GLORY and KSW star Arkadiusz Wrzosek survives possible assassination attempt

Welcome to this week’s Crime Desk feature, where I collect all the crime/legal stories from the world of combat sports and martial arts. This week we have a KSW and GLORY vet who may have survived an assassination attempt in broad daylight. We also have news regarding Sunny Edwards (who fights on Saturday) and his past association with Daniel Kinahan.

GLORY and KSW’s Arkadiusz Wrzosek shot at in the Netherlands

Police in the Netherlands are probing a possible assassination attempt against top Polish kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek. According to NL Times witnesses have told investigators that at around 1:40 p.m. local time on Tuesday, Wrzosek and another man entered an Audi with Polish plates outside the Hemmers Gym in Breda. Shortly after a shot was fired at the car, which ricocheted and hit a nearby building.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage from the scene. Previously they used a sniffer dog to try and find the path of the unknown shooter. Investigators believe the shooter was waiting at the location for a long time prior to the incident and that they fled through an industrial estate.

Wrzosek splits time between kickboxing and MMA. He has put together a 3-0 pro record in MMA since joining KSW last year. He is due to headline KSW 90 in Warsaw in January, versus Ivan Vitasovic.

In kickboxing he is most known for his two fight series with Badr Hari. At GLORY 78 in 2021 he beat Hari with a head kick KO to earn himself the promotion’s KO of the year. The pair rematched in 2022 at GLORY 80.

During their second fight a riot broke out in the stands between rival sets of supporters, leading to injuries for both fans and police officers. This resulted in the fight being waved off and called a no contest. Wrzosek had been winning the fight on the judges’ scorecards up to that point.

Sunny Edwards plays down link with Daniel Kinahan

Sunny Edwards faces Bam Rodriguez on Saturday in one of boxing’s last tent-pole events of the year. The 27-year-old British fighter will be putting his IBF flyweight title against Rodriguez’s WBO title when they meet at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

The popular Edwards stretched his record to 20-0 with a win over Andres Campos this summer. Ahead of his 21st pro fight Edwards has been questioned on his association with Daniel Kinahan, a man authorities in Ireland the US accuse of operating the Kinahan Organized Crime Group; a billion dollar drug smuggling outfit that is believed responsible for multiple gangland killings.

Edwards was formerly represented by MTK Global, a promotions and management company that was founded by Kinahan. At the time Edwards’ roster-mates included Tyson Fury, Billy Joe Saunders, Jack Catterall, Michael Conlan, Natasha Jonas, Josh Taylor, Darren Till and many other well known boxers and MMA fighters.

According to the Sunday World Edwards has admitted that Kinahan was involved in “the early stages” of his career. However, he has claimed that he did not have any knowledge of Kinahan’s alleged connection to organized crime.

“I’d be lying if I said he wasn’t involved in the early stages of my career, but imagine you meet someone in a boxing gym, you take their son on the pads and have friendly conversations,” said Edwards.”

“If someone is walking around the world as a free man, how am I expected to know? I didn’t know my arse from my elbow. I barely knew how to turn the oven on.”

Edwards then said he had no regrets about signing with MTK and working for Kinahan.

“I never wanted to be a voice of the people or an ambassador for all things good. All I ever wanted to do was fight and yes, unfortunately, why [Kinahan] had success is probably because he wasn’t trying to completely abuse fighters’ trust because there are so many examples of boxers being disrespected, disregarded and ripped off.”

MTK was dissolved in April 2022 after the United States Department of the Treasury announced sanctions against Kinahan and offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest. The sanction meant that any US citizen or company could no longer do business with Kinahan or any entities linked to him.

In other Kinahan news, Bosnian narcotics trafficker Edin Gacanin was sentenced to seven years in prison after reaching a plea deal with Dutch prosecutors. Gacanin was accused of operating one of the world’s most active cocaine smuggling networks and of being a close contact of the KOCG. Tabloids in Ireland are also reporting that the KOCG is offering to trade cocaine suppliers and transport routes for sanctuary in Russia. The Kinahan leadership are reportedly seeking a way out of the Middle East after news of increased communication between authorities in Ireland and the United Arab Emirates.

Cyborg Abreu appeals Texas court decision over sex assault lawsuit

Last week we learned that a judge in Harris County, TX agreed that a lawsuit against Roberto Abreu, and his Fights Sports academy network, could proceed in Texas. The plaintiff had argued for jurisdiction in Texas because that’s where she claims she was sexually assaulted by a Fight Sports instructor, while she was a minor. Abreu, who has gyms across the US, argued that the connection to Texas was weak and that the lawsuit should be thrown out (which would limit its chances of proceeding elsewhere).

Abreu has since appealed that decision. Below is the motion submitted to the court.

Crime Blotter

MMA fighter pulled off card after drug and arm trafficking charges

Dubai-based MMA fighter Mohammed Jaraya was removed from a Rise World Series card last weekend. Jaraya took to social media to state he had to pull out of the event in Japan because his travel visa was not ready. Asian MMA reports that the likely reason behind Jaraya’s visa issues are charges of drug/arms trafficking, as well as money laundering, in the Netherlands. (full story)

Florida ‘MMA fighter’ arrest for allegedly threatening mass shooting on NYC subway

Robert Trout III, who claimed to be an MMA fighter on social media, was arrested by police in Tampa Bay, FL after he allegedly made terroristic threats. The 19-year-old is accused of threatening to conduct a mass shooting on the New York City subway system. Trout reportedly has a criminal history that includes aggravated assault and possession of a concealed weapon. (full story)

Leading British youth boxing coach arrested for sexual assault

Award winning boxing coach Mick Driscoll, 54, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault. Driscoll had coached young boxers to win 34 major medals, including golds at the Youth Olympics. (full story)

Bajrang Punia meets with sports minister over Wrestling Federation of India elections

Decorated Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik continue to advocate for justice in the wake of sexual harassment and intimidation accusations against former Wrestling Federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In a meeting with one of India’s sports ministers Punia and Malik implored that top aides to Singh be disqualified from forthcoming WFI elections. (full story)

Aniah Law enacted after 9-year-old killed in drive-by shooting

Tyrone Williams, 19, and Arieal Curry 22, have been jailed without a shot at bail in Alabama after a judge utilized the law named for Aniah Blanchard (who was allegedly murdered by a man who was out on bail). Williams and Curry are accused of killing nine-year-old Cailee Knight, who was sleeping on a couch when he house was riddled with bullets. Curry and Williams are accused of occupying the vehicle that was the source of the gunfire. (full story)

Former Saint Michael Christian Brothers Fight Club member tells youths to avoid gangs

Troy Tukunia, 51, is telling young people to avoid getting involved in gangs. Tukunia, who has become viral for sporting his gang tattoos on one of Sydney’s most popular beaches, is a boxing coach and former member of Saint Michael Christian Brothers Fight Club. That organization was a gym, fight promoter and alleged outlaw motorcycle club. Tukunia said he left the club 20 years ago and now works with former members who want to turn their lives around. (full story)

Palate Cleanser

From crime, I’m pivoting to death. Though, death doesn’t always have to be so grim. It’s natural and comes for us all. For my money, no-one has summed up the profound, frightening and awesome subject of mortality than a band who named went as far as to name themselves Death. Below is Voice of the Soul, from my favourite album. Listen. I dare you not to be stirred.

Survivors of sexual assault can find support via the following organizations:

US – Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)’s National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). RAINN also has an online chat service.

Love is Respect, 1-866-331-9474. They can also be reached via online chat or by texting LOVEIS to 22522.

End Rape on Campus (EROC), 1-424-777-EROC (3762).

Canada – Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime, 1-877-232-2610.

UK – UK Says No More.

Rest of the World – International Rape Crisis Hotlines.

