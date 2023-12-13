BJ Penn: The UFC Prodigy That Refused to Quit

BJ Penn in 2009 | Icon Sportswire, IMAGO



In this video from OOSS Media, host Nick Dunn tracks BJ Penn’s journey from one of the greatest fighters of a generation to having the longest losing streak in the UFC, BJ Penn’s story is one that shows why you need to know when to quit. The OOSS Media team breaks down how this UFC poster boy fell from grace and stumbled on the other side of winning.

The TRAGIC reality of overstaying your welcome…

Considered one of the greatest fighters of a generation. He became only the second fighter in UFC history to become a two-weight world champ.

But what happens to a champ who just refuses to let go? When you simply can’t get that last victory?

Who tells you when to stop?

But Penn refused to quit. Why? Was there a darker reason?

How could such a successful fighter end his career with the longest losing streaking in UFC history?

And what was the final straw?

Watch this video to find out.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author