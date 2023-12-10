UFC Vegas 83: They can’t all be winners

UFC Vegas 83's Song Yadong in a Bantamweight bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night - Song v Simon on April 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

UFC Vegas 83 was a great looking card on paper but unfortunately, the main event kind of stunk up the joint. With several finishes and some damned good battles, we were definitely on track to be the recipients of a warm winter’s gift. What we got was a far cry from it and what WAS that judging on the Park-Muniz fight?

Song Yadong dominates Chris Gutierrez

Song Yadong was pretty dominant over Chris Gutierrez, using superior wrestling to mitigate any offense Chris might have mounted. Although, by round 4, it seemed that Gutierrez was just content in keeping himself out of harm’s way. Song stayed heavy and was conscientious about staying active from the top, raining down all manner of punches and elbows. It wasn’t pretty, but it was effective enough to pick up a shutout win.

Song Yadong looked great at UFC Vegas 83 | Louis Grasse / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Anthony Smith took his third loss in four fights, forcing everyone to wonder when will we be spared of having to watch him get beaten up. It’s kind of hard to overlook that Johnny Walker managed to decision him. The other two fights he lost were finishes.

Tim Elliott was signed to a fresh contract again, as he came back as a late replacement for Allan Nascimento. It didn’t even take him a full minute to put Su Mudaerji to sleep. There were some great moments peppered throughout the card, and for that, we are happy. Let’s take a look at the quick results:

UFC Vegas 83 Results

