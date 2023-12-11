UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5: Rodriguez and Fowler both win big, call out Gordon Ryan – Full BJJ results, highlights

The event will get less hype with Georges St-Pierre and Gordon Ryan both pulling out, but UFC’s BJJ venture is still putting on a damn good card with several elite grapplers at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 (UFC FPI 5).

The card is now headlined by gi world champ Nicholas Meregali, who will continue his no gi career against Ryan’s longterm rival in Felipe Pena.

Two other intriguing heavyweight match ups are also going to be featured, with B-Team star Nicky Rodriguez taking on reigning ADCC champion Yuri Simoes, and recent ADCC trials winner Dan Manasoiu going against BJJ world champ Victor Hugo.

The sleeper pick and underrated match to watch is definitely Nicky Ryan’s bout against Jonnatas Gracie, which is probably guaranteed to be an entertaining and technical affair.

Mason Fowler, Gordon Ryan’s original opponent on the card, will now face B-Team’s Haisam Rida. With this being a Fight Pass card, they again included UFC vets, with Hannah Goldy and Vagner Rocha also slotted in the card.

Join us starting on Sunday, December 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET for some entertaining BJJ action.

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 recap

Nicholas Meregali won the main event, but it wasn’t very entertaining as his opponent Felipe Pena just tried to stall for several minutes of the match. Pena was deducted 6 points for passivity and 1 for a guard pull, but in the overtime period he still didn’t show any urgency to try to win. In the end, the BJJ star in Meregali got the back, and Pena quickly tapped before the one-handed rear naked choked was even locked in.

Best performers of the night are the other two heavyweights in Nicky Rodriguez and Mason Fowler. Rodriguez absolutely dominated Yuri Simoes from the regular period, where they didn’t count the points, to the OT frame as he got slick takedowns and a lot of dominant positions over the reigning ADCC champion.

Mason Fowler, who was supposed to face Gordon Ryan, dominated late replacement Haisam Rida, controlling him from side mount and north south before finishing with a kimura.

Both Rodriguez and Fowler called for a match with Gordon Ryan next, with Nicky Rod asking for each men to put up $50,000 of their own money in a winner take all BJJ match.

NICKY ROD WITH A NEW HUGE CHALLENGE FOR KING GORDON RYAN!!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/vFvpYIVrIc — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 full results, video highlights

Nicholas Meregali def. Felipe Pena by submission (tapped before rear naked choke was fully locked)

Nicky Rodriguez def. Yuri Simoes by points

Pop that tarp off, Nicky Rod!! You've done it again!!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/fcuNfnpioS — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Mason Fowler def. Haisam Rida by kimura

Mason Fowler takes an arm home with him!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/rKoN5P0Nuq — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Victor Hugo def. Dan Manasoiu by americana

Close call. Big Dan escapes trouble#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/giRDrjhJqu — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Victor Hugo sees something in those arm opportunities#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/9O0Y5cLw0z December 11, 2023

Victor Hugo submits Big Dan in OT!!! What an end!!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/chOjWAsyNl — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Jonnatas Gracie def. Nicky Ryan by points

Nicky Ryan down a point with one minute remaining#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/R1sSbuexyg — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Both men now with a negative point#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/LRvp5qKhOn — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Jonnatas Gracie takes the W from Nicky Ryan!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/jswi4LCyy3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Elisabeth Clay def. Luiza Monteiro by heel hook

Elisabeth Clay is trouble on the ground!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/lP2UYuomGs — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Vagner Rocha def. Victor Silveiro by short choke

Vagner Rocha has done it! It was no Boston Crab but it's good enough for a tap!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/LrYZQqAUxE — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Aaron Wilson def. Christian Guzman by triangle armbar

Aaron Wilson gets the tap with only 28 seconds left!!#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/SwSBPFs5ki — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Hannah Goldy def. Amanda Mazza by armbar

Hannah Goldy threatening with the arm#FPI5 pic.twitter.com/eoxcU699Sp — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 11, 2023

Achilles Rocha def. Andy Varela by points

How to watch UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5: Start time, free live stream for first BJJ matches

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5, as the name suggests, will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. The event happens on Sunday, December 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET, but there will be a free live stream of the earlier matches on the YouTube embed below.

