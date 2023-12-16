UFC 296: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval live stream results and play-by-play

Alexandre Pantoja (blue gloves) reacts to defeating Brandon Moreno (red gloves) during UFC 290 | Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Preview

Alexandre Pantoja will be defending his title for the very first time tonight, and the man standing in front of him is a familiar foe. Brandon Royval didn’t fare so well against Pantoja the first time out, but a lot has happened since that fateful day in 2021. Brandon has added three, shiny victories to his resume, stopping two and decisioning one. His destruction of Matheus Nicolau being the most notable.

Pantoja has been active twice since they last met. He scored a gnarly neck crank over Alex Perez and got the split-decision victory over Brandon Moreno to secure the strap. Now, he faces a hungrier than ever Brandon Royval, who happens to think he has the recipe for the champ’s disaster. One thing is for sure, this is the real main event—at least for me. Check out our staff picks here.

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval preview

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

UFC 296 Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington takes place on December 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PPV main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Live streams

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 296 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription.

Royval vs Nicolau Apr 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA | Denny Medley / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack and the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author