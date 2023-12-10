IBJJF No Gi World Championship 2023: Ffion Davies and Roberto Jimenez shine – Full BJJ results, video highlights

BJJ poster for the IBJJF World no gi championships 2023.

The 2023 IBJJF No Gi World Championship happens Thursday to Saturday, December 7-9, 2023, and it is set to feature several jiujitsu champs and stars.

Even if we don’t count the bigger number of BJJ athletes joining all of the masters divisions, this event will feature about 240 adult black belts. Some of the notable names include recent ADCC trials winners Elijah Dorsey and Jacob Couch, along with top pros and champions like Diego “Pato” Oliveira, Gianni Grippo, Jansen Gomes, Oliver Taza, Tommy Langaker and others.

On the women’s side of things, it will feature BJJ world champs such as Ffion Davies, Mayssa Bastos, Tammi Musumeci, Jessa Khan and Kendall Reusing.

It’s also worth noting that last year’s iteration of this event had a drug testing fiasco where five BJJ athletes were suspended for failing or refusing to take a drug test at the 2022 No Gi World Championships. With grappling’s lax rules on PEDs, and IBJJF now being known as one of the rare grappling orgs that (barely) test, athletes this time around should conceivably be more ready for it.

Either way, there should be a lot of high level grappling starting Thursday. So join us for three days of top level BJJ, starting from December 7 at 12:30 p.m. ET, with the event concluding on Saturday.

How many new no gi world champions will be crowned this weekend?

2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live results, video highlights

With the volume of results from this IBJJF event, please use the navigation tools above. You can keep returning to this post this weekend as we update it with results and highlights from the event.

Men’s Brown Belt results and recap

Making the biggest impact at brown belt was clearly Luke Griffith of New Wave, who won both the ultra heavyweight and absolute divisions, finishing every opponent en-route to double BJJ gold. In the women’s side of things at brown belt, Australian BJJ standout Nadia Frankland also won double gold.

BROWN / ROOSTER (122.60LB)

Gold: Kaimoni Richhavath Operana

Silver: Richard Wetherell

Bronze: Robiel Zerazion Tesfaldet, Santiago Guerra

BROWN / LIGHT-FEATHER (136.00LB)

Gold: Marcos Antonio Gomes Guedes

Silver: Cameron Jacob Mellott

Bronze: Mourece Noah Ramirez, Mustafa Sadiq

BROWN / FEATHER (149.00LB)

Gold: Yigit Hanay

Silver: Kauan Prado Batista

Bronze: Jeffrey Michael Campbell, Cameron Graeme Donnelly

BROWN / LIGHT (162.60LB)

Gold: Austin Bashi

Silver: Henrique Camargo Barreto

Bronze: Ryan James Mangan, Shanty Cerdas Barahona

BROWN / MIDDLE (175.60LB)

Gold: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas

Silver: Dominic Edward Ramos

Bronze: Devon Chad Coetzee, Matheus Aguiar Chedid

BROWN / MEDIUM-HEAVY (188.60LB)

Gold: Dory Raymond Aoun

Silver: Mateusz Piotr Mazur

Bronze: Joab de Oliveira Camara, Maxim Cote

BROWN / HEAVY (202.00LB)

Gold: Takeshiro Tanino Kauan Yuuki

Silver: André Fernando Vieira Soares

Bronze: Gabriel Aguiar Costa, Sebastian Bishoy Morcos Attard

BROWN / SUPER-HEAVY (215.00LB)

Gold: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz

Silver: Philippe Lucas Geyer

Bronze: Borys Borysenko, Vincent P Corrado

BROWN / ULTRA-HEAVY

Gold: Luke Michael Griffith

Silver: Damon Derek Ramos

Bronze: Matt Lim, Wyatt Beau Doblado

BROWN / OPEN CLASS

Gold: Luke Michael Griffith

Silver: Marcin Jan Maciulewicz

Bronze: Fabyury Khrysthyan Texeira Freitas, Philippe Lucas Geyer

Men’s Black Belt results and recap

Day 1 of men’s black belt saw Roberto Jimenez stand out as a potential two-division winner after he dominated the field of competitors to reach the Day 2 semifinal rounds at heavyweight, and finals at absolute. He faces Elder Cruz in his division, and Roosevelt Sousa at open weight. Semifinal rest of the match ups are also set, with featherweight looking interesting with BJJ pros Diego Pato and Gianni Grippo on other sides of the bracket.

Day 2 saw Roberto Jimenez take bronze at heavyweight, but complete his incredible run with a nice comeback victory to take gold at open-weight.

Elder Cruz took BJJ gold at that stacked heavyweight bracket, while Diego Pato and Tommy Langaker also shined to win their divisions.

BLACK / ROOSTER (122.60LB)

Finals: Everton Celio Teixeira def. Riki Yoshinaga by points

Gold: Everton Celio Teixeira

Silver: Riki Yoshinaga

Bronze: Christopher Duyquan Tran, Lucas de Souza Castro

BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER (136.00LB)

Finals: Edwin Ocasio def. Zach Kaina by decision

Gold: Edwin Ocasio

Silver: Zachary Kaima’alili Kaina-Kokubun

Bronze: Rodnei Barbosa Gabriel Jr., Shoya Ishiguro

BLACK / FEATHER (149.00LB)

Finals: Diego Pato def. Gianni Grippo by points

Gold: Diego Oliveira Batista

Silver: Gianni Paul GrippoAlliance

Bronze: José Julián Espinosa Flores, Marco Vinicius Mendes Brito

BLACK / LIGHT (162.60LB)

Finals: Lucas Valente def. Deandre Corbe by advantages

Gold: Lucas Sette C. Valente Tobias

Silver: Deandre Villarama Corbe

Bronze: Daniel Sathler Campos, Danilo Soares Moreira

BLACK / MIDDLE (175.60LB)

Finals: Tommy Lilleskog Langaker def. Michael Anthony Perez by points

Gold: Tommy Lilleskog Langaker

Silver: Michael Anthony Perez

Bronze: Fabio Murat Caloi, Luiz Paulo Carneiro Medeiros

BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY (188.60LB)

Finals: Ronaldo Pereira de Souza Júnior def. David Salem Garmo by decision

Gold: Ronaldo Pereira de Souza Júnior

Silver: David Salem Garmo

Bronze: Rafael Lopes Paganini, Sebastian Rodriguez Williams

BLACK / HEAVY (202.00LB)

Finals: Elder Alexander Cruz def. Adam Wardzinski by advantages

Gold: Elder Alexander Cruz

Silver: Adam Wardzinski

Bronze: Roberto Francisco Jimenez, Vegard Arentz Randeberg

BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY (215.00LB)

Finals: Javier Zaruski Saul def. Vinicius Ferreira Gazola by triangle choke

Gold: Javier Zaruski Saul

Silver: Vinicius Ferreira Gazola

Bronze: Helton José M. da Silva Junior, Vinicius Alves Lessa Paula

ADULT / MALE / BLACK / ULTRA-HEAVY

Finals: Roosevelt Souza def. Heikki Jussila by face crank

Gold: Roosevelt Souza

Silver: Heikki Jussila

Bronze: Daniel Ribeiro da Conceição, Gabriel de Oliveira Haddad Duarte

BLACK / OPEN WEIGHT

Finals: Roberto Jimenez def. Roosevelt Souza by RNC

Gold: Roberto Jimenez

Silver: Roosevelt Souza

Bronze: Elder Cruz, Vinicius Ferreira Gazola

Women’s Black Belt results and recap

After the first day, most of the female favorites advanced to the finals such as Mayssa Bastos, Rafaela Guedes, and Alex Enriquez. Ffion Davies is also gunning for double gold in Day 2, as she advanced both in the lightweight and open weight finals. Light featherweight finals look particularly interesting as well, with Tammi Musumeci set to face Jessa Khan on Day 2. The rest of the finals matches are below.

On Day 2, Ffion Davies shined, winning double gold, including a dominant performance in her weight and a nice comeback victory in the absolute finals. Tammi Musumeci beat Jessa Khan by a wide margin, and Mayssa Bastos continued her dominance to take BJJ gold in their respective divisions as well.

FEMALE / BLACK / ROOSTER (103.00LB)

Finals: Mayssa Bastos def. Mariana Rolszt by Junny Lock

Gold: Mayssa Caldas Pereira Bastos

Silver: Mariana Cabral Rolszt

Bronze: Amber Rymarz-Freitas, Faye Cherrier

FEMALE / BLACK / LIGHT-FEATHER (114.00LB)

Finals: Tammi Musumeci def. Jessa Khan by points

Gold: Tammi Alana Musumeci

Silver: Jessamine Jada Khan

Bronze: Dorothy Dao, Mara Kelly

FEMALE / BLACK / FEATHER (125.00LB)

Finals: Alex Enriquez def. Adele Fornarino by points

Gold: Alexandria L. Enriquez

Silver: Adele M. Fornarino

Bronze: Jessica Mallely Crane, Raquel Ferreira da Silva

FEMALE / BLACK / LIGHT (136.00LB)

Finals: Ffion Davies def. Amanda Bruse by points

Gold: Ffion Eira Davies

Silver: Amanda Dean Bruse

Bronze: Joanna Christine Trindade, Julia Maele

FEMALE / BLACK / MIDDLE (147.00LB)

Finals: Gabi McComb def. Thamara Ferreira by points

Gold: Gabrielle McComb Lima

Silver: Thamara Ferreira Silva

Bronze: Caitlin Huggins, Deise dos Santos Leonanjo

FEMALE / BLACK / MEDIUM-HEAVY (158.00LB)

Finals: Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic def. Salla Mari Simola by points

Gold: Elizabeth Katherine Mitrovic

Silver: Salla Mari Simola

Bronze: Graciele Del Fava de Carvalho, Jordan Elizabeth Patrick

FEMALE / BLACK / HEAVY (169.00LB)

Finals: Andressa Mezari Cintra def. Rafaela Ribeiro Guedes by armbar

Gold: Andressa Mezari Cintra

Silver: Rafaela Ribeiro Guedes

Bronze: Luciana Mota Castelo Branco, Maria Malyjasiak

FEMALE / BLACK / SUPER-HEAVY

Finals: Kendall Reusing def. Mikaela de Lima by armbar

Gold: Kendall Marie Reusing

Silver: Mikaela Barros de Lima

Bronze: Danielle R Walker, Rachel Anne Robinson

FEMALE / BLACK / OPEN CLASS

Finals: Ffion Davies def. Gabi McComb by RNC

Gold: Ffion Eira Davies

Silver: Gabrielle McComb Lima

Bronze: Ane N. Svendsen, Maria Malyjasiak

2023 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship – live stream, how to watch, start time

The 2023 No Gi Worlds will happen starting from December 7, until Saturday, December 9.

The event can be streamed live on FloGrappling, starting at Friday night, 12:30 p.m. ET all the way through early Saturday morning. If they put a free live stream of some of the earlier rounds on YouTube, it will be posted here once it’s available.

