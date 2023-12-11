Song Yadong was boring, and that’s good for his UFC career – (mma)²

Tough Since Day 1

Sorry kids, they can’t all be bangers; that is not how I expected to open a Song Yadong post fight column. The young man has been an art studio staple ever since his captivating Fight of the Night scrap with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera. Yadong got the win that night by going blow for blow with one of the toughest men in the UFC. One thing I’ve come to enjoy about the Team Alpha Male fighter is his unflappable desire to throw down especially in a war. Lots of fighters will feign toughness and wave on an opponent after eating a stiff shot, but when Yadong does it I believe him.

Song Yadong vs Ricky Simon, from The Fine Art of Violence: 2023

Maturation is a process for Song Yadong

They say that a human being’s prefrontal corext does not stop forming until they turn 25 years old. The development of the prefrontal cortex is important for complex behavioral performance, and one could infer that at the age of 26 Yadong has concluded that Stand n’ Bang is not the only way to win a fight.

Song Yadong is a warrior, and his wins in the octagon thus far have come via violent finish or time running out before he was able to accomplish said task. That’s why his deviation from the norm during Saturday night’s win against Chris Gutiérrez was lowkey special. Yadong was a bit flummoxed by Gutiérrez’s footwork and kicking game. In fact one of the best strikes of the fight was a Gutiérrez front kick to the face that split Yadong’s guard.

Song Yadong roasting the ribs of Marlon Moraes

This is not the Song Yadong of old, whose primary method of attack was wading into range with a willingness to eat strikes in order to land harder strikes. Unable to create the most beneficial engagements for a finish, the prospect showed growth grabbing a single leg and neutralizing Gutiérrez’s kicking game altogether. Yadong doesn’t have fight-ending ground and pound, but he was able to rack up control time and something in his oponenet was rattled.

A less mature Yadong was outworked by the wrestling of Kyler Phillips

Flashes of the veteran fighter to come

Chris Gutiérrez started the fight with a stellar kicking game, but found himself entering the fifth round likely at a point deficit. Twenty seconds into the final stanza Gutiérrez pulled guard / rolled for a leg(?), either way he willingly went to his back allowing Yadong top control which he maintained for the duration of the fight. This wasn’t the performance we’ve come to expect out of the winner, but I will posit to you that this was a massive step in his career both in the long and shor term.

Long view

Fighters need wins. Every time the UFC catches a fighter slipping it’s another opportuinty to to lowball their next contract. If they cannot get the wins they want then they’ll have to settle for the ones they need. Consider Yadong’s peer, Cory Sandhagen, who suffered an injury in the opening round of his recent scrap with Rob Font. Sandhagen lost a major part of his striking arsenal and pivoted to a grappling approach. The win was lackluster but he will re-enter the title picture when he is healed. This development of a fighter’s game beyond atleticism and toughness is the surest road from prospect to title contender. They can’t all be Jon Jones.

Cory Sandhagen splits Yadong open with an intercepting elbow

Short view, this could get interesting quickly

The bantamweight division is in a peculiar state which could work in Song Yadong’s favor. Currenlty one of the most talent-rich divisions in the entire UFC and most of the top five fighters are injured (Sandhagen), moving weight classes (Sterling), or just on bad terms with the UFC brass (Dvalishvili). This has cleared a path for the most available contender, Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera riding a one-fight win streak, to be booked in a title fight with champ Sean O’Malley at UFC 299 in March 2024. A lot of pieces that need to fall into place, but should Vera emerge victorious it’s within the realm of possibility that Song Yadong could slide into a title shot by June.

I’m hoping for Songs Yadong vs Marlon Vera 2, for the bantamweight titile, in 2024

Yadong owns a win of Vera in a fantastic, razor close decision. I thought Vera had done enough to get the W but upon rewatch understood the judges’ decision. We’re living in strange times where the best way to get a title shot is to simply be ranked and available. Sean Strickland, Alexander Volkanovski, and Tom Aspinall have all had a chance to wear gold in 2023 due to their willingness to fight on short notice. Let’s not be surprised if Song Yadong’s performance this weekend turns out to have sowed the seeds of opportunity in a few months’ time.

