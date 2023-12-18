UFC’s best weight class in 2023? It wasn’t bantamweight – (mma)²

Hello friends, I am travelling back to America to see family for the holidays and wanted to leave you with some fight galleries. As many of you know I publish an MMA art book series called The Fine Art of Violence, and this year we are gifting a digital copy to our Substack subscribers. I’m very grateful to you and BE for giving me a platform to share my work.

With that out of the way, here is a gallery of my favorite moments from 2023 in the UFC’s featherweight division.

Looking back at the UFC featherweight division in 2023

We opened the year with an interim UFC title fight between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett. While the need for a belt was debatable I was glad to see both men get a shot at gold. Emmett has come back from hellacious injuries to merit a title and Yair has packed more excitement into his career than most fighters ever will.

Meanwhile, former UFC champion Max Holloway continued to make his presence known by defeating Arnold Allen with another great display of striking. I wanted to capture this moment right after the final horn; the normally jovial Max had to cut short a striking blitz but Allen recognizes that Holloway is still in his reverie of violence. Allen takes Holloway’s face in his hands and talks him out of the zone.

Movsar Evloev, an extremely bright prospect was forced to accept a late replacement in the relatively unknown Diego Lopes. The two would have a fantastic grappling and striking affair with Evloev winning the fight but Lopes winning the love of the crowd. Lopes would go on to fight two more times, winning both bouts by submission. His ceiling is unknown but his style and genial have caught a tide and he’s my Breakout Fighter of the Year

Diego Lopes tries to kneebar Movsar Evloev

Diego Lopes taps out Gavin Tucker for his first UFC win

With two wins and two bonuses, Edson Barboza quietly had himself a damn good year. His intercepting knee knockout of Billy Quarantillo was so perfectly timid and athletic it belied his 37 years. But his come from behind performance against Sodiq Yusuff was exceptional. Yusuff his Barboza hard in the first round of their main event fight and come close to finishing the Brazilian. Perhaps Yusuff had a Carwin-esque adrenaline dump, or maybe Barboza just shook off the round and dug deep. Either way, Barboza took back the momentum and systematically picked Yusuff apart. It was a brilliant display of heart and technique. Edson Barboza with the comeback of the year.

side note: I picked Yusuff to win and put more effort into a portrait of him and phoned in a Barboza spin kick. Barboza humbled me with that performance!

This is a mixture of digital color over a charcoal on paper drawing.

Sodiq Yusuff and a poorly drawn Edson Barboza

Ilia Topuria punched his ticket to a title shot by brutalizing Josh Emmett over five rounds. One judge even gave them a 50-42 scorecard.

Featherweight has some solid fighters all throughout and I’d be remiss not to mention the return of Bryce Mitchell who defeated Dan Ige, a cool finish by the always entertaining Nate Landwher, and a great Young vs Old Lion scrap between Hakeem Dawodu and Cub Swanson.

Bryce Mitchell

Nate Landwher vs Austin Lingo

Hakeem Dawodu vs Cub Swanson

Alexander Volkanovski returned from lightweight an unsuccessful attempt at double champiness to smash Yair Rodriguez rendering the title undisputed once again.

The final moment I’ll leave to you is also the most emotional moment of 2023. Beloved fighter Chan Sun Jung, the Korean Zombie, retired in one of the more classy moments we will ever be afforded in mixed martial arts. In the cage, TKZ went full zombie mode blasting punches at Max Holloway, seeming desperate to not waste any of his final seconds in the cage. Holloway proved a step quicker and slept TKZ in midair with a counter-punch.

After the usual glove ceremony and farewell speech the UFC production team scored a perfect bullseye. They played his walkout song, and as ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries played in the arena the booth held quiet as The Korean Zombie walked out of the arena and was met by his wife who he hugged as he said goodbye to MMA. It was a beautiful moment made possible be a deviation from the norm in production and I’m so thankful to whoever made that happen.

Chris

