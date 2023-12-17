UFC champ Sean Strickland removed from UFC 296 after cageside brawl with Dricus Du Plessis – UPDATED

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis brawled at UFC 296.

During the UFC 296 broadcast, middleweight champion Sean Strickland was showed to be watching in the audience just a couple of rows in front of his next challenger Dricus Du Plessis.

That ended up being a terrible idea for the UFC to seat them so close to each other.

Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis come to blows while attending UFC 296

Soon after both men were showed on camera, UFC broadcasters noted how Strickland and Du Plessis came to blows. They called it a bad look for the sport and didn’t air the footage on the UFC 296 broadcast, but some clips are already coming out from social media.

After some verbal exchanges, Sean Strickland was seen moving a kid out of the way, before getting on top of a chair and throwing several punches at Dricus Du Plessis.

UPDATE: UFC has released official footage and used it to promote the fight

The full incident between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis at #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/Hl108oSys7 — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 17, 2023

Footage of DDP and Strickland getting pulled apart after coming to blows. pic.twitter.com/3YWAebvRKX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 17, 2023

HOLY CRAP SEAN STRICKLAND AND DRICUS DU PLESSIS GOT INTO IT!!! Had to be separated #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/igZclEMwp5 December 17, 2023

After security got things in control, Sean Strickland was also seen being escorted out of the venue.

Sean Strickland leaving after being separated by cops #UFC296 pic.twitter.com/5AHj9tcV9z — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) December 17, 2023

Strickland and Du Plessis are set for a title fight next month

To put more context on how reckless that incident was, both fighters are set to face each other at UFC 297 in January, and they both just risked having that pay-per-view main event get scrapped by a silly cageside brawl.

Strickland upset Israel Adesanya to take the belt last September, while Du Plessis earned his title shot after stopping former champ Robert Whittaker to go 6-0 in the UFC.

