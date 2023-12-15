UFC 296 loses one more fight

Randy Brown walks to the UFC Octagon. | Corey Perrine / Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

One of the self-created problems UFC has had to grapple with lately, are cards booked with only a couple truly relevant fights, where a single cancellation feels like it can take all hype away from an event. It’s a point that stands out especially stark during a fight week like this one, where the UFC has put together a top-quality event from start to finish.

Fans have already had to grapple with the loss of top ranked welterweight Ian Machado Garry’s bout against Vicente Luque this week, and now we’ve got word of another rock solid booking that’s had to drop off due to illness. The result? It’s still a very good, fun card.

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov off UFC 296

For once it wasn’t weigh-in woes that took fights off the card for this week’s UFC 296 event in Las Vegas, NV. The final PPV of the year will go ahead with just 12 bouts after multiple reports that Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov had been cancelled.

According to a post on his X (nee Twitter) account, Randy Brown confirmed that he was out of the bout, after being deemed “unfit to compete” due to flu symptoms.

“The news is unfortunate,” Brown wrote. “I did everything possible to stay in the fight but when I went to the hospital the doctors deemed me unfit to compete due to the flu. I’ll be back early next year to put on a banger.”

Brown was set to enter the contest off a victory over Wellington Turman back in June. That win provided a much needed bounce-back for ‘Rudeboy’ following a first round stoppage loss to rising Aussie contender Jack Della Maddalena in February of this year.

For Salikhov, UFC 296 had hoped to provide a rebound from a loss to Nicolas Dalby at UFC on ESPN: Vettori vs. Cannonier over the Summer. The ‘King of Kung Fu’ is just 1-2 over the last two years following a five-fight unbeaten streak from 2018-2021. Unfortunately, it looks like he’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if he can right the ship.



No word as of yet whether the UFC will find a new bout for Muslim Salikhov or whether they will look to retain this booking for a future fight card.

UFC 296 fight card

The only other major change to UFC 296 from its announced lineup was the recent withdrawal of Giga Chikadze from a planned fight with Josh Emmett. Fortunately, there was still enough time between fight night and Chikadze’s withdrawl to find a replacement, with Bryce Mitchell stepping up to face the Team Alpha Male talent on short notice.

Now that Garry vs. Luque is out of the lineup, Emmett vs. Mitchell has been moved to the PPV opener spot, with Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby taking over the ‘featured prelim’ position on ESPN 2. Here’s a look at the complete lineup as it stands now.

ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD

Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell

ESPN2 PRELIMS

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

ESPN+ PRELIMS

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida

Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev

