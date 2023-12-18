UFC CEO Dana White takes the blame for Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawl

Dana White took the blame for the Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis brawl at UFC 296.

This week’s edition of the MMA Hangover centers around Dana White. In one of the few rare moments of his career, the UFC boss took responsibility for his decisions, (one of which ultimately lead to chaotic moment during this weekend’s UFC 296).

Let’s get into it.

Dana White takes the blame for Strickland-Du Plessis scuffle

UFC 296 had its colorful moments. One of them happened in the stands. Reigning UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis sat two rows between each other less than a day after they got heated during a 2024 seasonal presser.

Many of us have seen it by now, but in case you haven’t yet, here’s a much clearer angle provided by the UFC.

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 tonight.



Bring on #UFC297 in January! pic.twitter.com/HQt0Uj1jiv December 17, 2023

I was likewise surprised to see Strickland and Du Plessis sitting so close to each other. But apparently, it was a misstep on the part of Dana White, as he himself admitted.

“So, what kind of an asshole sits Strickland next to Du Plessis? This asshole (points to himself). That’s who,’ he told reporters during the post-fight presser.

“I do every seating assignment every week. How f—ng stupid is that?

“I mean, seriously. Well, I don’t know what humans you could sit Strickland next to. But definitely not Du Plessis. I don’t even know how I missed that.”

The UFC, of course, won’t let such a promotional opportunity go to waste. After all, it’s all part of the business.

“This is the business we’re in. I say it all the time,” White said.

“I jumped in there, told Strickland to relax, go in the back. He decided to leave, so he left the arena. Du Plessis is good.

“Gentlemen, we are in the fight business. These are the things that happen.”

Yes, this is all coming from the same person who, three weeks ago, rejected the idea of having Dillon Danis in the UFC because of outside antics.

I’m not sure what it is about UFC 296 and the involvement of fighters’ late fathers, but this has been the recurring theme.

Colby Covington, the pot-stirrer that he is, made some comments at the pre-fight presser about Leon Edwards’ dad, who was murdered in a nightclub when the champ was in his early teens.

During their face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins, “Chaos” took a page out of a famous Irishman’s book, saying he was merely playing a “character.”

“I was in character. I was in character.”



Character or not, looks like Leon Edwards doesn’t give a fuck. Regardless, a line was crossed. #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/sJdojEunEN — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 16, 2023

But after his lengthy beating at the main event, Covington reverted back to his initial schtick.

“Why would I have sympathy for a sex trafficker, someone who’s impacted and hurt a lot of people’s lives?” he told the media during his post-fight scrum.

Colby Covington doesn't regret his comments about Leon Edwards' father ahead of #UFC296, and doubles down on them. 😳



"I don't feel bad about that at all. Why would I feel bad for a criminal?" pic.twitter.com/K5maAKGlvN — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 17, 2023

“No, I don’t feel bad about that at all. Let’s talk about the victims that he left behind that are surviving the trauma, the turmoil that he put these people’s lives through.

“I don’t feel bad at all,” he reiterated. “Why would I feel bad for a criminal?”

Many believe Covington’s stock as a top contender took a significant hit on Saturday night, and I can see that. Colby attributed his performance to ring rust, but Dana White said the 35-year-old looked “slow and old.”

But instead of handling the loss gracefully, he let his heel persona shine through. That understandably turned many of his fans off.

If you’re Colby Covington, where do you go from here?

In Other News

UFC makes Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s debut official

MVP in the UFC. | MI News / NurPhoto, IMAGO

Two weeks ago, rumors about Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s UFC debut began floating around. It happened during Dana White’s guesting on the Full Send podcast when MVP’s name appeared next to Kevin Holland’s on the big board for UFC 297.

Kevin Holland Vs MVP on the big board for #UFC297 leaked on Full Send Pod with Dana 👀 pic.twitter.com/SxGNc23iQx — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) November 28, 2023

On Saturday, it was made official, and it was the first order of business during White’s media scrum.

The matchup, however, will take place at UFC 299, which happens on March 9th in Miami. It will be part of the card headlined by the rematch between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera, this time with the undisputed bantamweight title on the line.

The 36-year-old Page became a free agent in July after spending most of his MMA career under Bellator. The UFC had likewise shown previous interest in signing the flashy kickboxer, so this deal was just a matter of when.

As for ‘Big Mouth’ Holland, he’s coming off a decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena in September.

Fighters’ Words

I’m taking a bit of an exception here and including a fighter’s spouse’s words. Here’s a brief account from Gilbert Burns’ wife, Bruna, about the Strickland-Du Plessis scuffle. She and her son saw it all unfold right in front of them.

I don’t like @SStricklandMMA trash talks but DDP call him to fight right there . Sean polite asked us to move before he jumped . — Bruna Burns (@brunaburnsbjj) December 17, 2023

‘Thug Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell gave an update on his condition after suffering a scary and brutal knockout loss to Josh Emmett at the main card’s opener.

Bryce Mitchell reacts to his knockout loss, via his Instagram pic.twitter.com/NI4kwTuDHX — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 17, 2023

And here’s early prelims winner Andre Fili giving Andre Fili answers to a media member’s question.

The Most Insane UFC Presser Answer 😭 pic.twitter.com/1KBxgElSSx — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) December 18, 2023

In Case You Missed it

Fights to Make After UFC 296: Our very own Jack Wannan analyzes some scenarios after Saturday’s fight card. (link)

Jake Paul’s KO win goes (relatively) unnoticed: If you missed ‘The Problem Child’s’ recent boxing match against Andre August, Stephie Haynes provided a play-by-play for you to read back on. (link)

The latest on MMA’s freak accidents: Kristen King gave a quick rundown of the sport’s recent string of nasty injuries. For the squeamish types, you’ve been warned. (link)

Hangover Cure

I love nostalgia as much as the next person, and I absolutely love the Sopranos. I’ve also had Bad ‘N’ Ruin by Faces on repeat. It’s a banger of a track that never fails to put a smile on my face.

Here’s all of those elements coming together. Thank you, internet, and thank you again, David Chase.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Connor Reubusch. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author