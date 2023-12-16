Sunny Edwards vs Bam Rodriguez: Results, Highlights, Live play-by-play

IMAGO/Zuma Wire/Gareth Evans | Sunny Edwards, who fights Bam Rodriguez this weekend, celebrates his win over Felix Alvarado last year, IMAGO

Sunny Edwards and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez finally get in the ring on tonight, to give us one of the most interesting boxing matchups of the year. The pair- the top two fighters at flyweight – signed for this fight back in June. They had to wait this long while Bam healed from a broken jaw, but at last, here we are.

Rodriguez (18-0-0, 11 KOs) burst onto the scene last year, stepping up to superflyweight to beat Carlos Cuadras on short notice for the WBA title there then school divisional legend Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to follow up and finished off with one more defence, on a Canelo card in September. This year he dropped back to his more natural weight at flyweight, and won the WBO world title against Christian Gonzalez, comfortably on the cards albeit at the cost of that broken jaw.

Edwards’ (20-0-0, 4KOs) rise has been less meteoric, but he’s steadily been persuading people of his skills for a few years now. He won the IBF title he holds back in 2021, against long-reigning champ Moruti Mthalane, and has defended it four times since.

Style-wise, it’s a matchup between two highly-skilled boxers, both men who are known for their footwork yet also throw plenty of punches. Of the two, Bam is definitely the more aggressive. He mixes it up, flashing footwork reminiscent of the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko when he can, but able to employ a more steady, solid pressure when necessary. Sunny, meanwhile, loves to dance on the back foot, but he does so throwing constantly, and in recent fights has made a habit of dropping to the ropes and beating his opponents in close too. It should be fun.

The undercard sees a fun super-bantamweight matchup between Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Kevin Gonzalez as the main support, plus outings for prospects such as Olympic gold medalist Galal Yafai and Edwards’ gym-mate, the slick and aggressive Junaid Bostan.

The card will be broadcast on DAZN in the US and UK, starting at 8PM ET (1am on Sunday UK time). The main event is expected at about 10.55PM ET (3.55AM UK time). See our full guide on how to watch the fight here.

Sunny Edwards vs Bam Rodriguez play-by-play

coming soon

Sunny Edwards vs Bam Rodriguez full card, live results and highlights

IBF and WBO flyweight world titles: Sunny Edwards vs Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez

Super-bantamweight: Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Kevin Gonzalez

Flyweight: Galal Yafai vs. Rocco Santomauro

Super-bantamweight: Peter McGrail vs. Jarico O’Quinn

Super-bantamweight: Arturo Popoca vs. Carlos Mujica

Junior-middleweight: Junaid Bostan vs. Gordie Russ II

Featherweight: Albert Gonzalez vs. Alexis Molina

Featherweight: Joe McGrail vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr

