UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington headlines tonight's UFC 296 liv e mma fight card | IMAGO/StephenxR.xSylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Join us tonight (December 16th) as we cover UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington, which is going down from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Two UFC titles will be decided tonight! First in the main event, Leon Edwards is defending his welterweight crown against Colby Covington. Then in the co-main event, newly crowned flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, will defend his belt for the first time against the UFC’s #2 ranked 125-pounder, Brandon Royval. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

After being doubted by the betting community in consecutive contests with the UFC’s welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, it seems as though Leon Edwards is finally getting some respect. Edwards is currently favored over Colby Covington, albeit by a small amount. Leon has the much more polished striking here, but Colby’s grappling spliced with his tenacity and cardio is a tough combination to overcome.

The UFC 296 co-main event will see a high stakes rematch between the promotion’s Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval. Their first encounter wasn’t really that long ago, but that’s pretty common for the flyweight division. Pantoja submitted Royval with a rear-naked choke back in August of 2021, so it’s time to see what will be different this time around, if anything.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington takes place on December 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington Full fight card results

Main card

Prelims

– Andre Fili def. Lucas Almeida by TKO at 3:32 of round 1: Featherweight

ANDRE FILI WITH A NASTY RIGHT HAND 💥



Stream #UFC296 on ESPN2 and ESPN+ 🍿 https://t.co/R7p1InbYK6 pic.twitter.com/jBpJQ5U5Sl — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 17, 2023

– Shamil Gaziev def. Martin Buday by TKO at :56 of round 2: Heavyweight

Two rounds is all it took!



Shamil Gaziev gets the stoppage in our first fight of the night at #UFC296! pic.twitter.com/FC34vfvta0 — UFC (@ufc) December 16, 2023

JeffreyxSwinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 296 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 6:00pm ET, 3:00pm PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 10:00pm ET, 7:00pm PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author