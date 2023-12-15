Show Money 56: Details of PFL buyout of Bellator + antitrust updates

A photo of the PFL logo inside the smart cage prior to the start of the PFL 1 Regular Season mixed martial arts event at The Theater inside the Virgin Hotel on April 1, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. | Christopher Trim / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

This week, our tremendous trio returns with a new episode. The big topics on deck are details around PFL’s buyout of Bellator and all the latest antitrust updates. The antitrust case has been the gift that keeps on giving as that tree continually produces fruit. This time, the guys take a look at the latest requests from the defendants.

What’s the latest on PFL’s buyout of Bellator and the UFC’s antitrust case?

The defendants (Zuffa, UFC, et. al) have made several requests, among them a motion to reopen discovery, but it was denied. They appealed the class certification with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals but that was also denied. They have a motion for summary judgement and one to exclude the plaintiffs’ expert witness active at the moment.

Our team of experts (John Nash, Jason Cruz and Paul Gift) break down what these motions mean and the particulars that are included with the requests. They also give a thorough accounting of the Bellator buyout, if it can be profitable and the state of MMA competition. You won’t want to miss this jam-packed episode!

