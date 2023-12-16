UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington live stream results and play-by-play

UFC 296's Leon Edwards waits to fight Kamaru Usman (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Preview

Leon Edwards will make the second defense of his welterweight title tonight when he takes on perennial challenger Colby Covington. The 32-year-old Brit last fought in March when he scored a majority decision over Kamaru Usman in their trilogy fight, bringing his overall tally over the former champion to 2-1. Now he has the chance to make history. If he defends his belt, it will be the first time in UFC history that anyone has challenged for an undisputed title three times and lost all three.

On the other side of the pond, we have Colby Covington, who’s making another push at 170-pound gold. He came up short both times against the aforementioned Usman, but feels he has Edwards’ number. It should be noted that in the last four-plus years, Covington has only defeated Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal—both of whom are out of the UFC. At the very least, this should be a fun scrap. Check out our staff picks here.

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 296 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington takes place on December 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 296 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription.

UFC 296’s Colby Covington at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, NV, United States. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack and the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author