Video: Anderson Silva’s striking coach shares how Adesanya vs. Pereira at UFC 281 was meant to be

Dr. Jason Park on cornering Anderson Silva at the UFC and Pereira vs Adesanya

Dr. Jason Park, striking coach to UFC legend Anderson Silva, sat down with The Casuals Podcast to chat about his time training Silva and Alex Pereira. Park shared stories of cornering Silva for Adesanya and how Pereira’s rise to Double Champ status was planned from the beginning.

“You know, Black House, is where I started my whole pro coaching career. And, I’ll say it now because it came out as best… it’s like a movie, right? How Alex Pereira came in Madison Square Garden two years ago, made his debut, knocked out the guy. Two years to become double champ. But that was a plan that, you know, George Guimaras and Ed Suarez from Black House set out from five years ago.”

“I was in the corner for Anderson for that fight when Anderson fought Israel Adesanya and the day of the fight, they came up to me and they’re like “Can Alex take your spot?” I was like, Why? And they kind of alluded to the fact that they’re building for. As a coach, I want to expand everyone’s career. So I just stepped out and Alex went in.”

The Casuals podcast

Watch the full podcast with Dr. Jason Park here.

The CASUALS is a weekly combat sports and MMA show hosted by casual fans who really know nothing, but sometimes have hot takes.

