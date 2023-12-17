Paddy Pimblett ‘is kinda meh’ – UFC 296: Pros react to Paddy beating Tony Ferguson

UFC 296's Paddy Pimblett prepares to fight Jared Gordon in their Lightweight fight during the UFC 282 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 10, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Paddy Pimblett gets the nod against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Paddy Pimblett added a former UFC interim champion to his résumé with a decision against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296 this past Saturday. That said, his fellow fighters were left unimpressed with his performance. After spending a year away from the Octagon due to injury, the ‘Baddy’ started off strong against ‘El Cucuy,’ sitting him down and going in with some ground-and-pound. The always tough Ferguson survived, but Pimblett did enough to get through him in the second and final rounds — even though the Liverpudlian started to fade.

Here is how Round 1 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Stephie Haynes:

Paddy with a left up top that grazes Tony’s head. Left by Paddy followed by a low kick. Tony catches him with a right. Left body kick by Paddy. Inside leg kick connects for Paddy. Counter right from Ferguson lands. Another body kick for Paddy followed by a calf kick. Tony lands a nice right. Body shot by Ferguson. Ferguson with another right to the body. Paddy whiffs on a big right. Nice jab by Tony. Tony with a one-two. Pimblett with a left to the body. Left by Tony lands. Good flurry by Pimblett has Tony on rollerskates. Good left by Ferguson. Paddy bleeding from the nose. Paddy finds his mark with another one-two. Another flurry and a jumping knee by Paddy puts Ferguson down. Paddy follows him down and is raining down punches. Paddy has Tony’s back. Ferguson scrambling but Paddy is keeping him down. Round over. Thank you, Stephie!

Twitter reacts to Pimblett’s win

See how Twitter reacted to Paddy Pimblett dominating Tony Ferguson at UFC 296:

10-8 round for Paddy, he needs to finish this in the second. #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

Paddy fights like a sausage #UFC296 — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 17, 2023

Paddy is so bad. He’d be a perfect victim for me.. march 9th? Miami ? — Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) December 17, 2023

Best Tony has looked in a while I thought but Paddy handled business effectively enough to win. December 17, 2023

Happy Tony didn't get brutally ko'd and most likely Paddy got the win #UFC296 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 17, 2023

What a round!!! Paddy on Fire and Tony showing his grit and toughness! #UFC296 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 17, 2023

A reminder that there are no happy endings in the sport of MMA 🥲 #UFC296 — Chase Hooper (@chase_hooper) December 17, 2023

Paddy was a fun prospect but his fighting is kinda meh. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2023

Decent he wanted no smoke on the feet with Tony that last rd — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 17, 2023

UFC 296 Full Results

Main Card

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:56 of Round 2

Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell by KO (punch) at 1:56 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher by KO (punch) at 3:42 of Round 1

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill by submission (armbar) at 1:18 of Round 2

Early Preliminary Card

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida by TKO (punches) at 3:32 of Round 1

Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday by TKO (punches) at 0:56 of Round 2

