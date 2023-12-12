UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington: Live streams, start time and fight card updates

Preview

The final UFC fight card of 2023 is upon us, and two titles will be up for grabs as UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington goes down down this Saturday night (December 16th) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. There was a little bit of resistance from the UFC’s welterweight champion, Leon Edwards, however the UFC got their way and the polarizing Colby Covington is the one getting a crack at the belt. Before that, the UFC’s flyweight champion, Alexandre Pantoja, looks to defend his throne for the first time as he takes on Brandon Royval in the UFC 296 co-main event. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 10:00 pm ET.

Along with the UFC 296 main event, another set of top 170-pounders will go at it when the #5 ranked, Shavkat Rakhmonov, meets the #6 ranked, Stephen Thompson. The 16-0 undefeated Rakhmonov has stormed up the division in impressive fashion, finishing all-five of UFC foes. The now 40-year-old ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has been competing at the top of the UFC’s welterweight division for some time. He’s got some of that veteran savvy in him now, but he’ll likely have his hands full with Shavkat.

For the most depressing booking on the card, there’s Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett. I feel like this is a lose-lose for Paddy. If he wins, then everyone will say yeah but he beat the least Tony Ferguson version of Tony Ferguson. If he loses, then the same people will talk smack about him not being able to beat a washed Tony. Ferguson has lost six times in a row. Honestly, the worst thing for him here might be a win. Maybe a seventh consecutive loss will influence him from competing in MMA again.

One more pair of top welterweights will grace the UFC 296 PPV main card when the #10 ranked, Ian Machado Garry, squares off with the #11 ranked, Vicente Luque. There’s a lot of buzz surrounding this matchup, but not for the fight itself. I mean the fight should be bananas, but there’s been much more talk about the personal life of Garry, including ridicule from UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. It’ll be interesting to see how all of that nonsense gets factored in, and who says what at the presser.

LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington Full fight card

Main card

– Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington: Welterweight Title

– Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval: Flyweight Title

– Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson: Welterweight

– Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett: Lightweight

– Ian Machado Garry vs. Vicente Luque: Welterweight

Prelims

JeffreyxSwinger / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington takes place on December 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The early preliminary card begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the regular prelims kicking off at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets

If you just so happen to be out in Nevada and want to witness UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington live, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.

PPV price and Live streams

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington is available on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99 for current subscribers. New subscribers can pay $124.98 for the UFC 291 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription. The event is scheduled to start live at 10:00am ET, 7:00am PT, with the prelims on the ESPN+ streaming platform in the US, as well as Fight Pass. The PPV main card is to kick off at 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

What comes after UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington?

The next event after UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington won’t be for four-weeks! UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Walker is going down on January 13, 2024 from the ol’ APEX facility. Headlining that card will be the rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, who had a wonky ending to their recent Abu Dhabi matchup. Top ranked flyweights will be featured in the co-main, when the #6 rated, Manel Kape, collides with the #5 rated, Matheus Nicolau.

You know you can count on us for quick, consistent quality MMA coverage. Bloody Elbow is an independent, reader supported publication. Please subscribe to our newsletter to keep up with our best work and learn how you can support the site.

Join the new Bloody Elbow

Our Substack is where we feature the work of writers like Zach Arnold, John Nash and Karim Zidan. We’re fighting for the sport, the fighters and the fans. Please help us by subscribing today.

Bloody Elbow merch now available

Bloody Elbow is pleased to announce our partnership with Revgear. They have been a pioneer in the MMA gear industry and have grown into a formidable brand and true leader in the market. Revgear now have Bloody Elbow t-shirts, hoodies and hats so you can show your support for independent MMA journalism.

Share this story

About the author