IBJJF No Gi World Championship 2023: Ffion Davies and Roberto Jimenez shine – Full BJJ results, video highlights

The 2023 IBJJF No Gi World Championship happens Thursday to Saturday, December 7-9, 2023, and it is set to feature several jiujitsu champs and stars.
Even if we don’t count the bigger number of BJJ athletes joining all of the masters divisions, this event will feature about 240 adult black belts. Some of the notable names include recent ADCC trials winners Elijah Dorsey and Jacob Couch, along with top pros and champions like Diego “Pato” Oliveira, Gianni Grippo, Jansen Gomes, Oliver Taza, Tommy Langaker and others.
On the women’s side of things, it will feature BJJ world champs such as Ffion Davies, Mayssa Bastos, Tammi Musumeci, Jessa Khan and Kendall Reusing.
It’s also worth noting that last year’s iteration of this event had a drug testing fiasco where five BJJ athletes were suspended for failing or refusing to take a drug test at the 2022 No Gi World Championships. With grappling’s lax rules on PEDs, and IBJJF now being known as one of the rare grappling orgs that (barely) test, athletes this time around should conceivably be more ready for it.
Either way, there should be a lot of high level grappling starting Thursday. So join us for three days of top level BJJ, starting from December 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the event concluding on Saturday.
2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live results, video highlights
With the volume of results from this IBJJF event, please use the navigation tools above. You can keep returning to this post this weekend as we update it with results and highlights from the event.
Men’s Brown Belt results and recap
Making the biggest impact at brown belt was clearly Luke Griffith of New Wave, who won both the ultra heavyweight and absolute divisions, finishing every opponent en-route to double BJJ gold. In the women’s side of things at brown belt, Australian BJJ standout Nadia Frankland also won double gold.
BROWN / ROOSTER (122.60LB)
Gold: Kaimoni Richhavath Operana
Silver: Richard Wetherell
Bronze: Robiel Zerazion Tesfaldet, Santiago Guerra
BROWN / LIGHT-FEATHER (136.00LB)
Gold: Marcos Antonio Gomes Guedes
Silver: Cameron Jacob Mellott
Bronze: Mourece Noah Ramirez, Mustafa Sadiq
BROWN / FEATHER (149.00LB)
Gold: Yigit Hanay
Silver: Kauan Prado Batista
Bronze: Jeffrey Michael Campbell, Cameron Graeme Donnelly
BROWN / LIGHT (162.60LB)
Gold: Austin Bashi
Silver: Henrique Camargo Barreto
Bronze: Ryan James Mangan, Shanty Cerdas Barahona
BROWN / MIDDLE (175.60LB)
Gold: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas
Silver: Dominic Edward Ramos
Bronze: Devon Chad Coetzee, Matheus Aguiar Chedid
BROWN / MEDIUM-HEAVY (188.60LB)
Gold: Dory Raymond Aoun
Silver: Mateusz Piotr Mazur
Bronze: Joab de Oliveira Camara, Maxim Cote
BROWN / HEAVY (202.00LB)
Gold: Takeshiro Tanino Kauan Yuuki
Silver: André Fernando Vieira Soares
Bronze: Gabriel Aguiar Costa, Sebastian Bishoy Morcos Attard
BROWN / SUPER-HEAVY (215.00LB)
Gold: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz
Silver: Philippe Lucas Geyer
Bronze: Borys Borysenko, Vincent P Corrado
BROWN / ULTRA-HEAVY
Gold: Luke Michael Griffith
Silver: Damon Derek Ramos
Bronze: Matt Lim, Wyatt Beau Doblado
BROWN / OPEN CLASS
Gold: Luke Michael Griffith
Silver: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz
Bronze: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas, Philippe Lucas Geyer
Men’s Black Belt results and recap
Day 1 of men’s black belt saw Roberto Jimenez stand out as a potential two-division winner after he dominated the field of competitors to reach the Day 2 semifinal rounds at heavyweight, and finals at absolute. He faces Elder Cruz in his division, and Roosevelt Sousa at open weight. Semifinal rest of the match ups are also set, with featherweight looking interesting with BJJ pros Diego Pato and Gianni Grippo on other sides of the bracket.
Day 2 saw Roberto Jimenez take bronze at heavyweight, but complete his incredible run with a nice comeback victory to take gold at open-weight.
Elder Cruz took BJJ gold at that stacked heavyweight bracket, while Diego Pato and Tommy Langaker also shined to win their divisions.
BLACK / ROOSTER (122.60LB)
Finals: Everton Celio Teixeira def. Riki Yoshinaga by points
Gold: Everton Celio Teixeira
Silver: Riki Yoshinaga
Bronze: Christopher Duyquan Tran, Lucas de Souza Castro
BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER (136.00LB)
Finals: Edwin Ocasio def. Zach Kaina by decision
Gold: Edwin Ocasio
Silver: Zachary Kaima’alili Kaina-Kokubun
Bronze: Rodnei Barbosa Gabriel Jr., Shoya Ishiguro
BLACK / FEATHER (149.00LB)
Finals: Diego Pato def. Gianni Grippo by points
Gold: Diego Oliveira Batista
Silver: Gianni Paul GrippoAlliance
Bronze: José Julián Espinosa Flores, Marco Vinicius Mendes Brito
BLACK / LIGHT (162.60LB)
Finals: Lucas Valente def. Deandre Corbe by advantages
Gold: Lucas Sette C. Valente Tobias
Silver: Deandre Villarama Corbe
Bronze: Daniel Sathler Campos, Danilo Soares Moreira
BLACK / MIDDLE (175.60LB)
Finals: Tommy Lilleskog Langaker def. Michael Anthony Perez by points
Gold: Tommy Lilleskog Langaker
Silver: Michael Anthony Perez
Bronze: Fabio Murat Caloi, Luiz Paulo Carneiro Medeiros
BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY (188.60LB)
Finals: Ronaldo Pereira de Souza Júnior def. David Salem Garmo by decision
Gold: Ronaldo Pereira de Souza Júnior
Silver: David Salem Garmo
Bronze: Rafael Lopes Paganini, Sebastian Rodriguez Williams
BLACK / HEAVY (202.00LB)
Finals: Elder Alexander Cruz def. Adam Wardzinski by advantages
Gold: Elder Alexander Cruz
Silver: Adam Wardzinski
Bronze: Roberto Francisco Jimenez, Vegard Arentz Randeberg
BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY (215.00LB)
Finals: Javier Zaruski Saul def. Vinicius Ferreira Gazola by triangle choke
Gold: Javier Zaruski Saul
Silver: Vinicius Ferreira Gazola
Bronze: Helton José M. da Silva Junior, Vinicius Alves Lessa Paula
ADULT / MALE / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY
Finals: Roosevelt Souza def. Heikki Jussila by face crank
Gold: Roosevelt Souza
Silver: Heikki Jussila
Bronze: Daniel Ribeiro da Conceição, Gabriel de Oliveira Haddad Duarte
BLACK / OPEN WEIGHT
Finals: Roberto Jimenez def. Roosevelt Souza by RNC
Gold: Roberto Jimenez
Silver: Roosevelt Souza
Bronze: Elder Cruz, Vinicius Ferreira Gazola
Women’s Black Belt results and recap
After the first day, most of the female favorites advanced to the finals such as Mayssa Bastos, Rafaela Guedes, and Alex Enriquez. Ffion Davies is also gunning for double gold in Day 2, as she advanced both in the lightweight and open weight finals. Light featherweight finals look particularly interesting as well, with Tammi Musumeci set to face Jessa Khan on Day 2. The rest of the finals matches are below.
On Day 2, Ffion Davies shined, winning double gold, including a dominant performance in her weight and a nice comeback victory in the absolute finals. Tammi Musumeci beat Jessa Khan by a wide margin, and Mayssa Bastos continued her dominance to take BJJ gold in their respective divisions as well.
FEMALE / BLACK / ROOSTER (103.00LB)
Finals: Mayssa Bastos def. Mariana Rolszt by Junny Lock
Gold: Mayssa Caldas Pereira Bastos
Silver: Mariana Cabral Rolszt
Bronze: Amber Rymarz-Freitas, Faye Cherrier
FEMALE / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER (114.00LB)
Finals: Tammi Musumeci def. Jessa Khan by points
Gold: Tammi Alana Musumeci
Silver: Jessamine Jada Khan
Bronze: Dorothy Dao, Mara Kelly
FEMALE / BLACK / FEATHER (125.00LB)
Finals: Alex Enriquez def. Adele Fornarino by points
Gold: Alexandria L. Enriquez
Silver: Adele M. Fornarino
Bronze: Jessica Mallely Crane, Raquel Ferreira da Silva
FEMALE / BLACK / LIGHT (136.00LB)
Finals: Ffion Davies def. Amanda Bruse by points
Gold: Ffion Eira Davies
Silver: Amanda Dean Bruse
Bronze: Joanna Christine Trindade, Julia Maele
FEMALE / BLACK / MIDDLE (147.00LB)
Finals: Gabi McComb def. Thamara Ferreira by points
Gold: Gabrielle McComb Lima
Silver: Thamara Ferreira Silva
Bronze: Caitlin Huggins, Deise dos Santos Leonanjo
FEMALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY (158.00LB)
Finals: Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic def. Salla Mari Simola by points
Gold: Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic
Silver: Salla Mari Simola
Bronze: Graciele Del Fava de Carvalho, Jordan Elizabeth Patrick
FEMALE / BLACK / HEAVY (169.00LB)
Finals: Andressa Mezari Cintra def. Rafaela Ribeiro Guedes by armbar
Gold: Andressa Mezari Cintra
Silver: Rafaela Ribeiro Guedes
Bronze: Luciana Mota Castelo Branco, Maria Malyjasiak
FEMALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY
Finals: Kendall Reusing def. Mikaela de Lima by armbar
Gold: Kendall Marie Reusing
Silver: Mikaela Barros de Lima
Bronze: Danielle R Walker, Rachel Anne Robinson
FEMALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS
Finals: Ffion Davies def. Gabi McComb by RNC
Gold: Ffion Eira Davies
Silver: Gabrielle McComb Lima
Bronze: Ane N. Svendsen, Maria Malyjasiak
2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live stream, how to watch, start time
The 2023 No Gi Worlds will happen starting from December 7, until Saturday, December 9.
The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 12:30 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. If they put a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, it will be posted here once it’s available.
