Jake Paul vs. Andre August staff picks and predictions: Imagine losing to a hand-picked opponent…

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is tonight! The Problem Child’s third fight of the year comes against the unheralded pro boxer Andre August, who comes to this one with a 10-1-1 record (earned at a very sporadic rate). Jake Paul is 7-1 having earned a boring decision win over Nate Diaz in August and lost a boring decision against Tommy Fury in February.

I have no idea why Paul would fight an unknown opponent, in a small venue, on DAZN (not PPV), but here we are. Will this low-risk, low-reward gambit pay off? Or will he stumble and likely kill his marketability as a fighter going forwards?

Here’s what we think:

Jake Paul: real boxer? | Hate to see it Here’s Zane Simon’s take on the Jake Paul phenomena.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August

Anton: Andre August is 10-1-1, but the record of opponents he KO’d is 7-29-5, and he got KO’d by a guy who was 3-3 (and 7-16 now). This is obviously a handpicked opponent just to say he finally beat a “boxer.” That’s not unusual matchmaking for boxers at the stage of Jake Paul’s skill and experience, but it’s also nothing I’m interested in really seeing. Jake Paul by KO.

Victor: I don’t even know this August dude, but I’m picking him anyway. An actual real boxer? A guy raised in this game with pro experience? And he’s not fiftyleven years old? Alright, man. Cool. Andre August by decision.

Zane: If anyone on Jake’s team thought he could actually lose this fight, he wouldn’t be taking it. August has a record made entirely of can crushing. Paul may not be great shakes as a boxer, but he’s better than that. Jake Paul via decision.

Tim: I’m with Zane, this dude has been hand picked for Paul to boost his record and ego (more so than his bank account) ahead of more flashy match-ups in 2024. Jake Paul by split decision

Staff picking Paul: Chris, Kristen, Stephie, Zane, Anton, Tim

Staff picking August: Victor

Franchon Crews-Dezurn vs. Shadasia Green

Lukasz: This fight should be the highlight of the card as far as just boxing pedigree and even matchups go. Crews-Dezurn has less fights and two losses, but with those coming against Claressa Shields and, more recently, Savannah Marshall, she’s fought at a vastly higher level than Green. On the other hand she rarely knocks opponents out, whereas with 11KOs in 15 Green clearly carries power.

Their one common opponent (Eileen Cederoos) went the distance with Crews-Dezurn but was stopped in six by Green. One thing that may make the difference is that Crews-Dezurn is not a fighter who particularly cares to fight safely or maintain distance, and that may get her in trouble against the power-puncher. Shadasia Green by KO.

Victor: Luke is smart as hell, I’m not contradicting all that. Shadasia Green by KO.

Tim: I brought in a ringer for this portion. Catch Lukasz on Saturday night live-blogging Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards here on BE. Shadasia Green via decision

Staff picking Crews-Dezurn: Chris

Staff picking Green: Kristen, Stephie, Anton, Tim, Victor, Lukasz

Yoenis Tellez vs. Livan Navarro

Lukasz: It’s a little hard to get a read on where Tellez’s ceiling is, given that he was completely unknown- to the point of there being almost no existing footage on youtube- before he stepped up at short notice to fight Sergio Garcia in July. He won that fight with a 3rd-round KO, shocking the odds against a fighter with solid world-level experience, but it was over so quickly that we didn’t really learn much except that he can stay cool and counterpunch.

Still, that ceiling should be far higher than Livan Navarro, a 32-year-old fellow Cuban who’s fought mostly against club fighters with losing records. The one time in his career he took anything resembling a step up, he was melted in one round by Justin DeLoach. Tellez should do similar, though he might take a round to look at what Navarro has before letting loose. Yoenis Tellez by KO-2

Victor: Not even gonna check, but these two have the most Cuban names I’ve seen in a long time. (Reads what Lukasz wrote) Yeah, let’s go with that. Yoenis Tellez by KO

Tim: I’m with Vic in the ‘blame Lukasz’ club if we’re wrong! Yoenis Tellez via KO

Staff picking Tellez: Kristen, Victor, Stephie, Anton, Lukasz, Tim

Staff picking Navarro: Chris

