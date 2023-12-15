Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live stream results and play-by-play

Weigh In,December 14 2023,Caribe Royale Resort,Orlandos,Orlando,Floridas,Florida,MVP Promotions,Jake Paul,Andre August Orlando Florida USA JakePaulAugustWeighIn_Hoganphotos2693 | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Preview

Jake Paul has had a busy year having fought twice already and tonight marking his third venture in the boxing ring. After taking his first loss in February to Tommy Fury, Jake bounced back with a unanimous decision victory over Stockton’s Nate Diaz.

Now, after having pursued retired MMA stars and influencers, Jake is taking on his second challenge against a pro. Not that August has a wealth of experience either. Despite having a 10-1-1 record, Andre August has only been in six-round fights. This one being eight rounds should serve as a litmus test for him.

Paul has gone eight and ten rounds in his last two bouts. He’s also a decent favorite to win. When I checked the odds earlier, Paul was a -650 favorite while August was hovering around +410. Let’s check out their facts and figures to see what we’re working with:

Jake Paul

Age: 26

Record: 7-1-0 (4 KOs)

Last opponent: Nate Diaz

Stance: orthodox

Height: 6’1

Andre August

Age: 35

Record: 10-1-1 (5 KOs)

Last opponent: Brandon Martin

Stance: orthodox

Height: 5’10

Jake Paul promotional video

Jake Paul vs. Andre August live play-by-play

Round 1

Coming soon…

Round 2

Coming soon…

Round 3

Coming soon…

Round 4

Coming soon…

Round 5

Coming soon…

Round 6

Coming soon…

Round 7

Coming soon…

Round 8

Coming soon…

Official Decision

Coming soon…

Jake Paul vs. Andre August Quick Results

Main card

Prelims

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down on Fri., Dec. 15, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT. Ringwalks for Paul vs. August are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT.

Live streams

To watch the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Andre August, head to the official DAZN Boxing YouTube channel. The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA | Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices: Mobile Devices TV/Streaming Devices Gaming Consoles iPhone Amazon Fire TV PlayStation® 4 iPad Amazon Fire TV Stick PlayStation® 5 Android Phones Android TV Xbox One Android Tablets Apple TV Xbox Series X|S Amazon Fire Tablet Google Chromecast LG Smart TV LG Smartcast Panasonic Smart TV Roku TV Roku Stick Samsung Smart TV Sony Smart TV VIZIO SmartCast TV Xfinity X1 Xfinity flex Thanks June!

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Thank you for reading this article. Please consider subscribing to the Bloody Elbow Substack and the Bloody Elbow Podcast Substack to enjoy our daily premium content. Your paid subscriptions are helping build our new site and keeping hope alive that our staff will remain intact. If you haven’t already, please pledge with a paid subscription today.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author