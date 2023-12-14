Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards: Live streams, fight card, start time 

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards fight poster | Credit: Matchroom Boxing

Preview

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards is here! In one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, Rodriguez and Edwards unify their flyweight titles this Saturday. After winning and defending the WBC super flyweight title, Rodriguez announced he would vacate and move to flyweight. Immediately, ‘Bam’ was thrust into a fight against Cristian Gonzalez for the then-vacant WBO flyweight title, which he won (with a broken jaw!) via decision this past April.

Now, Rodriguez has his next challenge in Edwards, who he hopes to give his first-ever loss.

“I want to thank Matchroom, Teiken and my whole team for making this fight happen,” said Rodriguez in a release. “This fight will allow me to showcase my skills and prove to everyone that I am not only the best Flyweight in the world but one of the best fighters in the world period.

“I am excited to be back in Arizona where I first became a world champion, and I will be 100 percent ready to put on a show on December 16 and become unified world champion.”

Not long after his most recent defense of the IBF flyweight title, Edwards set his sights on Rodriguez — again. Since ‘Showtime’ has held his title, he has called ‘Bam’ out for a unification.

“I’m looking forward to being involved in one of the biggest flyweight world title fights in boxing history,” said Edwards in a release.

“It’s the real #1 versus the real #2. I would like to thank Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith, Matchroom Boxing and my team for getting me in this position, and I’d also like to thank Bam and his team for accepting the fight, and I am really looking forward to becoming one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world on December 16 in Arizona.”

Watch the Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards press conference here.

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards full fight card

Main card

– Bam Rodriguez (18-0) 🇺🇸 vs. Sunny Edwards (20-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿; flyweight

– Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-1) 🇺🇿 vs. Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1) 🇲🇽; super bantamweight

– Galal Yafai (5-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Rocco Santomauro (22-2) 🇺🇸; flyweight

– Peter McGrail (8-0) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs. Jarico O’Quinn (16-1-1) 🇺🇸; super bantamweight

Undercard

Bam Rodriguez (silver black trunks) and Israel Gonzalez (white trunks) box during their WBC super fly championship boxing bout at T-Mobile Arena. | Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards goes down on Sat., Dec. 16 , live from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Rodriguez vs. Edwards are expected around 11 p.m. ET | 8 p.m PT.

Tickets

Purchase tickets for Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards here.

Live streams

The Bam Rodriguez vs. Sunny Edwards undercard streams for free on the official Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel.

The main card airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

