‘I owe you one’ – Jon Jones offers UFC champ Leon Edwards swanky Christmas gift for UFC 296 win

Leon Edwards did more than just retain the undisputed welterweight title on Saturday at UFC 296. He also defeated the ever-antagonistic Colby Covington, much to the delight of a few handfuls.

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones was one of those who celebrated ‘Rocky’s win. And he was so delighted by the outcome that he’s now offering a swanky gift as a reward.

Jon Jones offers Leon Edwards a handsome Christmas present

While Leon Edwards got his fair share of criticisms for his performance, Jones couldn’t be happier. The 36-year-old took to social media to congratulate his fellow champion, along with a reward offer.

Leon Edwards , I couldn’t be more happy for you. As an American champion in this game, I salute you, that was truly a job well done. Let me know if I can gift you a motorcycle or something for Christmas. Feel like I owe you one🙂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 18, 2023

“Bones” is even willing to offer a wide range of options.

Man, whatever he wants, it would be my pleasure. https://t.co/1ETZkffIid — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 18, 2023

The rally behind Leon Edwards grew stronger after Covington’s off-color comments during the pre-fight presser. The champ later shared how it bothered him so much to the point of tearful rage.

“After the press conference, I went backstage, I was crying just from the rage,” he told Joe Rogan during the Octagon interview.

“You can’t use my dad’s death for entertainment, and that’s what he did. To this day, it still breaks my heart. He got murdered, and he said my dad should burn in hell.”

Middleweight champion Sean Strickland first issued his response to Covington, which Jones echoed in a now-deleted tweet.

Why is Jones willing to go to such great lengths?

Jones’ lavish offer to Leon Edwards likely has to do with his personal issues with Covington. The two lived together for a brief time as collegiate wrestlers, and things have since gone sour.

Over the years, Covington and Jones aired out their dirty laundry, called each other names, and made serious accusations.

Most recently, Covington accused Jones of having him removed from UFC 295, in which both men did not participate.

“I bet that he’s going over to the UFC right now, and he’s telling them, ‘Yo, I’m not sharing a card with Colby. I will refuse to fight here.’

​​“So, the only way I see that fight happening is, we know Jon’s unpredictable, we know he might go sniff some white girls, kind of like Joe Biden.

“He’s not to be relied on. He might get pulled off the card, and we might have to save the day and be the main event.”

What’s next for Leon Edwards and Jon Jones?

Now on his second successful title defense, Leon Edwards has a few options. One of the names at the forefront is that of Belal Muhammad, who has been on a five-fight win streak.

Number-five ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov is another option brought up. The undefeated Kazakh, who is on an 18-fight win streak, notched what could be his biggest win as of late when he submitted two-time title challenger Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson during Saturday’s main card.

As for Jones, he gets to sit out and recover as the division sits and waits. And despite the noise from interim champion Tom Aspinall, the UFC isn’t willing to budge on their original plans for Jones and Stipe Miocic.

“We’ll see how this plays out going into the next year, but Jones and Stipe, the fight, they both deserve it,” said UFC CEO Dana White in a recent interview. “Jon Jones got injured. There’s nothing he can do about it.”

Jones hasn’t seen action since March when he won the vacant title by defeating Ciryl Gane. Miocic has been away from the Octagon since his KO loss to Francis Ngannou in 2021.

