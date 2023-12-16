UFC 296 headliner Colby Covington last fought in March 2022.

UFC 296 is live tonight as the UFC brings the curtain down on an interesting year. There’s been big fights, sure, but there’s also been big business developments with the WWE merger and the anti-trust class action lawsuit. There was also Dana White slapping his wife on New Year’s, weeks before he launched his pro slapping league…

Tonight’s show is a bona fide banger of a card with great fighters, match-ups and storylines littered throughout. The main event is UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards hoping to defend his strap against Colby Covington. The co-main has UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja attempting his first defense, versus Brandon Royval.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight. There’s also some analysis from reader Zeist Priest.

UFC 296 reader picks and predictions

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Readers’ pick: Leon Edwards (91.7%)

Zeist Priest: The read I have on this–that I think a lot of people share–is that Covington is most potent in his ability to be relentless and fast, and that both of those attributes have started to wane as he’s aged. Edwards, on the other hand, is sharp and technical, but can take his foot of the pedal or lose focus. Colby loves chain wrestling, and clinching his opponents against the cage, but his entries aren’t great, it’s just that he doesn’t stop.

Leon has great takedown defence, but works best at range. I’d have to imagine his arsenal of low kicks and disgusting regimen of elbows he dispenses at clinch breaks will work wonders here. Colby winning would be greatly depressing–he’s got that go-away heat–which makes me tempted to pick him as a sadness-hedging bet. But I can’t. Colby absolutely could win this, but Leon has so many avenues to victory, and Colby has fewer, and those he does have seem greatly diminished. Edwards takes it.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Readers’ pick: Alexandre Pantoja (100%)

Zeist Priest: This one is tough – I’ve counted Pantoja out so many times, but he’s always right there. I feel like surely the absolute wars he puts himself through must be about to catch up with him, but he looked incredible last time out against Moreno. Royval is great, but I just don’t see anywhere he excels against Pantoja. Pantoja takes it.

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Readers’ pick: Shavkat Rakhmonov (100%)

Zeist Priest: Rakhmonov loves testing himself against his opponents, and so far is perfect. Yet, against Neal, it almost cost him. He’s the type of fighter who has always given Thompson trouble – a great wrestler who is dangerous striking. A few years ago, I might have picked Thompson here, even against a bad stylistic match-up, as I can see the Rakhmonov who fought Neal getting clipped.

But Thompson’s output–never high even in his prime–has dropped off even more, as has the speed and dexterity that would get him out of trouble in the wrestling phases against people like Rakhmonov. If Rakhmonov is to return his undefeated record to a 50/50 balance between submission and KO victories, it means he’s going to KO Thompson. I don’t know if that’ll happen, but that’s purely because he seems to have a lot of options to get to victory here. Rakhmonov takes it.

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Readers’ pick: Paddy Pimblett (75%).

Zeist Preist: Oooft. See, Pimblett is the favourite here, which makes me sad. And I love Ferguson, the former-CEO of CSO. Do we side with my washed favourite, go ride or die? Or do I pick the guy who I would never think could beat Ferguson a few years back? The favourite and the sadness hedge? I’m taking Pimblett, so if he wins, at least my pick is correct.

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell

Readers’ pick: Josh Emmett (58.3%)

Zeist Priest: I don’t like this fight for Emmett, he’s looking older and more rickety. But, I also don’t like this fight for Mitchell, given his issues with cardio. Which I especially doubt on short notice. Emmett takes it.

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby

Readers’ pick: Dustin Jacoby (75%)

Zeist Priest: The best avenue to victory Menifield has here would appear to be winning via strikes. Can he do that against Jacoby, the better kickboxer with a good chin? I’d doubt it. Jacoby takes it.

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Readers’ pick: Irene Aldana (91.7%)

Zeist Priest: My confidence in Aldana dropped a lot seeing how terrible she looked on the scales. I’m still picking her, though.

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Readers’ pick: Cody Garbrandt (58.3%)

Zeist Priest: These are two guys I would struggle to pick against other opponents. Garbrandt has had such a wild career, but I just can’t have any degree of confidence in him anymore. Kelleher takes it.

Casy O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

Readers’ pick: Casey O’Neill (83.3%)

Zeist Priest: What wildly inconsistent performances both fighters have had recently. The heavily-hyped Lipski managed turn around what has seemed like a bust of a UFC run this year, while O’Neill has struggled with injuries and some questionable fight IQ. I can see O’Neill just smothering. Lipski in this one, but equally I can see her trying to strike with Lipski and failing to integrate other phases of her game. I’ll go against my fellow Aussie, and with little confidence, pick Lipski for the slight upset.

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden

Readers’ pick: Tagir Ulanbekov (66.7%)

Zeist Priest: A pretty fun looking fight, assuming they don’t stall out in the grappling. Ulanbekov has not especially impressed so far in his UFC run, and if he is an underachiever, then Durden is absolutely an over-achiever. Taking Durden here.

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida

Readers’ pick: Andre Fili

Zeist Priest: The inconsistent Fili has looked pretty good in recent fights, even in losses. Almeida seems like a fun action fighter with a hard ceiling. I’ve gotta take Andre Fili, who is powered by his magical tattoo of Uriah Faber.

Shamil Gaziev vs. Martin Buday

Readers’ pick: Martin Buday (66.7%).

Zeist Priest: Buday has won all of his trips to the octagon, and managed to look unimpressive doing so. Gaziev is making his UFC debut, and is undefeated in his career. I don’t have a good read on this one, but I’m taking Buday over the guy untested against better opposition.

Who wins a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Shavkat Rakhmonov (66.7%)

Zeist Priest: Shavkat if he pulls off something cool.

Which fight wins Fight of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval (83.3%)

Zeist Priest: Probably Pantoja vs Royval. Has all the ingredients of a banger.

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington (41.7%), Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval (41.7%).

Ziest Priest: Definitely Pantoja vs Royval.

Leaderboard

Well, it all comes down to this. Christophe has been leading these standings every since we started this project back in April. His lead has shrunk over the last few weeks, with Jeremy getting within a single pick of him with just one event remaining. Adam Law has an outside shot at taking the lead, too, if Christophe and Jeremy have absolute shockers.

Time to see who comes out on top after UFC 296 in our first (and possibly last) readers pick competition. Possibly last because it takes a lot of effort to run this post (and the forms and newsletters associated with it) and, though there is a small and dedicated list of participants, there hasn’t been a tremendous amount of community buy-in.

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 36 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 248 151 399 0.622 7-3 15 2 Jeremy 247 152 399 0.619 8-2 22 3 Adam Law 238 160 398 0.598 7-3 21 4 Just Simon 234 165 399 0.586 6-4 17 5 ZeistPriest 229 148 377 0.607 9-1 17 6 Tommy 215 100 315 0.683 5-5 15 7 NickyBonz 206 124 330 0.624 9-1 12 8 DJNi 202 131 333 0.607 6-4 16 9 BearHands 197 181 378 0.521 5-5 15 10 Luke G 194 139 333 0.583 0-0 15 11 Arran D 124 82 206 0.602 6-4 10 12 heresgary 76 63 139 0.547 0-0 7 13 Sensei Scott 72 83 155 0.465 0-0 6 14 Mark S 65 62 127 0.512 0-0 7 15 Kaan 64 63 127 0.504 0-0 2 16 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 17 Thomas G 52 40 92 0.565 0-0 1 18 Will Burns 39 28 67 0.582 0-0 4 19 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 20 Chong Li 36 11 47 0.766 0-0 1 BE Community Standings heading into UFC 296.

