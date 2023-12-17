‘Waste of everyone’s time’ — UFC 296: Pros react to Leon Edwards’ win, Colby Covington’s odd performance

UFC 296's Leon Edwards (red gloves) speaks after defeating Kamaru Usman (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Leon Edwards shuts down Colby Covington at UFC 296

Leon Edwards’ second successful defense came easily against Colby Covington at UFC 296 this past Saturday. Throughout five rounds, ‘Rocky’ completely controlled ‘Chaos,’ who turned in perhaps one of the oddest performances in a championship fight.

Here is how Round 5 went, courtesy of the play-by-play provided by our own Stephie Haynes:

High kick lands for Leon. Left by Leon. Colby with a high kick that gets blocked. Colby gets the single and manages to trip Leon and dumps him. Colby trying desperately to get a hook in but Leon is defending well and now back to his feet. Leon takes Colby down and is on his back with one hook in. Colby fighting his hands. Colby turns over by Leon has a triangle locked in but Colby reverses and is now on top in Leon’s guard. Colby on top trying to punch but Leon has pinned his arms to his chest. Colby lands a shot to the back of the head but it’s missed by Herb Dean. Colby in half guard now as Leon nails him in the ribs. Colby trying to secure better position as the crowd boos. Colby is working Leon’s ribs from the top as Leon works Colby’s from the bottom. The crowd is so mad right now. Colby just landed two more shots to the back of the head. Herb Dean is oblivious. Colby hanging on till the clock runs out the last several seconds. Round over. Terrible fight. Thank you, Stephie!

Twitter reacts to Edwards’ win, Covington’s odd performance

As expected, fans and fighters were not impressed with Covington whatsoever. See how Twitter reacted to Edwards vs. Covington at UFC 296:

Not a lot of “chaos” thus far! #UFC296 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 17, 2023

What a waste of everyone’s time — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 17, 2023

Edward’s not even breathing 😮‍💨 @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) December 17, 2023

Leon doin his thang December 17, 2023

And Colby gets up and acts like he didn’t get his ass kicked for 4 rounds. — Funky (@Benaskren) December 17, 2023

Solid performance for Leon, mostly a shutout 👏🏼 — Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) December 17, 2023

If Colby’s offense tonight was an accurate depiction of the U.S. strength, we would have never gotten our independence from Britain, lost WWI and got demoralized in WWII by a landslide. Colby, you suck. #ufc296 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) December 17, 2023

@ColbyCovMMA YOU ARE NOTHING BUT A FUCKING SHTICK!!! #UFC296 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 17, 2023

You talk all that Shit and that’s the title fight? Wow. #UFC296 December 17, 2023

Glad the judges got it right I was nervous — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) December 17, 2023

I threw more punches than Colby Covington did. — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 17, 2023

Trump over there like . I don’t know this n**** 💀 😂😂😂 #UFC296 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 17, 2023

5-0 even. lol Colby is deluded man — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) December 17, 2023

So you didn’t get any damage? @ColbyCovMMA so Miami march 9? — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 17, 2023

UFC 296 Full Results

Main Card

Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (49-46 x3)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:56 of Round 2

Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell by KO (punch) at 1:57 of Round 1

Preliminary Card

Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher by KO (punch) at 3:42 of Round 1

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill by submission (armbar) at 1:18 of Round 2

Early Preliminary Card

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Cody Durden by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of Round 2

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida by TKO (punches) at 3:32 of Round 1

Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday by TKO (punches) at 0:56 of Round 2

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today. Subscribe now!

Share this story

About the author