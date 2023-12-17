Paddy Pimblett gets so-so win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 296: Results, play-by-play

UFC 291 - Ferguson vs Green | Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Tony Ferguson is on an unimaginable streak, but it’s not the one we used to laud him for. Once upon a time, Tony could be counted on for being the winningest guy on the roster, but these days, it’s for the exact opposite. A 12-fight winning run is a stellar accomplishment, and very few have achieved such lofty heights inside the octagon. A six-fight slump should be damned near unthinkable inside the hallowed grounds of the UFC, but here we are with Tony on a six-fight losing skid.

But is there hope for the aging boogeyman? “El Cucuy” has a plucky Brit in front of him that has yet to take a loss inside the UFC, despite many believing he shouldn’t have had his arm raised in his last bout against Jared Gordon. Compound that shaky win with a knee injury and we might just have the makings of a comeback win for Ferguson over one Paddy Pimblett.

“Might” is doing a lot of heavy lifting, though. Yes, it’s hard not to notice that Ferguson has faced a Murderer’s Row of opponents over the last three-and-a-half years, but having fought that row of talent and lost, four of them by brutal finish and the other two being complete blowout decisions, one has to wonder just how much the former top tier contender has left. Check out our staff picks here.

Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 296

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett live play-by-play

Round 1

Paddy Pimblett with a left up top that grazes Tony’s head. Left by Paddy followed by a low kick. Tony catches him with a right. Left body kick by Paddy. Inside leg kick connects for Paddy. Counter right from Ferguson lands. Another body kick for Paddy followed by a calf kick.

Tony lands a nice right. Body shot by Ferguson. Ferguson with another right to the body. Paddy whiffs on a big right. Nice jab by Tony. Tony with a one-two. Pimblett with a left to the body. Left by Tony lands. Good flurry by Pimblett has Tony on rollerskates. Good left by Ferguson.

Paddy Pimblett bleeding from the nose. Paddy finds his mark with another one-two. Another flurry and a jumping knee by Paddy puts Ferguson down. Paddy follows him down and is raining down punches. Paddy has Tony’s back. Ferguson scrambling but Paddy is keeping him down. Round over.

Round 2

Paddy Pimblett with a low kick. Tony with a low kick. Tony finds his mark with a quick right. Tony slips and Paddy leaps on him. Tony angling for the triangle. Paddy landing punches in full guard but Tony is defending well. Paddy still landing big shots from the top. Paddy just bounced Tony’s head.

Tony still working the triangle. Paddy is bleeding all over the place. Paddy just landed another big right. Paddy tenderizing Tony’s ribs when he’s not punching Tony’s face. Paddy trying to pass guard but the cage is making it difficult. Tony defending the pass attempts well and keeps Paddy in his guard.

Paddy sneaks a left through the guard. Paddy posturing up to try to land. Paddy working Tony’s ribs. Tony working for a kimura but Paddy Pimblett avoids. Round over.

Round 3

Tony with a left to the body. Paddy Pimblett with a nice one-two gets answered by a hard uppercut from Tony. Body kick by Paddy. Tony gets Paddy down and for whatever reason, allows him back to his feet. Paddy looks exhausted. Paddy just gets a big takedown and gets it.

Paddy looks utterly spent but he’s still swinging shots here and there. Paddy working to get side mount and is in half guard now. Tony is defending any advancement with a solid butterfly guard. Tony punching up from the bottom is finding his way through.

Paddy posting up and Tony is kicking up but Paddy keeps him down. Paddy is just too much for him and he’s just getting controlled. Tony going for an arm-in guillotine but Paddy gets free. Paddy heavy and Tony not able to do anything. Paddy Pimblett lands two more as the horn sounds.

Official Decision

Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

UFC 296 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington takes place on December 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

