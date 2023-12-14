Surging UFC star slams Team Khabib over PEDs – ‘They are intelligent in the way they do drugs’

Khabib Nurmagomedov at Eagle FC 44

This week’s edition of the MMA Hangover is a bit delayed, but better late than never, right? We’re kicking things off with PED accusations against UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov family accused of being ‘loaded like mules’

A figurine produced as a gift for mixed martial artist Khabib Nurmagomedov at a mammoth tusk workshop. | ITAR-TASS, IMAGO

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov left an almost unparalleled legacy. Naysayers may disparage his record, but retiring at the top of your game with an immaculate slate is unheard of in the sport.

Likewise, “The Eagle” never faced accusations of PED use… until now. Rising lightweight prospect Benoit Saint Denis recently spoke with French media outlet Le Figaro and had this to say about the Nurmagomedov fighting clan.

“Concerning the Nurmagomedov family, for example, I no longer have any doubt: they are loaded like mules.

“They are intelligent in the way they do drugs, but they know how to do it very well. Makhachev was busted with meldonium, for example.

“It is a product which led to the entire Russian federation being sanctioned and withdrawn from the 2016 Olympic Games. The current UFC lightweight champion was caught in 2016!”

Russia does hold some notoriety for alleged state-sponsored doping. But without any semblance of solid proof, this all just comes off as crude accusations for the sake of self-promotion.

Not a good look for Saint Denis, if you ask me. But any publicity is good publicity, I guess.

UFC will let Tom Aspinall defend the interim title

Tom Aspinall celebrates his interim title win at UFC 295. | Justin Renfroe / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Let’s rewind to UFC CEO Dana White’s statement in October, ahead of UFC 295. The card went through a major shake-up after current champion Jon Jones pulled out due to a ruptured pectoral muscle, ultimately scrapping his would-be retirement fight against Stipe Miocic.

The company then booked an interim title fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich. White then released this statement about the winner of the matchup.

“If you’re Sergei and Aspinall, you’re getting the opportunity to fight for the interim title anyway, now,” White told reporters during a Power Slap presser.

“So, yeah, they’re gonna have to wait until [Jones vs. Miocic] happens. This fight was set up, this fight needs to happen. Two of the biggest legends in the sport who want the fight. The fans want the fight.”

Aspinall ended up winning the bout and wasn’t too thrilled to wait around. But at least according to White’s recent statements, he may not have to.

“Aspinall could possibly fight again,” White recently told TNT Sports. “I don’t know. We’ll see how this plays out going into the next year, but Jones and Stipe, the fight, they both deserve it.

“Jon Jones got injured. There’s nothing he can do about it. We’ll see what happens in 2024.

“If Aspinall wants to fight before that fight happens, why not? Why not let him defend it? We’ll figure it out.”

I could be very wrong, but I don’t think there’s ever been an interim title defense in the UFC. And if you’re Tom Aspinall, I don’t think being made to defend your second-best title would sit well with you.

Obviously, he’s getting the short end of the stick here. But what’s new?

In Other News

The early hype behind UFC 300

2024 will be the year for another milestone PPV event. UFC 300, which takes place around April, is already getting some hype and subsequent questions from the MMA world.

Who’s headlining? Will it involve Conor McGregor? Will it include the much-buzzed-about mystery superfight?

Your guess is as good (or bad) as mine, but bossman White gave this teaser.

Dana White talks UFC 300 with TNT Sports:



What you can expect is the first prelim of the night for you to be going like, 'Holy shit, this is the first prelim of the night? This is insane. This isn't even right, these two shouldn't be on the first prelim of the night.' That's… pic.twitter.com/269SUJMhtb — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) December 13, 2023

Fighters’ Words

Ian Machado Garry may no longer be part of UFC 296, but his fellow fighters are piling on him.

The first on this list comes from headliner Colby Covington. And a chunk of fans are riding with ‘Chaos’ on this one.

Colby Covington shares his thoughts on Ian “The Cuck” Garry 😂 pic.twitter.com/hmeHyOXbgg — notNotorious (@Notori6us) December 13, 2023

‘Big Mouth’ Kevin Holland joined in on the conversation but focused his attention on Mrs. Garry.

How to be a #mma WAG –

Block comments on his social media.

Spend his money (before he has it).

Skip presser so nobody asks about the above ☝🏿

Give him food poisoning so he has to pull from fight.

Then he will be sad and really think he needs you. #HowTo #WAG — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 14, 2023 And here’s Tony Ferguson vowing to bring back vintage “El Cucuy” against Paddy Pimblett.

In Case You Missed It

