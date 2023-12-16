Subscribe
Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards Boxing
0

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

It's time! Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards goes down tonight. Check out all the action right here.

By: Tim Bissell | 16 seconds ago

Watch this event live on DAZN!

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards Preview

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards goes down tonight in the desert, as boxing’s incredible 2023 nears its close. In this bout we have the IBF and WBO flyweight titles on the line as the exciting, and popular, Rodriguez and Edwards stake their undefeated records.

Stay here and follow along as we cover all the action on Saturday night.

Live results and highlights

Main card

  • Bam Rodriguez (18-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Sunny Edwards (20-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; flyweight
  • – Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1) 🇺🇿 vs. Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1) 🇲🇽; super bantamweight
  • – Galal Yafai (5-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Rocco Santomauro (22-2) 🇺🇸; flyweight
  • – Peter McGrail (8-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jarico O’Quinn (16-1-1) 🇺🇸; super bantamweight 

Undercard

Start time and date

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards goes down on Sat., Dec. 16 , live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Rodriguez vs. Edwards are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT. 

Sunny Edwards, who fights Bam Rodriguez this weekend, celebrates his win over Felix Alvarado last year
IMAGO/Zuma Wire/Gareth Evans | Sunny Edwards, who fights Bam Rodriguez this weekend, celebrates his win over Felix Alvarado last year, IMAGO

Live streams

The Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards undercard streams for free on the official Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel. 

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality boxing and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Jake Paul brutally knocks out Andre August in Round 1: Results, video highlights and play-by-play
Jake Paul brutally knocks out August: Play-by-play
Stephie Haynes | December 15
Jake Paul quickly KOs Andre August: Full event results, replay, video highlights
Jake Paul quickly KOs Andre August: Full event results
Nate Wilcox | December 15
‘Dudes he’s fighting don’t want to fight!’ – Pros react to Jake Paul’s first round KO of Andre August
'Dudes he's fighting don't want to fight!' - Pros react to Jake Paul's first round KO of August
Anton Tabuena | December 15
Read more stories