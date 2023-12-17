Leon looks slick, Pimblett doesn’t – UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington results and post-fight analysis

Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network

Leon Edwards picks apart Colby Covington at UFC 296 main event

Leon Edwards clearly had a significant striking advantage against Colby Covington, and one of the only avenues to victory that the challenger had was a high pace and perceived cardio advantage. Except Covington didn’t at all come out with that pace he is known for. He looked slow and incredibly gunshy, with Edwards being the one who did most of the pressuring.

Edwards defended most of the takedowns well, and even secured a couple of his own just to prove a point. He was clinical, as he picked Covington apart and chewed up that leg, providing for a pretty wide and relatively easy title defense.

Covington raised his hands after so obviously losing four of five rounds, giving more effort to try and fool fans than actually trying to win the title fight that he never really deserved. His schtick didn’t come across well.

Another thing to note was how Joe Rogan’s commentary and constant criticism on Edwards was also oft putting, seemingly downplaying a pretty easy and one sided win for the champion.

Ignore Joe Rogan, Leon Edwards had another easy and impressive title defense at UFC 296. | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 296 co-main: Pantoja defends title in fun rematch

In the evening’s co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja was in another fun bout with Brandon Royval. The flyweight champion showed again what we already knew from their first meeting though: They both have improved, but he’s still not only the harder hitter, but the superior grappler as well.

Pantoja was dominant early on, but slowed considerably by the final round allowing Royval to rally in what was a fun back and forth fight. Royval likely needed a stoppage and desperately poured it on, but Pantoja dug deep and showed that championship experience to get a much needed takedown to end that final rally.

I don’t quite agree with those two 50-45 cards, but Pantoja deserved the victory and he got his first successful title defense.

Paddy Pimblett looks terrible in no win-situation against Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett said he was in a lose-lose situation against the aging Tony Ferguson, and while he did get his hand raised and that big name on his resume, he didn’t look good at all. Ferguson, like his recent fights, looked old, with significantly degraded physical gifts, durability, and reaction time. “El Cucuy” was clearly a shell of himself, but after a first round where he was badly hurt, Pimblett didn’t try to strike in the second and was the one that was completely gassed by the third.

By the end of it, Pimblett was the one just trying to lay and pray the near 40-year-old to hold on and get the win. He technically succeeded, but it was not a great look for the guy who was blatantly being set up to benefit from terrible matchmaking.

It’s also worth noting that while some people weirdly hype Pimblett as some bright young prospect, he’s actually been a pro for over a decade and this is most likely as close to the finished product as we’ll be seeing.

Title shot? Shavkat Rakhmonov first to submit Wonderboy

Stephen Thompson deserves props for his walkout with Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D, but UFC 296 wasn’t his night.

Tenacious D actually in Wonderboy’s corner as he walked out to “Wonderboy”!



I wish they allowed more pageantry and didn’t have to wear lame UFC Venum uniforms, but that was pretty nice to see. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) December 17, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov became the first man to submit the longtime welterweight contender, choking him out with just seconds left in the second round. The big win gets Shavkat to 18-0 with an insane 18 finishes. Will he get a title shot next? I guess we’ll see, but the Kazakh just made a damn good case for it.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawl cageside at UFC 296

Whose idea was it to seat Strickland and Du Plessis near each other? Because their predictable altercation and eventual brawl could’ve put next month’s PPV main event in jeopardy. But if neither got cut or injured, I guess they also suddenly have new footage to use and market it better now?

Watch how Strickland had the courtesy to move a child to safety seconds before he attacked Du Plessis.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawled at UFC 296.

KO of the year? Josh Emmett and Cody Garbrandt win big

Josh Emmett and Cody Garbrandt both had tough losses in recent years, but they had big KOs at UFC 296 to show that they still have it.

Josh Emmett is 38 and suffered losses to Ilia Topuria and Yair Rodriguez in 2023, but at UFC 296 he put out Bryce Mitchell in what could just be the late entry as knockout of the year. One perfectly placed shot was all it took, and Mitchell was put out and convulsing in a scary scene.

Garbrandt bounced up and down two divisions, but lost five of six bouts from 2017-2021. After his KO of Brian Kelleher, the former UFC champion now has two wins in a row to get back on track after returning to the division he once ruled.

Whether or not you agree with our opinion pieces, Bloody Elbow will always tell it like it is, and share our views without ever compromising or kowtowing for access. Support independent MMA opinions by subscribing to the Bloody Elbow newsletter.

Share this story

About the author