of the year + what we think will be top in 2024

2023: A year bookended by slapping

MMA has had an incredible year news-wise, thanks mostly to three big stories. We’ve seen all sorts of drama, from the New Year all the way to now. We opened the first week of the year with Dana White assaulting his wife on video for the world to see. We’ve seen Power Slap become a real thing and it has now been sanctioned in California—something we would have never believed could happen last year.

We also bore witness to another year without Conor McGregor in the cage, but he never stopped making headlines, and for all the wrong reasons. From another alleged assault on a woman at a basketball game to having tasted more than $2M in losses at his Black Forge Inn, Conor’s moments in the limelight haven’t had much positivity to them in 2023.

The stories that did make our radar were exactly as you’d expect, but the order may throw some of you off. Trust Nash’s process, though, because he has good reasoning for the way he’s arranged them. Without further ado, here are the big three of 2023.

The top 3 MMA stories of 2023

Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC and ultimately signing a landmark deal with PFL

PFL acquiring Bellator

UFC antitrust suit

Bonus 4th top story: TKO Holdings

When it comes to predicting 2024, Nash kept it simple by using the same three topics, but in reverse order. Again, there is a method to his madness. The potential for movement in the antitrust case, seeing what moves PFL makes going forward and seeing if Francis Ngannou moves forward with boxing or MMA next will be absolutely magnetic stories for 2024.

