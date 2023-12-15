Subscribe
Boxing Celebrity Boxing Jake Paul vs. Andre August
0

Free live stream: Jake Paul vs. Andre August prelims

Jake Paul brings his blockbuster 2023 to an end with a fight against Andre August. Will be cruise past the pro or is The Problem Child in trouble?

By: Tim Bissell | 15 seconds ago

Watch Jake Paul vs. Andre August live on DAZN!

Jake Paul vs. Andre August is live tonight in Orlando. Before the main card kicks off, which sees Jake Paul takes on an actual pro boxer (who he hand picked because he assumes he can beat him), we have a small undercard of fights hoping to get some shine underneath perhaps the biggest star in combat sports right now.

The undercard portion of the event is available for free and you can watch it right here.

Start date and time

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down tonight, Dec. 15, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT. 

Ringwalks for Paul vs. August are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT. 

Jake Paul vs. Andre August – Free live stream

To watch the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Andre August tonight, check out the stream below.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month. 

Fight card

Main card

Weigh In,December 14 2023,Caribe Royale Resort,Orlandos,Orlando,Floridas,Florida,MVP Promotions,Jake Paul,Andre August Orlando Florida USA JakePaulAugustWeighIn_Hoganphotos2697
Jake Paul and Andre August square off in Orlando. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Prelims

Weigh In,December 14 2023,Caribe Royale Resort,Orlandos,Orlando,Floridas,Florida,MVP Promotions,Franchon Crews-Dezurn,Shadasia Green Orlando Florida USA JakePaulAugustWeighIn_Hoganphotos2672
Franchon Crews-Derzun and Shadasia Green at the weigh-ins. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Jake Paul vs. Andre August predictions

Anton: Andre August is 10-1-1, but the record of opponents he KO’d is 7-29-5, and he got KO’d by a guy who was 3-3 (and 7-16 now). This is obviously a handpicked opponent just to say he finally beat a “boxer.” That’s not unusual matchmaking for boxers at the stage of Jake Paul’s skill and experience, but it’s also nothing I’m interested in really seeing. Jake Paul by KO.

Victor: I don’t even know this August dude, but I’m picking him anyway. An actual real boxer? A guy raised in this game with pro experience? And he’s not fiftyleven years old? Alright, man. Cool. Andre August by decision. 

Zane: If anyone on Jake’s team thought he could actually lose this fight, he wouldn’t be taking it. August has a record made entirely of can crushing. Paul may not be great shakes as a boxer, but he’s better than that. Jake Paul via decision.

Tim: I’m with Zane, this dude has been hand picked for Paul to boost his record and ego (more so than his bank account) ahead of more flashy match-ups in 2024. Jake Paul by split decision

Staff picking Paul: Chris, Kristen, Stephie, Zane, Anton, Tim
Staff picking August: Victor

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA and boxing coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Subscribe now!

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Screenshot 2023 11 13 at 1.31.05 PM
Share this story
About the author
Tim Bissell
Tim Bissell

Tim Bissell is a writer, editor and deputy site manager for Bloody Elbow. He has covered combat sports since 2015. Tim covers news and events and has also written longform and investigative pieces. Among Tim's specialties are the intersections between crime and combat sports. Tim has also covered head trauma, concussions and CTE in great detail.

Tim is also BE's lead (only) sumo reporter. He blogs about that sport here and on his own substack, Sumo Stomp!

Email me at tim@bloodyelbow.com. Nice messages will get a response.

More from the author

Bloody Elbow Podcast
Subscribe
Related Stories
Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live stream results and play-by-play
Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live stream results and play-by-play
Stephie Haynes | December 15
Jake Paul vs. Andre August staff picks and predictions: Imagine losing to a hand-picked opponent…
Jake Paul vs. Andre August staff picks and predictions
Tim Bissell | December 15
Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live streams, fight card, start time 
Kristen King | December 14
Read more stories