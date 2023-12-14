Jake Paul vs. Andre August: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Jake Paul vs. Andre August fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Jake Paul is readying himself for the ‘toughest challenge’ of his career thus far when he faces Andre August this Friday. After returning to the win column with a decision against Nate Diaz this past August, Paul announced he would finish 2023 with a third fight. There was a lot of speculation as to who would get into the ring with the ‘Problem Child,’ who has spent most of his career facing influencers or ex-UFC fighters.

Rather than go that route, Paul went with August — a ‘seasoned fighter’ he wanted to test himself against.

“I’m a professional boxer and I want to be world champion, so I need to pursue the path towards greatness against people who have been boxing their whole life,” said Paul in a statement. “So far, my entire boxing career has been on pay-per-view, but now it’s about more than business. Now I want to build my experience in the ring against seasoned fighters. I’m coming to prove my greatness on Friday, December 15th live on DAZN for the world to see.”

As for August, he wants to turn in an ‘Upset of the Year’ contender against Paul. Currently on a five-fight win streak, August says he Paul is in for a tough time.

“I don’t talk very much. I’m all about that action,” said August in a statement. “Jake Paul has the money, the fame, the team and the resources but he doesn’t have my hunger. When that bell rings, I am going to go straight to Jake Paul and ring his bell and send him back to YouTube for good.”

Also featured on this card is Shadasia Green vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, which is now for the WBC (vacant) and WBA (interim) super middleweight titles. Member of the Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) stable, Green has defeated all except one of her opponents via (T)KO. Her most recent win came against Olivia Curry, who she earned a decision against in August. Crews-Dezurn recently lost the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles to Savannah Marshall in June.

The winner of Green vs. Crews-Dezurn should face Marshall pending her return from injury.

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Andre August press conference here.

Jake Paul vs. Andre August full fight card

Main card

– Jake Paul (7-1) 🇺🇸 vs. Andre August (10-1-1) 🇺🇸; cruiserweight

– Shadasia Green (13-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-2) 🇺🇸; super middleweight

– Yoenis Tellez (6-0) 🇨🇺 vs. Livan Navarro (15-1) 🇨🇺; super welterweight

– Lorenzo Medina (8-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Joshua Temple (12-2) 🇺🇸; heavyweight

Prelims

Jake Paul punches Nate Diaz in their 8-round main-event Cruiserweight bout at Paul vs Diaz at American Airlines Center on August 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Jake Paul vs. Andre August goes down on Fri., Dec. 15, live from the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida. The undercard starts at 5:30 p.m. ET | 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Paul vs. August are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT.

