Jake Paul trounces Conor McGregor, UFC and boxing in Google’s top searches for 2023

Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 20230805_krj_aj6_0028 | Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Google releases trends of 2023… and there’s very little UFC or MMA

Google just dropped their ‘Year in Search’ feature where they display the top trending people, events and topics for 2023. The feature shows ranked lists of various subjects with number one representing the most searched term in Google over the year.

From a global perspective, the UFC, MMA, boxing and all other combat sports were afterthoughts in mainstream pop culture with nothing from those worlds cracking the top ten in News, People, or Athletes. The WWE, which is kinda like combat sports, was also shut out of the rankings.

Here’s who did make the top ten for Athletes:

Damar Hamlin was big news across the world after he suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game in January. Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane are two of the biggest names in world football (soccer, if you prefer). Travis Kelce, also of the NFL, makes the list for dating Time Person of the Year, Taylor Swift.

Jake Paul stars on the United States only rankings

When the lists are narrowed down to searches just from within the United States there is a single UFC related entry that cracks the top ten, but it’s overshadowed by a certain Problem Child.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sneaks onto the list at 10, below viral basketball dunker Mac McClung (who has split time with the NBA and the G-League in 2023). Hamlin and Kelce are top two on that list which is otherwise dominated by grid-iron dudes.

Jones won the UFC heavyweight title in his divisional debut back in March… and that’s about it. It’s been a mercifully quiet year for Jones (whose controversies usually overshadow his sporting achievements). He was due to fight Stipe Miocic last month, but that fell apart after Jones suffered a serious injury.

Jake Paul strangled the competition (for Google searches) this year. | Everett Collection, IMAGO

The top ten of searches which included the term ‘vs’ makes for interesting reading (but not if you’re Dana White). Cross-over boxing star Jake Paul features twice on that list for his bouts with Nate Diaz and Tommy Fury. Paul went 1-1 in 2023 and fights again on Friday (versus someone called Andre August).

Paul’s fights are mixed among the biggest sports teams in the country and some match-ups from the NBA and NFL play-offs. This is further evidence (along with our web traffic reports) that cross-over boxing has eaten legitimate MMA (and boxing) for breakfast this year, with events like Jake Paul vs. whoever, Misfits Boxing, Kingpyn and Bryce Hall’s BKFC debut doing hundreds of times (not tens) the amount of page views on Bloody Elbow than whatever is happening at the UFC APEX.

The only other combat sports figure to feature in the US-only Year in Search was Canelo Alvarez. “Who won the Canelo fight?” was the fifth most searched question including the word ¿Quién? (who?). “Who won the fight today?” was also in the top ten and I think we can assume that is also related to Canelo who fought, and won, twice in 2023.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury on the UK lists, too

I’ll briefly touch on a few other territories which have lists available in the Year in Search. These are all places we get lots of readers from (and we love you all so much!).

In the UK, scandal is the name of the game for top people/celebrities, with Huw Edwards, Phillip Schofield, Russell Brand and Andrew Tate making up the top four. All of them have been accused of serious sexual misconduct, look them up if you want (millions of others have).

Tommy Fury was a hot topic in 2023. | Daniel Hambury / Focus Images, IMAGO

The late model and disability activist Mama Cax, who was featured in a Google Doodle for Black History Month, came in fifth.

Below here is boxer and reality star Tommy Fury, who beat both Jake Paul and KSI in 2023.

Tommy Fury lands on top of the Athletes list with Jake Paul in fifth. Around them are mostly Premier League footballers.

In the How to…questions list were a few things we take advantage of to keep the lights around here. “How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury” was second and “How to watch KSI vs. Fury” was tenth.

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury and KSI vs. Tommy Fury fights also featured on the When…questions list.

Aussie boxer in the top ten

In Australia, which comes through for Bloody Elbow every night (we love you all out there!) boxer Tim Tszyu made number seven on the list of Aussies. Tszyu fought three times in 2023, advancing his pro record to 24-0 and setting up some very big potential match-ups for 2024. Top of that list is the goal-machine that is Sam Kerr, who plays for Chelsea F.C. Women and the Australian national soccer team.

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury also broke the top five for Sport in Australia.

Oh Canada, we still love MMA

Canada showed we are still an MMA hotbed, even if we don’t have a big star to carry our flag into the Octagon currently. Jon Jones made seventh on our list of top searched athletes. NFL and NHL players dominated that list, though.

Where in the world is Conor McGregor?

Rather surprisingly, Conor McGregor failed to crack the top ten for either People or Sports. And, to quote Kid Nate, “yet he’s going to be president.”

Conor McGregor has spent 2023 on the sidelines preparing (allegedly) to fight Michael Chandler, who he coached opposite on another forgettable season of The Ultimate Fighter.

His name has mostly been in the headlines over his status with USADA, which has since departed the UFC as their official PED testing partner.

As of late McGregor has been making headlines for political statements made on X, some of which might have gotten him in trouble.

Summary

Google’s Year in Search is a product of the UFC continuing to commit to their quantity over quality mandate; something made necessary by their ESPN deal and facilitated through their $10,000 to show contract factory known as the Contender Series.

There weren’t many tent-pole events or fights in the world of MMA, but boxing did have a sensational year of match-ups. Though, these lists show that, while Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko were exciting for fans of the sport, none of thoe bouts were cross-over successes.

Slap boss Dana White probably thinks he had a good year. | LouisxGrasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

It’s also surprising that characters like Dana White, Vince McMahon and Ari Emanuel didn’t crack any lists. This is despite them being embroiled in a number of controversies. Who can forget White slapping his wife across the face almost a year ago? I hope you haven’t. White himself has said repeatedly that his only punishment should be that we always remember this about him.

All in all, 2023 has been a year of significant and miserable events. Much of which outweighed anything that happened in a ring or an Octagon as far as mass public interest is concerned. With how the UFC is trending currently, with former big names aging out of the sport and events stocked with fighters who don’t have Wikipedia pages yet, we’ll probably see the same thing happen again in 2024.

