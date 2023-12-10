Devin Haney dominates Regis Prograis: Full event results, video highlights

Devin Haney after his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Preview

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis is live tonight! The match-up is one of the best boxing has served up to us on a stacked year for the sport. Haney is moving up to meet Prograis after vacating his lightweight titles (which he retained with a win over Vasyl Lomachenko last time out).

Prograis will be defending his WBC super lightweight title tonight and hoping to show Haney made a mistake in jumping up a division. Rougarou is coming off a successful defence versus Danielito Zorrilla earlier this year.

Also featured on the event is Ebanie Bridges, who is the most popular fighter on the card per social media metrics. She will be defending her WBO bantamweight title against Miyo Yoshida.

Live results and highlights

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis full fight card

Main card

– Devin Haney (31-0) 🇺🇸 def. Regis Prograis (29-2) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision (120-107×3); super lightweight

– Liam Paro (24-0) 🇦🇺 def. Montana Love (18-2) 🇺🇸 via KO at 1:49 of round 6; super lightweight

Punched right through him!



Ringside of the first @ParoLiam knockdown is insane



Watch #HaneyPrograis on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada and worldwide at https://t.co/FoiaUucI53 pic.twitter.com/MvNeBqxLen — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 10, 2023

– Miyo Yoshida (17-4) 🇯🇵 def. Ebanie Bridges (9-2) 🇦🇺 via unanimous decision (99-91×2, 97-93)

In an upset victory, Miyo Yoshida of New York via Japan (17-4, 0 KOs), defeats the popular @EbanieBridges (9-2 4 KOs), winning Bridges’ IBF World Bantamweight Title. Scores were 99-91 twice and 97-93 for the new champion. #AndTheNew #BridgesYoshida #HaneyPrograis @NYFights pic.twitter.com/LG18cKzxg3 — Gayle Lynn Falkenthal (@PRProSanDiego) December 10, 2023

– Andy Cruz (3-0) 🇨🇺 def. Jovanni Straffon (25-6-1) 🇲🇽 via KO at :53 of round 3; lightweight

Ebanie Bridges with Conor McGregor. | Inpho Photography, IMAGO

Undercard

– Amari Jones (11-0) 🇺🇸 def. Quilisto Madera (14-5) 🇺🇸 via TKO at 1:44 of round 5; super welterweight

TKO for Amari Jones



Jones gets his 10th knockout in 11 fights as the ref calls it in the 5th round.



Watch #HaneyPrograis on DAZN PPV in the U.S. and Canada and worldwide at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/EAN6af5XIi — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 10, 2023

– Beatriz Ferreira (4-0) 🇧🇷 def. Destiny Jones (5-2) 🇺🇸 via TKO at :05 of round 8; super featherweight

Beatriz Ferreira — who was beaten by Kellie Harrington in the Tokyo Olympic final — will try to avenge that defeat in Paris next summer. But she’s turned pro with Katie Taylor’s manager, Brian Peters, in the meantime. And Christ, she’s fun to watch. pic.twitter.com/EBUminEO3V — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) December 10, 2023

– Shamar Canal (7-0) 🇺🇸 def. Jose Antonio Meza (8-9) 🇲🇽 via unanimous decision (60-53); super featherweight

Shamar Canal drops Jose Antonio Meza in the final round to take a shutout 60-53 X3 PTS win in the #HaneyPrograis opener.pic.twitter.com/mggMpFzhFZ — EverythingBoxing (@EverythingBoxi2) December 9, 2023

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis fight poster | Credit: DAZN

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

