Dana White’s boss has a message for Team UFC & Team WWE

Dana White and Ari Emanuel are key TKO corporate executives | KylexTerada / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

This feature was first published on The Bloody Elbow Substack on December 11th, 2023.

TKO executive Mark Shapiro reveals UFC & WWE strategy

We finally got a peek at what the mindset currently is for TKO management. Three months after the assets of UFC & WWE merged into a holding company called TKO, COO Mark Shapiro made an appearance on a UBS conference call that was both horrifically painful yet psychologically fascinating to listen to – especially if you are a UFC or WWE fan that doesn’t live in a major metropolitan area.

The 30-minute conference call was an absolute non-stop blitz of ridiculous Wall Street jargon mixed with some of the harshest, soulless venture capital speak imaginable. In other words, it was the perfect encapsulation of what combat sports currently resembles.

Normally, these types of conference calls with business executives are a waste of time. It’s a lot of deciphering buzzwords. However, Mr. Shapiro did send some interesting messages not only to investors but also to current management and employees at TKO. His conference call remarks resembled an American college football coach using a press conference to send a message to his locker room under the guise of addressing the public at large. It’s exactly a tactic you would expect from a former ESPN boss.

2024 is going to be a year of dramatic change and no one is safe, whether you are working for TKO or if you are trying to become one of their competitors. We found ourselves intrigued by the high-stakes games of politics involving Dana White, especially with his latest charade in California over Power Slap. More on that later.

With that as the back-drop, here is our unique summary of the key points from the TKO conference call with UBS.

‘The sky is not falling on sports TV money’

Investors big and small on Wall Street have not been overly impressed with the increase in television rights fees that TKO has been able to obtain in recent deals for NXT on CW and Smackdown heading to USA Network. To be able to get a 40% raise in rights fees sounds great to me. What are investors expecting in this climate of escalating global debt and higher-for-longer interest rates to service such debt?

This is why all eyes are on WWE’s next deal for RAW. Do they stay with USA Network? Do they move to Warner Brothers Discovery and damage Tony Khan? Will the move be purely about cash consideration or will it be more strategic in permanently cementing their large market share?

Despite TKO being the only game in town to monetize combat sports the way they do on TV, PPV, and streaming, they are facing a growing expectations game that a 40% rights increase isn’t good enough even as streaming operations like Peacock, Paramount, and MAX are trying to stop the red ink.

“I frequently talk about this because I think everybody just, first of all, skeptics want to be careful and I get that everyone’s doing their models, but everybody’s kind of waiting for the sky to drop on sports rights. And it’s just not happening,” according to Mr. Shapiro.

“Whether it’s NFL on Amazon, which went for $100 million for one game, or the new NASCAR deal, which you’re talking about, which is a 40% increase. Our SmackDown deal was a 40% increase on an AAV increase. The NWSL, which is the new Women’s Soccer League, went for a nice increase. And I’m optimistic, remember we’re on the IMG side of this as well with Endeavor, we negotiate media rights for a living. And on the IMG side, they’re right now in the middle of a renegotiation for all the NCAA properties. So not men’s football or men’s basketball, but everything else from wrestling to volleyball to the women’s Final Four, which is going to go for a significant increase. And they’re just in the exclusive window with ESPN. If and when it gets out to market, it’ll go even higher than I’m anticipating.”

The gamble on live sports boils down to two arguments: 1) it’s live programming, which everyone wants; and 2) every streaming service has a video catalog which is of limited value for monetization.

“Sports rights are urgent. They’re immediate. They’re live. They’re water cooler. You know, they’re multitasking, social. People like to chatter about them and root and argue, Florida State got screwed for the [College Football Playoff] or if it went down as it should have gone down. And as long as that continues, as long as these media companies, these behemoths, are launching their own direct-to-consumer platforms, they’re going to need sports if they want to either, A, drive subs, or B, drive price.”

In other words, TKO sees themselves as the only major player in the combat sports space. They know that streaming isn’t cheaper than the cable bundle you used to subscribe to. They produce more live inventory than most sports media operations. You can’t live without us.

The question is how will Wall Street react if they can’t get a higher-than-40% increase in rights fees for RAW?

Call it the NASCAR theory on steroids.

Two of Mark Shapiro’s favorite buzzwords are “space” and “activation” in relation to sponsorship opportunities. If a cage or ring mat is “clean” then that’s underutilized space for monetization. “Clean” in Mark Shapiro’s book is a dirty word for TKO.

We already got a glimpse of the future for advertising in TKO last October when UFC and 4D Sight announced a multi-year deal to use AI technology for virtual branding in the Octagon. There will be AI advertising opportunities with Unity, Meta (for their Oculus device), and COSM for the 8k movie threatre experience without a headset.

Mr. Shapiro proudly boasts that Endeavor multiplied UFC sponsorship revenue by 5x and they plan on increasing the overall revenue by 5x again. In other words, a 25x increase by Endeavor from the time they purchased UFC.

“Our sponsorship’s up near $200 million. When we bought the UFC at Endeavor, we were doing roughly $40 million in sponsorship. So that shows you the kind of opportunity and the size and the scale, the breadth of the UFC, the fan base, the way it’s grown and the way we’ve been able to monetize alongside it. And that makes us very optimistic about what we can do for the WWE, which I’ll remind you, has five times as many events, right? There’s 42 events that take place for a UFC plus our pay-per-views plus the Dana White contender series, but you’ve got over 300 events at WWE.”

Mr. Shapiro made it very clear on the conference call that there are no sacred cows in WWE. What Vince McMahon believed in is a dead letter.

“Until we get over a billion in sponsorship, I won’t be happy. We should be playing where the NBA and the NFL are playing. It’s been an incredible journey. It’s been a fast journey, but there’s an enormous upside, both in inventory, categories, and to your point, renewal and pricing. WWE, you know, was, as my CFO likes to put it, it was religion for Vince. He just didn’t want to commercialize the venue for the most part. The mat was clean, you know, the ropes were clean. There just wasn’t a lot of signage or activation because advertisers don’t just want to put their banner up there anymore. They want activation. We specialize in that at UFC and we’re going to bring that same strategy to the WWE and there are no rules. We’re gonna take the right opportunity to make sure brands from all walks, shapes and sizes get the kind of exposure they’re looking for when it comes to our audience. Which is at the WWE specifically, very diverse, 40% female and heavy family. … We won’t be walking into many advertisers or categories where we aren’t pitching both [UFC & WWE].”

One of the interesting angles for maintaining & increasing UFC’s ratings and revenues with ESPN? Having PFL grow their footprint on ESPN and use their audience as a lead-in for UFC events on the network. Unlike Dana White’s “a s*** company bought another s*** company” remarks two weeks ago in Austin, TKO’s COO has a different outlook about how the PFL & Bellator merger will play out.

“I’m excited because I think a rising tide lifts all boats. So PFL and Bellator coming together, it’s good for the sport, it’s good for MMA, it’s good for ultimately kind of the media rights equation. I like the idea of having more MMA on ESPN, that helps us. Often they serve as a lead-in, and they’re good competition. But make no doubt about it, they are the B squad.”

You can see the road map that TKO wants to pursue to get to a billion dollars in sponsorship cash. A significant part of that equation deals with government contracts.

TKO may feel they’re recession-proof but can’t say it out loud

I was very struck by how confident Mark Shapiro was about UFC not being impacted by global financial headwinds. Mr. Shapiro said that TKO’s revenues are on a record level and will continue to grow in 2024. There’s no stopping the company.

“Sports rights are hot. The experience economy is hot. We’re seeing it in attendance, we’re seeing it in our ticket pricing, we’re seeing it in premium experiences that we offer through on location. We’re seeing in site fees, and we’re certainly going to continue seeing it from a media rights price perspective.”

Throughout the UBS call, the tone of Mr. Shapiro’s voice was unwavering — he sees a lot of potential in monetizing WWE but he loves UFC because it attracts more money for live events, VIPs paying top dollar, and the margins are better. Nothing is stopping their momentum. Not once did Mr. Shapiro ever mention the April 2024 Federal antitrust lawsuit trial in Las Vegas. If there’s any internal concerns at TKO about antitrust, their public image is unmoved. Like water rolling off a duck’s back.

“Look, inflation is still a problem in [America], but from an experience economy perspective, we’re just flat-out not seeing it. You know, for the UFC last quarter, we had six sellouts and set a whole mess of records on our pay-per-view events at the gate, especially here in New York. We now have one, two, three, and four. We have the highest-grossing events that have ever taken place in Madison Square Garden. That’s something to be said for that. That’s certainly a sign and a trend in the right direction. And beyond that, just Saturday night we had an event in Austin, and it was a fight night, not a pay-per-view. And it’s the highest-grossing sports event ever at the Moody Center. Now keep in mind, the Moody Center’s only been there for a few years, but it’s the highest-grossing fight night we’ve ever had domestically. So that’s a harbinger of kind of what we’re seeing. We’re seeing premium prices on the ticket per caps. We’re seeing our premium packages sell out from a non-location perspective. These are folks that aren’t just looking to buy a ticket to the fight, they’re looking to buy a ticket to the weigh-in, or meet Dana White, or meet the fighters, or take a picture with the fighters, any kind of experiential add-on they can get.”

The Raytheon & Pfizer government contractor model for TKO

If you’re an avid Bloody Elbow reader, you know that I’ve long analyzed UFC’s evolving business model as that of a government contractor similar to Raytheon and Pfizer. They weren’t fishing for tax credits like Hollywood filming a movie scene in Georgia. TKO was fishing for something much larger. So far, they’ve dictated exactly the terms of negotiations with world governments they’ve wanted to get massive guarantees.

If you want to be recession-proof, then the only surefire way for business and legal protection is to be an appendage for an oligarch or world government. An entertainment mercenary for hire. That’s exactly what TKO’s focus is heading into 2024.

This isn’t exactly a new concept for UFC under Endeavor ownership. In January of 2021, Karim Zidan noticed that UFC was advertising an AI company linked to the UAE government. What everyone outside of UFC wasn’t understanding at the time was Ari Emanuel’s intention on converting UFC from a fight company into an entertainment version of a government contractor. Ethics? Matchmaking consistency? UFC became a company for the highest bidder. If Vince McMahon could cut a deal with Saudi Arabia, there was no reason UFC couldn’t be a government contractor too.

The marriage between UFC & WWE under the TKO umbrella means a marriage of two of the largest sports contractors in the world. Endeavor has managed to take an ultra-risky industry like the fight business and completely remove the venom from the snake that chokes money out of everyone who gets involved (e.g. see Tony Khan).

It’s one thing to de-risk a fight promotion, which is incredible in and of itself. It’s another to get someone else to pay all your bills! Even richer, having an expectation that you can demand it with a straight face. It’s a hell of a position that TKO has managed to put themselves in.

In his UBS conference call, Mr. Shapiro casually remarked about how much demand there are from world governments, big and small, for paying TKO to have the privilege to bring an event to their municipality. If you don’t shell out an envelope full of cash, why should TKO take your phone call if you want to pitch your city or state or country for a combat sports event?

“The good news is we’re really seeing an uptick in the site fees that we’re getting. So if you want us to bring one of these to town, you’re going to have to pay. And that’s been going extremely well on the UFC side and we’re just getting going in WWE. In particular, we’ve just done a deal in Australia with the government there for $16 million to bring really a combination of events to Australia. As you know, we did a deal for roughly $20 million to bring a fight card, again, just a fight night, not a championship pay-per-view night, just a fight night for $20 million to Saudi Arabia.

“We get roughly $25 million every time we do an event in Abu Dhabi, just site fees. And WWE is getting over $100 million for the two events they do in Saudi Arabia every year. So I’m going to tell you, there is a long line of bidders that want sports events in their countries. I’m speaking here overall in sports right now, as you know Endeavor owns IMG and so we sell 150 sports properties into 160 territories annually. So you know we’re seeing a wide canvas of geography, region, platform, and live events are just in vogue. So if you can bring them to a Taylor Swift concert, great. Second place would be anything in sports. Roughly 20 [markets], I would say, that are interested in various levels of paying just to bring the circus to town.”

Do you now see why my radar went off when TKO announced, around Thanksgiving, that UFC 298 was booked for the Honda Center in Anaheim? As we found out a week later, sanctioning of Power Slap was officially under consideration by the California State Athletic Commission. Within two weeks of the UFC 298 announcement, California approved a conditional Power Slap license on a 6-0 vote.

Embracing the Endeavor ‘flywheel’ to bundle & tie-up events

Under the guise of “cost savings” and acting as a quasi-government contractor, TKO appears to be preparing for the process of bundling different fight products to bring a fight week circus to the highest bidder.

One question I often get asked in media calls or interviews with fellow writers is when we are going to see this TKO bundling process happen. My standard answer usually is by the end of the first half of 2024. According to Mr. Shapiro, they might move faster if the right scenario develops to package a major UFC & WWE weekend together. They want the high rollers to stick around for an entire weekend.

“Huge opportunity. Just think of the revenue upside. That’s the real opportunity. Brands, sponsorship, if it’s an incremental event, the media rights around it, the international media rights around it, the premium experiences we can sell. The two tickets for one deal we can sell. You’re selling out every UFC event and setting records at the gate with per caps. Meanwhile, WrestleMania and Survivor Series are just two of our recent PLEs that we’ve just seen no slowing down. It makes a lot of sense to find the right weekend. Maybe it starts with two a year. Maybe we can do one a quarter, but we’re absolutely looking to capitalize on that, on having two on the same weekend. It’s just really a calendar scheduling situation. And also we want to make sure we get the right site fee to do that. We’re getting sizable offers to bring a UFC fight to your town on a Saturday night. If we’re going to do a combo, you know, it’s one plus one equals four.”

In other words, TKO will be able to pitch your favorite city or state one of those fancy economic impact studies that convinces a tourist board to pay several million dollars more in site fees if they bring both UFC & WWE for a weekend. UFC claimed that their event in Perth, Australia generated a $42 million dollar boost to Western Australia.

This is what I have called Endeavor’s suffocation strategy and felt so compelled to talk about it that it became a topic of conversation on the Bloody Elbow Podcast. They have built up a portfolio of different sporting-type events to grab as many different demographics as possible in order to increase their market share. What could a Fight Week look like? A Wednesday Power Slap event. A Thursday night Dana White Contenders Series event. A Friday Smackdown. A Saturday afternoon NXT event. A Saturday night UFC numbered event. A Sunday WWE PLE. A Monday Night RAW day-after-PLE event. It’s staring you right in front of your face.

The politics and motivation behind pushing Power Slap

Why is UFC pushing slap fighting so hard after spending so many years selling a story about “cleaning up” Mixed Martial Arts?

The actions and comments from ownership demonstrate a belief, in my opinion, that they could hypothetically profit on Power Slap from both a governmental contract side and a customer side.

On the site fee/sold show side of the equation, TKO can use their raw business power to bundle Power Slap into fight week events. If you can produce a slap fighting show for $100,000 and you generate a million dollars in revenue, you win.

On the customer side of the equation, TKO is now uniquely positioned to emulate business aspects of the NBA or the NFL as Mr. Shapiro noted on the UBS call. Want to be first in line to buy a top UFC or WWE ticket? Your customer surcharge could possibly involve having to buy a Power Slap ticket in a ticket package. Their company logic is simple: how would that be any different than the NFL charging regular season customers for tickets to preseason games they don’t want to go to?

Theoretically, you could generate 7-figures on a Power Slap event through both government contracts and customer ticket obligations. It would immediately allow current Power Slap ownership to pump up the franchise value while also increasing their legal immunity through government transactions. Plus, you’re not paying slap fighters a lot of money to participate. What’s the professional life cycle of a slapper? A reasonable assumption is that it’s shorter than an MMA fighter. Power Slap will be cycling contestants in and out of exhibitions before the concept of a contract holdout or labor dispute blossoms. As you sell more tickets to Power Slap events, it can create more government contract opportunities.

Not a bad personal 401k for ownership?

A warning to the humans on Team UFC & Team WWE

Clockready, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

There was an interesting brush-back pitch regarding the dreaded “cost savings” and “synergies” on the UBS conference call with Mark Shapiro. If the cynic in me had to summarize it best, I’d boil it down to one tagline: play ball with us because you’re going to get replaced with AI.

A major focus on cost-cutting for TKO in 2024 is having Endeavor power both WWE & UFC production operations and analytics. Mr. Shapiro’s comments were a stark reminder that Endeavor runs the shows and that TKO, for as much of a cash flow generator as it may be, remains a Holding Company that is an appendage to Ari Emanuel’s real pride and joy.

The first message of doom by Mr. Shapiro was a message loud and clear to Team WWE: Endeavor AI runs the data operations now.

“For the meetings we’re having now on RAW, Endeavor is doing all the analytics for those meetings. Presentations, videos, sizzles, all the psychographics and data these platforms are asking for in terms of how they can ultimately monetize our property. We’re doing that inside of Endeavor and it’s allowed us, frankly, to wipe away the entire analytics group at WWE. There is none, they get it from Endeavor and that’s what UFC’s been doing for a number of years. That’s just a small example, but when you have the infrastructure Endeavor has that plays across sports and music and fashion and culture and content and IP and celebrity stars, you know, there’s a lot you can tap into.”

What Mr. Shapiro’s comment reflect is an internal belief that Endeavor is so confident in their AI/Analytics model that they almost view it as IBM’s Watson. Any sort of job or problem or task Endeavor has, get rid of the human and shove it over to their Watson. Mr. Shapiro, the former ESPN boss who gained notoriety for his name being repeatedly name-dropped by Mike Greenberg on Mike & Mike, fired a salvo towards Team WWE regarding their production operations. Under Vince McMahon, one man became synonymous with WWE production — Kevin Dunn. With a target of slashing $100 million dollars in costs, Mr. Shapiro sent a rather clear message in Mr. Dunn’s direction.

“Just think of how many events we televise, we put on, we bring the show on the road, we bring trucks out to different cities, whether it’s a cloud or it’s cameras or it’s tape machines, replay, graphics, operators, stuff we can do AI back at our headquarters in either Vegas for UFC or our Stamford production facility for the WWE. There are a lot of production efficiencies. Even if our production chiefs want to tell me there’s not, frankly, I worked at ESPN for 12 years, I oversaw all production. I’ve been through all the song and dance with every producer who treats every tape machine and camera like it’s a baby and doesn’t want to give it up. And we’re here to improve our margins. So we’re going to scrutinize every dollar on the production end of every single one of these events, every single one of these telecasts, and we’re going to realize substantial savings.”

Hard times coming for the rural WWE deplorables

Maybe it’s not in the cards for you to shed a tear for a Vince McMahon right-hand man to lose his job or for some unwitting taxpayer in Australia to pay for a UFC sold show contract. However, you might feel differently if some fans were also on the TKO cutting block.

Mark Shapiro had his Basket of Deplorables moment on the UBS conference call that went over like a fart in a church.

When discussing the dreaded cost savings for TKO, Mr. Shapiro mentioned a plan to “prune” WWE’s event schedule. Here is the paragraph that raised the most eye brows:

“WWE, just as an example though, let’s remember they have over 300 events a year with 170 televised. So there’s probably, while all those other fights, there’s a reason to have them, those cards, those, or excuse me, those, you know, superstar events on WWE, while there’s a reason to have them because it’s good for the brand, we’re building audience, we’re putting them on in C & D counties, so we’re really stretching the brand and we’re kind of amassing a greater array of eyeballs from all demos, so it’s good for our long term growth. From a margin perspective, they are dilutive. So there’s probably an opportunity as we go through our efficiencies and our synergy opportunities to cut back on some of those non televised events, which of course will push our margin up. So we’re going through that exercise now.

”We’ll get [margin expansion] a number of different ways. We’ll get it from pruning the WWE live event portfolio, which I talked about, you got it, the non-televised portfolio. And then you’ll get it from obviously the cost synergies we’re going to see.”

As a COO that’s a numbers cruncher, Mr. Shapiro’s analysis is not unreasonable. The problem is that professional wrestling isn’t like any other business in the world for psychology and monetization. Vince McMahon killing off the territory wrestling system had a tremendous long-term impact on wrestling. Wrestlers need as many working dates as possible to hone their craft and improve. You’re not improving by wrestling once or twice a week. As Mr. Shapiro noted on the call, house shows are an investment — in your fans and your talent. Fans buy merchandise with your trademarks and pay you to advertise your product.

In fairness to Mr. Shapiro, I recently watched a video clip with Eric Bischoff commenting on the raw expenditures of running events in union buildings. His co-host, Conrad Thompson, claimed that it cost him $61,000 to hire labor to put up a lighting rig for an event in Nashville. Mr. Shapiro is accurate in saying that running WWE house shows in smaller markets is “dilutive” but it’s a small price to pay to keep current fans engaged while also generating new fans. As Jim Cornette likes to say, the US wrestling industry has lost a majority of its TV audience over the last 20 years and yet the business has never been more profitable for WWE than it is right now.

As I listened to Mr. Shapiro talk about “C & D counties”, I couldn’t help but think about a certain mentor & legend to Triple H who would have had a hell of a response: The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

Dusty Rhodes the man would be beaming with pride at the man and the ace wrestler his son Cody turned out to be. The Dream would be forever gracious for everything that the company and the wrestlers gave to him and his family.

But what would Dusty Rhodes the wrestler say to Mark Shapiro? It might sound something like this:

“There is no honor among thieves in the first place. You don’t know what hard times are, daddy. Hard times are when the textile workers around this country are out of work. They got four, five kids and can’t pay their wages, can’t buy their food. Hard times are when the auto workers are out of work and they tell them, go home. And hard times are when a man has worked at a job 30 years. 30 years! They give him a watch, kick him in the butt, and say hey, a computer took your place, daddy. That’s hard times.”

Wrestling has always been based on human psychology. The fight business has always been about selling hope and selling a promise. There might not be enough truck drivers in Cheyenne, Wyoming whose combined salary equals a site fee contract in Abu Dhabi but having the WWE come to their area once a year means everything in the world to them. Those fans remain the lifeblood of the wrestling business.

It’s hard not to respect Mr. Shapiro as a cutthroat businessman but the fight business isn’t simply numbers on a spreadsheet. It’s a lot more complicated than whatever directions Endeavor’s version of IBM Watson tells them what to do next. 2024 should be a very big campaign for TKO, no doubt about it.

However, the fight business is full of wildcards. The first wildcard is in April in a Las Vegas courtroom for antitrust. Proceed with caution.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality UFC and MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Share this story

About the author