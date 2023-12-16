Subscribe
UFC 296
UFC 296: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval live stream results and play-by-play

Join us tonight for our live play-by-play coverage of the UFC 296 co-main event featuring a flyweight title bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Brandon Royval

By: Stephie Haynes | 16 seconds ago
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval
Alexandre Pantoja (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Brandon Moreno (red gloves) during UFC 290 | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Preview

Alexandre Pantoja will be defending his title for the very first time tonight, and the man standing in front of him is a familiar foe. Brandon Royval didn’t fare so well against Pantoja the first time out, but a lot has happened since that fateful day in 2021. Brandon has added three, shiny victories to his resume, stopping two and decisioning one. His destruction of Matheus Nicolau being the most notable.

Pantoja has been active twice since they last met. He scored a gnarly neck crank over Alex Perez and got the split-decision victory over Brandon Moreno to secure the strap. Now, he faces a hungrier than ever Brandon Royval, who happens to think he has the recipe for the champ’s disaster. One thing is for sure, this is the real main event—at least for me. Check out our staff picks here.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval preview

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 296 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Start date and time

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington takes place on December 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 296 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription.

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Kansas City - Brandon Royval vs Nicolau Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Brandon Royval (red gloves) reacts after fighting Matheus Nicolau (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Kansas City T-Mobile Center Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230415_szo_sm8_0151
Royval vs Nicolau Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA | Denny Medley / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

