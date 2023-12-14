Karate Combat 43: Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson 3: Live streams, start time and fight card updates

Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson 3 headlines Friday's Karate Combat 43 live fight card/ Karate Combat

Preview

Karate Combat 43 kicks off this Friday night (December 15th) from Las Vegas, Nevada and is headlined by a trilogy bout between two former UFC champions, Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson. The co-main event of the evening will see Karate Combat’s middleweight king, Ross ‘TURBO’ Levine, move up in weight to face UFC veteran ‘Smilin’ Sam Alvey for KC’s inaugural heavyweight belt. It should be noted that the heavyweight division in KC is 205-pounds. The start time for this Karate Combat 43 fight card is set for 9:00 pm ET.

Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson, but this time in a Karate Combat ruleset, with the KC pit and its 45-degree embankments. If Pettis can Showtime kick off of a cage, then I can only imagine what he could do off of the pit walls. The potential is there for an all-time epic highlight reel knockout, but I don’t expect Bendo to just roll over and let it happen. It seems like Pettis’ style is better suited for the Karate Combat ruleset, but Henderson is a gamer who is the king of the no-sell.

Before that we’ve got Ross Levine going for champ-champ status in the co-main event, but first he will have to get through the heavy handed Sam Alvey. Levine will have an edge in the kicking department, and should also hold an edge when it comes to speed and pit experience. Alvey should be the noticeably larger man out there, which comes with its own built-in advantages. The UFC’s middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, will be in the corner of Alvey, so I can’t wait to watch him collide with the Karate world.

Some other familiar faces on the undercard include the legend Raymond Daniels, who will be taking on Adrian Hadribeaj, and Chinzo Machida, brother of former UFC champ Lyoto Machida, will square off with the un-retiring Shannon Hudson. A top prospect to keep an eye on is Elijah Everill, who made a sensational Karate Combat debut earlier this year with a Mortal Kombat-like finish at KC 39. His sophomore appearance will be against Javier Arteaga.

Bloody Elbow will be on location for this event, so make sure to follow along on our social media platforms to see and hear some of the hustle and bustle. The start time for this KC 43 fight card is set for 9:00 pm ET.

Karate Combat 43: Pettis vs. Henderson 3

Free Live Stream

The entire Karate Combat 43 event can be watched below for free, from Karate Combat’s YouTube accounts.

Karate Combat 43 fight card

Ross ‘TURBO’ Levine vs. ‘Smilin’ Sam Alvey

Karate Combat 43: Pettis vs. Henderson 3 takes place on December 15th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen be in Las Vegas, and would like to attend Karate Combat 43, then event tickets are available by clicking HERE.

Disclosure: Karate Combat is covering the author’s travel expenses to this event.

