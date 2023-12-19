Why California sanctioned Power Slap: part 1

May 24, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 24: (L-R) Wesley "All the Smoke" Drain slaps John "The Machine" Davis in a 5-round bout at UFC Apex for Power Slap 2 - Wolverine vs Bell - Event on May 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Why would future US Presidential aspirant and current California governor Gavin Newsom allow his state to temporarily approve Power Slap during an election season?

The Dec 9 CSAC meeting raises a lot of questions about Power Slap

It’s one of a million questions raised before, during, and after the California State Athletic Commission meeting on December 9th where the state recently approved a temporary license, on a 6-0 vote, for UFC officials to promote a slap fighting event. Should the first Power Slap event go smoothly in California, the conditional license will grant UFC three extra state-sanctioned slapfighting events.

Don’t be fooled — slapfighting is simply a shiny toy. The story behind the story is about everything surrounding the actual activity of slapping someone unconscious.

How we ever got to this point is beyond the comprehension of most people, including the parties involved. Why is UFC promoting slapfighting? Why should the existence of Power Slap matter to a fight fan? How could such disparate political movers and shakers green light such an oncoming train wreck?

The Athletic Commission meeting to vote on Power Slap was on the morning of the Devin Haney boxing match at the Chase Center. At 10 AM, on a Saturday, in a non-descript room with approximately 20 people and no audio or video camera footage for the public to review. For the first time, you will read quotes from parties involved at that meeting. Those quotes will raise as many questions as they will provide answers.

Bloody Elbow obtained audio recording of the meeting

This article is the product of a month-long investigation. Our work product is the result of a combination of: public records requests, witness interviews, documentary evidence, official requests for comments on-the-record, and interviews with individuals who attended the Devin Haney fight at the Chase Center on December 9th.

Power Slap is the manifestation of some ugly public policy fomented by brutal case law, along with pliable state regulators and politicians who see a prospective benefit.

Here’s the outline of the rest of the piece

How Mark Hunt’s UFC 200 lawsuit vs. Brock Lesnar turbo-charged legal immunity

You can’t prove or disprove a positive (test)

The connection between Hunt vs. Zuffa and the push for Power Slap

Legal eagle or legal weasel?

What happened at the meeting: The Opening Act

What legal analysis?

Why the big rush?

Preview of part 2

