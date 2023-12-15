‘Dudes he’s fighting don’t want to fight!’ – Pros react to Jake Paul’s first round KO of Andre August

Jake Paul celebrates a boxing victory | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Seemingly looking to prove he can beat “actual boxers” and change that weird narrative, Jake Paul went from facing MMA stars that are inexperienced in boxing to fighting an unknown 35-year-old boxer who has faced truly subpar opposition. It was a set up from the start, and less than a round in, Paul got his predictable KO win, and another W on his record.

Paul probably could’ve used additional ring time and experience that he needs, but August was a deer in headlights and didn’t really look like he had much to offer.

Jake Paul kept his promise to the fans and got the first round knockout. Waving goodnight to the dazed Andre August#PaulAugust pic.twitter.com/ivW4dZUrWz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 16, 2023

Overall, this type of matchmaking isn’t uncommon for boxers at this stage of Paul’s career, but it’s also unsurprising that not as many people cared much for this fight. Here are reactions from some of those that tuned in.

Jake Paul and Andre August square off in Orlando. | Tom Hogan / Hoganphotos, IMAGO

Caposa: “This August dude looks like a strong breeze may blow him over”

Caposa, seconds later: “Welp”

Mike Coppinger: “Jake Paul with a highlight-reel KO of Andre August in Round 1. Right uppercut catches August clean and Paul waved night night to him immediately. KO 1 for The Problem Child in Act 2 of his career as he looks to become a cruiserweight title contender.”

Derek Brunson: “feed me Jake Paul . These dudes he’s fighting don’t want to fight ! @PFLMMA”

Dillon Danis: “Don’t even entertain that fight. A gust of wind could have knocked that bum out.”

Claressa Shields: “An uppercut by J. Paul…. Good for him”

Nick Baldwin: “Paul when asked when he wants to fight next: “We got an announcement coming next week.””

Brent Brookhouse: “I mean, that was what it was but couldn’t ask for Jake Paul to do more than what he did. He fought a club fighter like most fighters do in the ninth fight of their career. He crushed him with an uppercut and got the KO in R1. Whatever. We move along.”

Marc Raimondi: “Jake Paul’s uppercut is what finished it. Big power. If August pushed him a bit more and the fight went longer, it probably would have been beneficial for Paul’s continued development. But what can you do? This is what Paul should do against that level of competition.”

Shakiel Mahjouri: “Jake Paul starched that dude”

Luke Thomas: “He isn’t fighting anyone even bordering on good here, but that’s a solid uppercut from Jake Paul.”

Who’s next for Jake Paul? | Kim Klement / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

