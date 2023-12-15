Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live on DAZN!

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Preview

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down tonight in Orlando, FL. Jake Paul will look to rescue a winning record on the year (after a win over Nate Diaz and a loss to Tommy Fury) when he takes on his most experienced opponent to date. August is a 10-1-1 pro, who has fought sporadically over the past few years.

It’s a curious match-up, with Paul intentionally picking an unknown opponent, small venue and a basic DAZN broadcast (not PPV). He must be very confident of picking up a quick win and using it to promote what he hopes to do in 2024 (which likely includes matches with the KSIs of this world).

If he loses to August, though, he can kiss any future marketability bye-bye.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down tonight, Dec. 15, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Paul vs. August are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August prediction

Anton: Andre August is 10-1-1, but the record of opponents he KO’d is 7-29-5, and he got KO’d by a guy who was 3-3 (and 7-16 now). This is obviously a handpicked opponent just to say he finally beat a “boxer.” That’s not unusual matchmaking for boxers at the stage of Jake Paul’s skill and experience, but it’s also nothing I’m interested in really seeing. Jake Paul by KO.

Victor: I don’t even know this August dude, but I’m picking him anyway. An actual real boxer? A guy raised in this game with pro experience? And he’s not fiftyleven years old? Alright, man. Cool. Andre August by decision.

Zane: If anyone on Jake’s team thought he could actually lose this fight, he wouldn’t be taking it. August has a record made entirely of can crushing. Paul may not be great shakes as a boxer, but he’s better than that. Jake Paul via decision.

Tim: I’m with Zane, this dude has been hand picked for Paul to boost his record and ego (more so than his bank account) ahead of more flashy match-ups in 2024. Jake Paul by split decision

Staff picking Paul: Chris, Kristen, Stephie, Zane, Anton, Tim

Staff picking August: Victor

