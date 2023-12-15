Free live stream: Jake Paul vs. Andre August prelims

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live on DAZN!

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is live tonight in Orlando. Before the main card kicks off, which sees Jake Paul takes on an actual pro boxer (who he hand picked because he assumes he can beat him), we have a small undercard of fights hoping to get some shine underneath perhaps the biggest star in combat sports right now.

The undercard portion of the event is available for free and you can watch it right here.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down tonight, Dec. 15, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Paul vs. August are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August – Free live stream

To watch the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Andre August tonight, check out the stream below.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Fight card

Main card

Jake Paul and Andre August square off in Orlando. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Prelims

Franchon Crews-Derzun and Shadasia Green at the weigh-ins. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Jake Paul vs. Andre August predictions

Anton: Andre August is 10-1-1, but the record of opponents he KO’d is 7-29-5, and he got KO’d by a guy who was 3-3 (and 7-16 now). This is obviously a handpicked opponent just to say he finally beat a “boxer.” That’s not unusual matchmaking for boxers at the stage of Jake Paul’s skill and experience, but it’s also nothing I’m interested in really seeing. Jake Paul by KO.

Victor: I don’t even know this August dude, but I’m picking him anyway. An actual real boxer? A guy raised in this game with pro experience? And he’s not fiftyleven years old? Alright, man. Cool. Andre August by decision.

Zane: If anyone on Jake’s team thought he could actually lose this fight, he wouldn’t be taking it. August has a record made entirely of can crushing. Paul may not be great shakes as a boxer, but he’s better than that. Jake Paul via decision.

Tim: I’m with Zane, this dude has been hand picked for Paul to boost his record and ego (more so than his bank account) ahead of more flashy match-ups in 2024. Jake Paul by split decision

Staff picking Paul: Chris, Kristen, Stephie, Zane, Anton, Tim

Staff picking August: Victor

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and boxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author