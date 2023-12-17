UFC 296: What a Stinker

LEON EDWARDS (21-3-0) of Erdington, birmingham, England (L) defeats COLBY COVINGTON (17-3-0) of Miami, Florida USA (R) by a unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. | Mikael Ona / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Listen to the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington 6th Round Post-Fight Show now!

UFC 296 just wrapped and we’re still trying to figure out what happened to Colby Covington. The king of volume certainly had very little of it tonight. Leon Edwards basically had his way with him 26 different ways from Sunday in one of the most boring fights of the year. Perhaps now the UFC will make way for more deserving title challengers.

Paddy Pimblett bests Tony Ferguson, Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawl

Tony Ferguson (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Alexandre Pantoja was able to defend his title as well, but it wasn’t an easy task. Once Royval got his timing down—or more accurately, once Pantoja got tired—he was able to start getting in some good work but Pantoja would change levels every time Royval started getting somewhere with his striking. It was a great fight at the start that devolved into straight survival mode by the champ.

Paddy Pimblett looked good in those first two rounds but by the time the third rolled around, he was spent and Ferguson was able to mount a bit more offense than in the previous two rounds. It wasn’t enough, though, and Paddy won a comfortable decision against a truly shopworn Ferguson in a fight that depressed everyone.

Sandwiched in between fights was a brawl that broke out in the crowd. It was between middleweight champion Sean Strickland and his next opponent, Dricus DuPlessis. The two have been hot under the collar since Thursday when Dricus managed to get under Sean’s skin with some comments about his father.

Fast forward to tonight when the UFC in their divine wisdom, sat these two literally a single row apart from each other. They jawed back and forth constantly until Sean decided he’d had enough and after making sure Gilbert Burns’ kids were out of the way, he leapt over the chairs and started wailing on Dricus.

The commentary team would bemoan the violence and say how bad it looked, yet at the end of the broadcast, they talked it up and aired it on TV. Then, official UFC accounts on social media began promoting it. Gross.

There were some great moments throughout, but we have to save something for the episode, so here’s a look at the quick results:

UFC 296 Results

Main Card

Prelims

Don’t forget to check out the bonus section where the boys give their patented, five-star review of all the fights. You can’t get this anywhere…or can you? We like to think you can’t, so we’ll stick with that. Just be sure to listen!

Thank you for reading this post and listening to the podcast. Please consider subscribing to the The Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today. If you have, please share this post far and wide.

For free previews of our shows, follow us on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, PodBean, Pocket Casts or anywhere else you find your podcasts.

Follow us as @BloodyElbow on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and at BloodyElbow.Substack.com & BloodyElbowPodcast.Substack.com.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author