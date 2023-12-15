UFC 296 fight cancelled due to pneumonia just days before event

Ian Garry has been removed from UFC 296. | Jim Dedmon / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 296 lost a key bout just days away from the event, with Ian Machado Garry getting pulled from his highly anticipated fight against Vicente Luque. Garry was notably absent at UFC 296 media day, and has apparently been dealing with an illness.

Ian Garry pulls out of UFC 296 due to pneumonia

Soon after Ian Garry missed a press event for UFC 296, Dana White announced the news on social media that the fight was off.

“I know it’s out there. There’s some speculation that Ian Garry and Luque is off. It is true. It is.” White said in a brief video. “Ian Garry started with the flu that turned into pneumonia. So that fight is off and is not happening.”

In a statement released to Ariel Helwani, Garry said the UFC’s doctor ultimately made the call to remove him from the event.

“I have pneumonia. They tried everything to help me. In the end, UFC doctor said there’s no chance I can fight. The UFC doctor made the call,” Garry said. “This annoys me more than anyone. I want to fight. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

Garry, 13-0, has received considerable hype after winning his first six UFC fights, and coming off a breakout performance over Neil Magny.

Ian Garry during his big win over Neil Magny last August. | Bob DeChiara / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Vicente Luque reacts to UFC 296 fight cancellation

Vicente Luque issued a nice response to their fight being called off, also hinting that there won’t be a late replacement fighter to be booked for UFC 296.

“Unfortunate news. So the fight is out,” Luque said about Garry on Instagram. “He’s not going to make it to the fight. First of all, I wish the best recovery, speedy recovery for him, and the best for his family.

“It’s really unfortunate. I was so ready for this fight. I’ve had a great training camp. Anybody that sees me on social media sees a little bit of what I’ve been doing. They know how ready I am for this fight. Weight cut has been going so, so good—the easiest weight cut I’ve ever had in my career.

“I have all my team here supporting me. A lot of guys came out in this fight. A lot of people supported me to come watch the fight as well, and unfortunately it’s not going to happen,” he said. “It’s out of my control. Everything that I could do, everything that I have control of in my job, and really put my heart into this, I did. I gave it my all. Unfortunately, we cannot really control everything. As I said, I wish (Garry) the best. I wish recovery for Ian. Now it’s time for me to rest. I did have a hard training camp.”

Luque now won’t get a chance to steal some of Garry’s spotlight, but he did remain classy in his response. The 32-year-old is ranked #9 in the welterweight division, and most recently defeated Rafael dos Anjos last August.

While Garry vs. Luque has been removed from Saturday’s event, UFC 296 will still have two title fights headlining in Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington and Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Share this story

About the author