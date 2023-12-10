UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Chris Gutierrez vs. Yadong Song headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/LouisxGrasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

Join us tonight (December 9th) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez, which is happening from at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup for tonight will enjoy the UFC’s #7 rated bantamweight, Yadong Song, getting down with the #14 rated, Chris Gutierrez. The co-main for tonight will be the setting where the UFC’s #8 ranked 205-pounder, Anthony Smith, will collide with the #11 ranked, Khalil Rountree Jr. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Tonight’s UFC fight night main event, Chris Gutierrez vs. Yadong Song, might come down to cage command. If Gutierrez can neutralize the power punching of Song, and manage the pressure, then he should have all the time he needs to setup his shots. However, iff Song can maintain the forward pressure, without getting his lead leg chewed up too badly, then he should be able to land the more damaging blows throughout.

For tonight’s co-main event, Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Anthony Smith, we’ve got two fighters who can take a leg home with them. It’ll be interesting to see if they stand here, or if Smith will try and take Rountree down to the canvas, where he should hold an advantage. In fight-week news, a flyweight tilt between Sumudaerji and Allan Nascimento was scrapped, but luckily for us, longtime UFC veteran Tim Elliot has stepped in on short notice.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez takes place on December 9th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET.

LouisxGrasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Yadong Song vs. Chris Gutierrez Full fight card

Main card

– Yadong Song def. Chris Gutierrez by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-45 x2): Bantamweight

– Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Anthony Smith by TKO at :56 of round 3: Light Heavyweight

FIVE 👏 IN 👏 A 👏 ROW 👏 @KhalilRountree gets the third round KO at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/wLNV6F22w8 — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2023

– Nasrat Haqparast def. Jamie Mullarkey by TKO at 1:44 of round 1: Lightweight

First round KO for @Nasrat_MMA 🤯



Nasrat Haqparast finished Jamie Mullarkey in less than two minutes at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/4Z37h3tZlx — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2023

– Tim Elliot def. Sumudaerji by technical submission (Arm Triangle) at 4:02 of round 1: Flyweight

Tim Elliott put on a tight squeeze for the short notice win 🔒 #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/ZIexYN5wy8 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 10, 2023

– André Muniz def. Jun Yong Park by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Middleweight

PaulxMiller / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Prelims

FOUR IN A ROW! 🙌



HyunSung Park gets the 2nd round KO at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/uBvZtNYWZM — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2023

– Steve Garcia def. Melquizael Costa by TKO at 1:01 of round 2: Featherweight

Win streak is extended to three! 💥@MeanMachine505 gets the second round KO against Melquizael Costa at #UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/Ocu9GVIkYR — UFC (@ufc) December 10, 2023

– Talita Alencar def. Rayanne Amanda by split decision (29-28 x2, 28-29): Strawweight

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

