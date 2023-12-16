Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Watch this event live on DAZN!

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards Preview

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards goes down tonight in the desert, as boxing’s incredible 2023 nears its close. In this bout we have the IBF and WBO flyweight titles on the line as the exciting, and popular, Rodriguez and Edwards stake their undefeated records.

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards goes down on Sat., Dec. 16 , live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Rodriguez vs. Edwards are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT.

Live streams

The Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards undercard streams for free on the official Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

