Paddy Pimblett ‘is kinda meh’ – UFC 296: Pros react to Paddy beating Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett gets the nod against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296
Paddy Pimblett added a former UFC interim champion to his résumé with a decision against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 this past Saturday. That said, his fellow fighters were left unimpressed with his performance. After spending a year away from the Octagon due to injury, the ‘Baddy’ started off strong against ‘El Cucuy,’ sitting him down and going in with some ground-and-pound. The always tough Ferguson survived, but Pimblett did enough to get through him in the second and final rounds — even though the Liverpudlian started to fade.
Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Stephie Haynes:
Paddy with a left up top that grazes Tony’s head. Left by Paddy followed by a low kick. Tony catches him with a right. Left body kick by Paddy. Inside leg kick connects for Paddy. Counter right from Ferguson lands. Another body kick for Paddy followed by a calf kick.
Tony lands a nice right. Body shot by Ferguson. Ferguson with another right to the body. Paddy whiffs on a big right. Nice jab by Tony. Tony with a one-two. Pimblett with a left to the body. Left by Tony lands. Good flurry by Pimblett has Tony on rollerskates. Good left by Ferguson.
Paddy bleeding from the nose. Paddy finds his mark with another one-two. Another flurry and a jumping knee by Paddy puts Ferguson down. Paddy follows him down and is raining down punches. Paddy has Tony’s back. Ferguson scrambling but Paddy is keeping him down. Round over.Thank you, Stephie!
Twitter reacts to Pimblett’s win
See how Twitter reacted to Paddy Pimblett dominating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296:
UFC 296 Full Results
Main Card
- Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:56 of Round 2
- Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
- Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell by KO (punch) at 1:56 of Round 1
Preliminary Card
- Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
- Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher by KO (punch) at 3:42 of Round 1
- Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill by submission (armbar) at 1:18 of Round 2
Early Preliminary Card
- Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 2
- Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida by TKO (punches) at 3:32 of Round 1
- Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday by TKO (punches) at 0:56 of Round 2
