Boxing Jake Paul vs. Andre August
Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live stream results and play-by-play

Join us tonight for our live play-by-play coverage of the main event featuring an eight round contest between Jake Paul and Andre August.

By: Stephie Haynes | 18 seconds ago
Weigh In,December 14 2023,Caribe Royale Resort,Orlandos,Orlando,Floridas,Florida,MVP Promotions,Jake Paul,Andre August Orlando Florida USA JakePaulAugustWeighIn_Hoganphotos2693 | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Preview

Jake Paul has had a busy year having fought twice already and tonight marking his third venture in the boxing ring. After taking his first loss in February to Tommy Fury, Jake bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Stockton’s Nate Diaz.

Now, after having pursued retired MMA stars and influencers, Jake is taking on his second challenge against a pro. Not that August has a wealth of experience either. Despite having a 10-1-1 record, Andre August has only been in six-round fights. This one being eight rounds should serve as a litmus test for him.

Paul has gone eight and ten rounds in his last two bouts. He’s also a decent favorite to win. When I checked the odds earlier, Paul was a -650 favorite while August was hovering around +410. Let’s check out their facts and figures to see what we’re working with:

Jake Paul

  • Age: 26
  • Record: 7-1-0 (4 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Nate Diaz
  • Stance: orthodox
  • Height: 6’1

Andre August

  • Age: 35
  • Record: 10-1-1 (5 KOs)
  • Last opponent: Brandon Martin
  • Stance: orthodox
  • Height: 5’10
Jake Paul promotional video

Jake Paul vs. Andre August live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Start date and time

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down on Fri., Dec. 15, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Paul vs. August are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT. 

Live streams

To watch the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Andre August, head to the official DAZN Boxing YouTube channel. The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230805_krj_aj6_0028
Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA | Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Mobile DevicesTV/Streaming DevicesGaming Consoles
iPhoneAmazon Fire TVPlayStation® 4
iPadAmazon Fire TV StickPlayStation® 5
Android PhonesAndroid TVXbox One
Android TabletsApple TVXbox Series X|S
Amazon Fire TabletGoogle Chromecast
LG Smart TV
LG Smartcast
Panasonic Smart TV
Roku TV
Roku Stick
Samsung Smart TV
Sony Smart TV
VIZIO SmartCast TV
Xfinity X1
Xfinity flex
Bloody Elbow Podcast
