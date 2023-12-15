Subscribe
Jake Paul vs. Andre August
Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is live tonight. Check out all the action here as The Problem Child looks to solve a legit (?) boxer.

By: Nate Wilcox | 10 seconds ago

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live on DAZN!

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Preview

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down tonight in Orlando, FL. Jake Paul will look to rescue a winning record on the year (after a win over Nate Diaz and a loss to Tommy Fury) when he takes on his most experienced opponent to date. August is a 10-1-1 pro, who has fought sporadically over the past few years.

It’s a curious match-up, with Paul intentionally picking an unknown opponent, small venue and a basic DAZN broadcast (not PPV). He must be very confident of picking up a quick win and using it to promote what he hopes to do in 2024 (which likely includes matches with the KSIs of this world).

If he loses to August, though, he can kiss any future marketability bye-bye.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Live results and highlights

Main card

Jake Paul and Andre August square off in Orlando. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Prelims

Things got feisty between Yoenis Tellez and Livan Navarro. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Start time and date

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down tonight, Dec. 15, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Paul vs. August are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT. 

Live streams

To watch the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Andre August tonight, you can watch the free live stream below:

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

Jake Paul vs. Andre August prediction

Anton: Andre August is 10-1-1, but the record of opponents he KO’d is 7-29-5, and he got KO’d by a guy who was 3-3 (and 7-16 now). This is obviously a handpicked opponent just to say he finally beat a “boxer.” That’s not unusual matchmaking for boxers at the stage of Jake Paul’s skill and experience, but it’s also nothing I’m interested in really seeing. Jake Paul by KO.

Victor: I don’t even know this August dude, but I’m picking him anyway. An actual real boxer? A guy raised in this game with pro experience? And he’s not fiftyleven years old? Alright, man. Cool. Andre August by decision. 

Jake Paul and Andre August at the weigh in shows. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Zane: If anyone on Jake’s team thought he could actually lose this fight, he wouldn’t be taking it. August has a record made entirely of can crushing. Paul may not be great shakes as a boxer, but he’s better than that. Jake Paul via decision.

Tim: I’m with Zane, this dude has been hand picked for Paul to boost his record and ego (more so than his bank account) ahead of more flashy match-ups in 2024. Jake Paul by split decision

Staff picking Paul: Chris, Kristen, Stephie, Zane, Anton, Tim
Staff picking August: Victor

Bloody Elbow Podcast
