Jake Paul real boxer? | Hate to see it

Jake Paul at a Jets game.

Another week in the combat sports world means another week full of stories that make me full body cringe. Oh, and also a few that make me say ‘Aww, that’s nice.’

Readers may have noticed we’re trying a few new things over her at Bloody Elbow, in particular, getting away from the news grind. We want to give readers a more invested, focused vision of fight sports, rather than chasing multiple articles about every little bit of drama that hits the world wide web.

As such, here’s a handful of stories this week that actually made me feel something more than “okay, I guess…”

Love to see it

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev find friendship

The latest iteration of the war between Israel and Palestine has been nothing short of a non-stop horror show. Constant reports of atrocities, murders, assaults, and an ever mounting death toll of Palestinian citizens as Israel wages a war through land and sky against a country that lacks clear military targets, or even a standing army.

In that kind of climate, it’s hard not to enjoy seeing a couple of the UFC’s own finding a little common ground in their shared support of Palestine. Khamzat Chimaev made headlines at UFC 294, with his post fight speech calling for peace and unity (while also offering to become a foot soldier in the war). It seems his message didn’t go unnoticed by Palestinian-American welterweight Belal Muhammad.

At one point, Muhammad had called for a fight with the Chechen, when he was still down at 170 lbs looking to make a title run. At this point, however, he’s just cheering ‘Borz’ on in his journey for MW gold.

“For me, it was obviously huge that he was posting about Palestine,” Muhammad said in an interview with MMA Junkie. “That’s my brother now. Like, if you’re supporting my people, we’re one. It’s all about being a Muslim and when one Muslim’s in pain, one Muslim’s hurting, you should be feeling the same pain, feeling the same hurt. I feel like we’ve got connected off of that.”

“It’s all about being a Muslim” – Belal Muhammad talks overcoming rivalry with Khamzat Chimaev due to shared concern for Palestinianshttps://t.co/sJWnIJZruk@ULTfightFANS #MMA #UFC



Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev's shared love for Palestine has transformed their relation… pic.twitter.com/4QWCBxfwmV — Ultimate Fight Fans (@ULTfightFANS) December 12, 2023

“I’m Team Khamzat. I hope he gets the 185-pound title. I hope he gets the title shot and inshallah, next year, it’ll be me at 170 champion, Islam at 155 champion, and Khamzat at 185 champion. We’ll be taking over.”

War will always divide people and tear bonds apart. It’s good to see that every now and then, amid the horror of it all, that it can bring a few people together too.

Colby Covington hates Sean Strickland

I’m not actually here to take sides in this war of words, but it’s nice to see that some things never change. Most notably that two edge-lords just can’t be friends. Covington and Strickland have no clear reason to dislike one another. They’re both into hard-line right-wing politics, they both have reputations for being secretly much nicer than they try to seem. And they both love to try and piss people off by saying whatever the first thing that comes to their mind is, in public.

It’s probably that last part that pulls these two away from one another. After all, nothing a loud angry guy hates more than to see someone else being loud and angry out ahead of them, stealing their thunder. But, what that has meant is that we’re going to get treated to a whole host of hilariously weird quotes between these two while they try to find ways to hate on one another that don’t reflect just as poorly on themselves.

In a recent interview with Code Sports, Colby Covington took a couple big swings at the middleweight champion. I’m still not sure what he’s trying to say here, but it makes me chuckle a lot, so I can’t help but be happy about it.

“He’s pretending to be everything he wishes I was,” Covington said of Strickland. “I’d love to slap Sean Strickland around. He’s just a pathetic excuse of a human being, the guy has literally no fricking IQ. The guy’s so f—ing stupid. The things he says, he needs to get his mouth wired shut and I’m the guy to do it. The UFC knows I’m the one that can end these guys that hate the company and they hate the world, so I would love to fight Sean Strickland.”

What that first sentence means, who knows? Does Strickland think that Covington is aggressive and opinionated, but actually Covington thinks he’s quiet and withdrawn? What are these qualities he feels distant from, but somehow reflected by? Whatever they are, Strickland already responded to these quotes over on his Twitter account, telling fans that the only thing Covington knows how to do “is call 911 ‘someone send help’.”



Keep it going guys, and someone bring me the popcorn.

Hate to see it

Claressa Sheilds viral video sensation

Leaked training footage is always bad news in the combat sports world. When people are taping what’s going on in sparring sessions and then releasing that footage to the public, it more than likely means someone is getting embarrassed.

Earlier in his UFC career, Conor McGregor made a habit of releasing a few clips ahead of his bouts, usually of him humiliating foes during sparring sessions. It’s a strategy Jake Paul has taken to for his boxing bouts as well. An easy way to get fans excited, but also an easy way to create bad blood with the people brought in to help them train.

Maybe, then, it’s no surprise that undisputed middleweight boxing champion Claressa Shields is not handling the emergence of a viral video that shows her getting dropped hard in the gym five years ago all that well. The video was posted by Shields’ then sparring partner Arturs Ahmetovs in response to a recent interview from the ‘GWOAT’ where she spoke about the incident, claiming that she had been dropped by an unnamed male boxer in sparring, after he had taken the padding out of his gloves.

‼️ Arturs Ahmetovs (6-1) has now posted this clip of himself flooring Claressa Shields in sparring in 2018. Shields responded: "He took padding out his gloves because I embarrassed earlier that week… For a male fighter to take the padding out, he’s a punk."



[🎥 Arturs Ahmetovs] pic.twitter.com/f86CaRWp6j December 11, 2023

Ahmetov’s coach has absolutely denied the claim outright, while Shields says she didn’t talk about it (or report it) at the time, because she felt it would endanger a scheduled title fight. Considering that Shields has also claimed that she was ready to knife Ahmetov’s coach and has since called out pro boxer Rolly Romero to fight anywhere any time for his own comments about the incident, it doesn’t exactly seem like something she’s ready to keep all that cool about. But human nature never ceases to confound.

‼️ Claressa Shields ripping into Rolly Romero on Instagram live today after he responded to the clip of her being knocked down by Arturs Ahmetovs, who he beat in 2020: "I will whoop your ass. I will come to TMT gym and put my hands on you."



[🎥 Claressa Shields] pic.twitter.com/MizNY7tZUM — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 11, 2023

Whatever the truth in this dumb story might be, however, the lesson is clear. Don’t record sparring sessions. Don’t use sparring footage to try and humiliate someone. Maybe even just don’t talk about sparring at all. Ego maintenance is a core part of combat sports, and it makes a lot of athletes extremely thin skinned and defensive against any supposition that they might not actually be that big of a badass. Nobody comes out of this looking good.

Jake Paul: Real Boxer

I’ve tried to be awfully fair to Jake Paul’s boxing career. Not out of an abundance of enjoyment for his prank persona, or any kind of admiration for his hustle, but simply because he honestly seems like he’s trying pretty hard to make fighting work and to train hard to do it. Also because fight fans have hilariously outsized expectations.

The fact that Paul has beat a series of former MMA/UFC champions and faced a boxer in Tommy Fury who has a solid amount of high level training and resources behind him is, if we’re being real, a lot more than anyone should reasonably expect of a 20-something-year-old influencer on a vanity kick. Calls for him to face seasoned competition etc, generally ignore how little most boxers being groomed for greatness take on challenging fights early in their careers.

I can’t help feel a pang of empathy for Paul, following the smart route through these early years of his pugilistic entrepreneurship, only to be treated like he’s avoiding challenges.



That said, if we’re getting down to brass tacks, just because Paul is challenging himself and training hard doesn’t make what he’s doing not a vanity project. Jake Paul is very okay for a low-ceiling pro who started late. We’ve seen that in his fights with Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and that aforementioned Fury bout. Against people less prepared than him, he can squeeze out victories by starting fast, hitting hard, and staying alive late. Against people similarly (or more) experienced than him in the ring, his lack of speed, cardio, or ability to maintain form all become serious liabilities.

Currently, Paul has lined himself up to take on Andre August, a 35-year-old unknown with a shiny record and no quality competition to speak of. It’s a decent measuring stick fight. But what it’s measuring Paul for? Entirely ridiculous nonsense.

“I think the path that I’m on now tees me up in the future to fight Canelo,” Jake Paul explained in a recent interview on the MMA Hour (transcript via MMA Fighting). “It’s even just showing him that I can go 10 or 12 rounds with you, [that] I’ve done that with real, legitimate pro boxers and beat them. So when I beat these guys in the year or two to come—and continue to raise the level of opposition—I think me vs. Canelo becomes a really interesting fight.”

“And something that a lot of people would be like, ‘Oh, Jake’s going to get destroyed.’ But there’s that fun thing in your mind, the same thing with Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury. ‘Yeah, but he’s the bigger guy who has punching power!’ So it becomes this really fun, interesting fight that I think is historical, and Canelo has expressed interest in interviews, so I think we’re closer than we think.”

Nobody needs this. Not boxing fans, not Jake Paul fans, not even Jake Paul. The celebrity boxing business is one of trying to make wolf tickets reality. Selling fights nobody thinks will actually happen, and then actually putting them on. Getting influencers, non-combat athletes, MMA fighters, musicians, and c-tier celebrities to do more than just talk about how tough they are.

I get that Francis Ngannou pushed that mold to the limit with his bout against Tyson Fury, but that feels a lot more like lightning in a bottle than a roadmap for others to follow (especially because heavyweight is its own kind of circus). If Jake Paul’s goal is a fight with Canelo Alvarez, he might actually be able to put enough money on the table to make it happen. But the result will pretty certainly be some absolutely terrible ass kicking that none of us need to see.

