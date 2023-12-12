Subscribe
Open Thread: Who should be in Dana White’s super fight?

A couple weeks ago, Dana White mentioned that a superfight fell into his lap, but it didn't involve Conor McGregor. We look at some potential names.

By: Stephie Haynes | 16 seconds ago
Open Thread: Who should be in Dana White’s super fight?
Which fighters will be in Dana White’s super fight?

Everybody loves a super fight. We might not all be onboard with champ-champ contests, but super fights will always be a point of interest in this community. About two weeks ago, UFC president Dana White casually mentioned during an interview with Full Send Podcast that a super fight had just materialized for the UFC and that Conor McGregor wouldn’t be involved in it.

March 8, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV - March 8: (L) Dana White and Charly Arnolt meet with the press for the first ever Power Slap presser at UFC Apex for Power Slap 1 - press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on March 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States - ZUMAp175 20230308_zsa_p175_002
That’s saying a lot, considering that McGregor is their biggest draw. At this point, though, we still don’t know exactly when Conor is coming back and the question on everyone’s mind is who he will fight. Michael Chandler is supposed to be the recipient of that golden opportunity but the more time passes, the more it looks like the former Bellator champ won’t be the name on the marquee next to Conor’s.

Conor McGregor won’t be part of new UFC ‘super fight,’ says Dana White
Dana White’s super fight won’t involve Conor McGregor

As far as Dana’s super fight, plenty of names come to mind. Probably the most prominent one being Ronda Rousey. The MMA grapevine has been softly abuzz with rumors of Rousey’s return, most notably from Chelsea Chandler. It seems unlikely that Ronda will return and Dana White shut that rumor down pretty quickly, but we must remember, Dana is a master of denying things only for them to come to fruition later.

October 26, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: RONDA ROUSEY performs during the Lucha VaVoom Area 51 Halloween Spectacular at the historic Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Lucha Vavoom is a blending of Mexican Lucha Libre-style wrestling, burlesque dancing and comedy. Los Angeles USA - ZUMAl167 20231026_znp_l167_008
Another name is Khabib Nurmagomedov. Dana has gone on record saying that Khabib’s retirement affected him the most of all the athletes he’s seen come and go from the promotion, but we have to ask ourselves if we believed Khabib when he said he was done for good. I personally think he is. I don’t think that he takes the promise he made to his mother lightly.

October 28, 2023, Sabadell, Barcelona, Spain: Barcelona Spain 28.10.2023 Khabib Nurmagomedov (Fighter UFC) looks during the La Liga EA Sports between FC Barcelona, Barca and Real Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on 28 October 2023 in Barcelona. Sabadell Spain - ZUMAu50_ 20231028_zsp_u50_016
The final name that bears mentioning—at least from my point of view—is Georges St. Pierre, and his name should only be mentioned as the most extreme case scenario. As much as we all love GSP, his return at 42 is not exactly something I’m going to be campaigning for. That said, we all bore witness to CM Punk’s two failed outings in the octagon. Anything is possible and I never underestimate the UFC’s capacity to put on any fight that makes them money.

RECORD DATE NOT STATED KING OF KILLERS, (aka REY DE ASESINOS), Georges St-Pierre, 2023. Lionsgate Courtesy Everett Collection PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY
Try as I might, I am having a hard time coming up with any pairing that would constitute a super fight, but it is 4am here and perhaps my foggy brain is missing something. The only thing I can come up with is perhaps an exhibition style match-up with Roman Reigns or Rhea Ripley facing off against a UFC name. Since the merger of UFC and WWE into TKO, the possibility of such pairings—especially in the ‘exhibition’ capacity—can and should be viewed as realistic. Dana White and company will make any fight they can—as long as they don’t have to co-promote. That, my friends, is a bridge too far.

UFC and WWE merge, Dana White no longer ‘UFC president’ on paper
Dana White went from president to CEO

What do you think?

We’re pinning this post to our front-page all day to give our community a chance to have their say. So jump in the comments and tell us your answer to the big question of the day. But if you want to discuss anything else, that’s cool, too.

You’ve got an open forum here, so use it.

