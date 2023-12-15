Subscribe
Boxing Jake Paul vs. Andre August
‘Dudes he’s fighting don’t want to fight!’ – Pros react to Jake Paul’s first round KO of Andre August

Check out how fighters reacted to Jake Paul vs. Andre August.

By: Anton Tabuena | 32 mins ago
Jake Paul celebrates a boxing victory | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Seemingly looking to prove he can beat “actual boxers” and change that weird narrative, Jake Paul went from facing MMA stars that are inexperienced in boxing to fighting an unknown 35-year-old boxer who has faced truly subpar opposition. It was a set up from the start, and less than a round in, Paul got his predictable KO win, and another W on his record.

Paul probably could’ve used additional ring time and experience that he needs, but August was a deer in headlights and didn’t really look like he had much to offer.

Overall, this type of matchmaking isn’t uncommon for boxers at this stage of Paul’s career, but it’s also unsurprising that not as many people cared much for this fight. Here are reactions from some of those that tuned in.

Weigh In,December 14 2023,Caribe Royale Resort,Orlandos,Orlando,Floridas,Florida,MVP Promotions,Jake Paul,Andre August Orlando Florida USA JakePaulAugustWeighIn_Hoganphotos2697
Jake Paul and Andre August square off in Orlando. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Twitter reacts to Jake Paul vs. Andre August

Caposa: “This August dude looks like a strong breeze may blow him over”

Caposa, seconds later: “Welp”

Mike Coppinger: “Jake Paul with a highlight-reel KO of Andre August in Round 1. Right uppercut catches August clean and Paul waved night night to him immediately. KO 1 for The Problem Child in Act 2 of his career as he looks to become a cruiserweight title contender.”

Derek Brunson: “feed me Jake Paul . These dudes he’s fighting don’t want to fight ! @PFLMMA”

Dillon Danis: “Don’t even entertain that fight. A gust of wind could have knocked that bum out.”

Claressa Shields: “An uppercut by J. Paul…. Good for him”

Nick Baldwin: “Paul when asked when he wants to fight next: “We got an announcement coming next week.””

Brent Brookhouse: “I mean, that was what it was but couldn’t ask for Jake Paul to do more than what he did. He fought a club fighter like most fighters do in the ninth fight of their career. He crushed him with an uppercut and got the KO in R1. Whatever. We move along.”

Marc Raimondi: “Jake Paul’s uppercut is what finished it. Big power. If August pushed him a bit more and the fight went longer, it probably would have been beneficial for Paul’s continued development. But what can you do? This is what Paul should do against that level of competition.”

Shakiel Mahjouri: “Jake Paul starched that dude”

Luke Thomas: “He isn’t fighting anyone even bordering on good here, but that’s a solid uppercut from Jake Paul.”

Boxing: Paul vs Woodley II, Dec 18, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Jake Paul celebrates after knocking out Tyron Woodley (not pictured) at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports, 19.12.2021 00:28:00, 17383424, NPStrans, Boxing, Amalie Arena, Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 17383424
Who’s next for Jake Paul? | Kim Klement / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Anton Tabuena
Anton Tabuena

Anton Tabuena is the Managing Editor for Bloody Elbow. He’s been covering MMA and combat sports since 2009, and has also fought in MMA, Muay Thai and kickboxing.

