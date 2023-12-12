Bloody Elbow from the inside: Kid Nate’s 2023 Year End report

Listen to the MMA Bunker now!

Kid Nate talks behind-the-scenes at Bloody Elbow

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve had a Bunker episode, so we decided to do something a little different. Nate pulled the blinds, put the shotgun by the door and the attack dog patrolled the perimeter as he welcomed me into his hallowed grounds for a bit of a role reversal. This week, I put Nate in the hot seat to provide a detailed update on what’s going on with Bloody Elbow.

He discussed how Bloody Elbow came to be independent, what the future looks like, what he hopes for 2024 and more. It’s a very honest accounting and even includes why you may be seeing malicious adware on the site and the steps we’re taking to fix it. But that’s not all.

Zach Arnold stops by to talk UFC/WWE Biz

We also have a Q&A with Zach Arnold who has a stellar long form article up on our Substack. The article breaks down the UBS conference call Mark Shapiro was a part of, so we decided Zach needed to come back to the Bunker to do a companion explainer that our listeners can check out if they don’t have time to take in the long form piece. Here’s the topics we discussed:

Who is Mark Shapiro?

What was the reason/purpose of the call?

Rights fees and WWE RAW

Sponsorship from 5x to 25x growth expectancy / $1B the magic number

Why PFL/Bellator merger + ESPN broadcast deal is potentially good for TKO

Is TKO recession-proof ?

What about the antitrust case? Shouldn’t they be worried?

Raytheon/Pfizer govt. Contractor model explainer

Bundling events

Power Slap’s politicking

Endeavor AI

WWE Deplorables

