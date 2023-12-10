Upset! Japanese boxer becomes world champ in short notice – Miyo Yoshida vs Ebanie Bridges results, play-by-play

EBANIE BRIDGES (9-1-4) of New South Wales, Australia (L) 117.8 lbs and MIYO YOSHIDA (16-4-0) of Kagoshima, Japan (R) 117.0 lbs | Mikael Ona / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Preview

Ebanie Bridges was supposed to face Avril Mathie tonight, but Mathie had to withdraw a little over a week ago due to injury, so Miyo Yoshida stepped in last week as the replacement. Bridges, a high school math teacher by day, boxer by night, hasn’t been in the ring since last December (tomorrow marks 1 year) when she defeated Shannon O’Connell by 8th round TKO.

Miyo Yoshida held the WBO junior bantamweight title until a loss to Tamao Ozawa relieved her of that belt. Yoshida faced Shurretta Metcalf just last month for the vacant IBF Inter-continental female bantamweight title but was unsuccessful in her bid for that strap. The fight went to unanimous decision and with that loss, brings her five-fight tally to just 2-3. Let’s take a look at the facts and figures of both women:

Ebanie Bridges

Current IBF women’s bantamweight champion

Age: 37

Record: 9-1 (4 KOs)

Last opponent: Shannon O’Connell

Master’s degree in teaching (graduated at top of her class)

Miyo Yoshida

Former WBO women’s junio bantamweight champion

Age: 35

Record: 16-4 (0 KOs)

Last opponent: Shurretta Metcalf

ranked No. 9 best active female junior-bantamweight

Ebanie Bridges vs. Miyo Yoshida live play-by-play

Round 1

Bridges with a pawing jab that is blocked by Yoshida. Yoshida misses with a jab. Neither woman has connected at one minute in. They tie up, ref separates. Yoshida with a quick 3-punch combo.

Bridges with a nice straight left. They tie up and Yoshida lands a good left to the body. Bridges with two shots to the body. They tie up and Yoshida gets another solid shot to the body. They tie up again as the bell sounds.

Round 2

Bridges starts off with a double left jab. Yoshida scores with a nice one-two. They tie up and Yoshida lands two quick shots to Bridges’ ribs. Yoshida steadily works the body when they tie up which is frequently.

Yoshida with two glancing shots off Bridges’ head. Nice left hook on the inside by Yoshida. Bridges with a nice shot to the body then one over the top. Yoshida lands a hard left up top as the round ends.

Round 3

Bridges extends a pawing jab several times, falling very short. Yoshida lands a hard left jab up top. Yoshida counters a jab with a great right. Right uppercut by Yoshida. Bridges with a right to the body. They tie up and both women land hard to the body.

One-two by Yoshida lands up top. Another hard uppercut from Yoshida. Bridges hanging on as Yoshida peppers her with body shots and a followup uppercut. Bridges with a shot to the ribs as the bell sounds.

Round 4

Bridges with a left straight then they immediately tie up. Bridges with a big winging combo up top. Yoshida working the body and lands another right uppercut. They’re tied up and Yoshida is making the most of it with body work. Bridges with two big shots to the body.

Both women working the body inside. Yoshida backs Ebanie against the ropes and starts working the body and landing big lefts and uppercuts. Ref is ignoring Yoshida measuring Bridges. Nice right by Yoshida as the bell sounds.

Round 5

Bridges comes out swinging and lands a left. Nice one-two by Bridges is answered by Yoshida with a big right up top. Slip by Bridges (no knockdown). Yoshida is tying Bridges’ arm up and working the body.

Bridges returns fire to the body. Another big right to the body by Yoshida. Right by Bridges lands. Yoshida lands a hammer of a right up top. Yoshida corners her and manages to skip in a left as the round ends.

Round 6

Bridges out with a three-punch combo that lands clean. Right uppercut by Bridges. Miyo Yoshida positions her in the corner but Ebanie works her way around. Right uppercut by Bridges. Yoshida working the body inside again.

Big right by Bridges lands flush up top. Yoshida measuring and landing big bombs to the head. Yoshida with two more big rights as the bell sounds. Commentary noting how tired Bridges looks.

Round 7

Left straight by Miyo Yoshida is answered by a one-two from Bridges. Right by Yoshida is countered by a bomb of left hook from Bridges. Yoshida is landing right after right in the center. They are going to town right now.

Bridges with a big one-two but Yoshida is eating them and still coming forward. Yoshida with another big right hook up top. Ebanie with a three-punch combo up top. Yoshida with two big rights followed by an uppercut as the bell sounds.

Round 8

Left up top followed by a right to the body by Yoshida. Miyo Yoshida with a nasty straight right that smashes Ebanie. Yoshida backs her up on the ropes and works a triple left jab to the body then an uppercut. Ebanie with a left up top gets immediately countered by a two-punch combo.

Bridges with a one-two to the body. Miyo Yoshida with a right up top and two to the body immediately after. Yoshida with another overhand right, then another to the body. Big one-two up top for Yoshida as the round ends.

Round 9

Bridges feinting a jab gets nailed with a huge overhand right. Yosdhida with a right inside to the bodyh. Left jab lands flush for Yoshida. Nice one-two inside to the body by Bridges but Yoshida lands another huge uppercut. Two solid rights by Yoshida stagger Bridges a little.

Bridges with an overhand right. They tie up and Yoshida works the body inside. Bridges with a one two up top is answered by two to the body from Miyo Yoshida. Bridges holds and lands two to the bread basket as the bell sounds.

Round 10

Yoshida with a right up top as Bridges lands a good right of her own. Bridges with two shots to the ribs. Another nbice right up top by Bridges. Yoshida with a big combo up top. Yoshida with a right hook to the cheek. One two by Miyo Yoshida.

Uppercut just misses for Yoshida. Bridges lands two glancing shots up top. Three-punch combo for Yoshida up top. Yoshida is landing on Bridges with that right almost every time she throws it. Round over. Excellent performance by Miyo Yoshida.

Official Decision

Miyo Yoshida (17-4) 🇯🇵 def. Ebanie Bridges (9-2) 🇦🇺 via unanimous decision (99-91×2, 97-93)

