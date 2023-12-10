Devin Haney shuts out Regis Prograis to become 2-division champ – Results, play-by-play, highlights

Devin Haney celebrates his victory over Vasyl Lomachenko | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

Tonight, Devin Haney will attempt to become a two-division champion when he takes on Regis Prograis at super lightweight. With this jump up in weight, Haney abandoned his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles. He last defended them against Vasyl Lomachenko back in May in a contest many thought Lomachenko won.

Regis Prograis is also coming off a bout that was not among his best performances. Danielito Zorrilla was able to take him to a split-decision in a fight that can only be deemed tedious, and that’s being kind. Regis, who has only tasted defeat once, hopes to take Haney’s 0 away.

Both men present big challenges to each other but Prograis’ power is certainly his bread and butter but if we look at his fight with Zorrilla, we see that he had troubles cutting off the ring. Haney’s a lot better than Zorrilla and with dazzling footwork. It’s certainly a fight that could be a certified banger, but many believe it will be more of a technical chess match. Let’s take a look at their facts and figures:

Devin Haney

Former undisputed lightweight champion

Age: 25

Record: 30-0 (15 KOs)

Last opponent: Vasyl Lomachenko

No. 1 P4P lightweight

Regis Prograis

WBC super lightweight champion

Age: 34

Record: 29-1 (24 KOs)

Last opponent: Danielito Zorrilla

No. 2 P4P super lightweight

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis live play-by-play

Round 1

Prograis extends the jab three times but hasn’t landed yet. Haney with a left jab. Prograis with the right straight up top. Haney working the jab but isn’t landing. Nice double jab by Haney. Prograis with a triple jab to the middle. Haney misses with a jab up top.

Prograis working the body and Haney starting to land the jab now. Haney misses with a three punch combo—missed all three. Prograis with a double jab that just grazes Haney. Prograis lands a jab as the round ends.

Round 2

Prograis triples the jab to open the round, then digs to the body with two more. Nice left up top lands for Prograis. Haney with two hard jabs, then a left hook. Nice combo from Haney up top. Prograis with a huge overhand left that whiffs.

Haney catches him off that whiff with a nice crispy left. Left jab splits Prograis’ guard. Prograis back to the body. Haney lands a great uppercut while moving backward. Haney with a great one-two up top. Haney’s jab is becoming more and more precise. Round over.

Round 3

Prograis extends the double jab but falls short. One to the body and an overhand right for Prograis. Haney with the double jab up top. Haney with a big right down the middle that drops Prograis. Prograis up and none the worse for wear.

Haney with a nice straight right. Haney with one to the body and a right hook up top. Prograis working the jab but Haney is easily maneuvering out of the way. Haney with a nice right cross. Prograis’ eye is swelling now. Prograis lands the jab. Round over.

Round 4

Prograis is working a fast jab but Haney is staying out of the way. Haney with a one-two that lands. Right hook lands for Haney. Double left for Haney lands. Haney is landing the left at will, almost every time he throws it.

Prograis staying on the outside, missing with almost all his shots but still in range for Haney to pick off shots. Prograis charges in with a flurry but only one punch lands. Haney with a big left up top. One-two lands flush for Haney. Haney with the double jab followed by a one-two that lands as the round ends.

Round 5

Prograis starts with a triple jab that lands followed by a right to the body. Haney with the left jab followed by a right hook. Left from Regis is blocked by a glove. Haney rips a left to the body. Prograis with a left up top. Left by Haney lands up top. Big left by Haney glances off Prograis’ shoulder.

Prograis with the double jab. Prograis lands a right to the midsection. Haney still landing the left at will. Haney with another one to the body followed by one up top. Haney with the surgical left up top as the round ends.

Round 6

Left up top for Haney. Prograis answers by doubling up on his jab but with little pop on it. Haney is landing from all angles, moving Regis around and positioning him for more punishment.

Haney lands a monster right down the middle that staggers Prograis. Prograis bleeding from a cut now. Regis with the jab that falls short. Haney still landing almost everything he throws as the round ends.

Round 7

Prograis starts with the jab again, finding it’s mark twice. Haney avoiding it now, getting out of the way after the initial two landed. Haney popping the left out with surgical precision. Commentary just noted that Prograis has only landed 10% of his shots. Haney lands another huge right. And now a left to the ribs thuds on Prograis.

Prograis manages to land a reaching left to the midsection. Regis lands a right up top but with no impact to speak of. Prograis with two more jabs up top and Haney responds with a harder jab of his own as the round ends.

Round 8

Doctor is called in to look at Prograis and determines the fight can continue. Prograis starts off with a quick series of jabs from range that fall short. Haney with a one-two that lands but not flush.Prograis gets punished for a left to the body as he came in by a left to his face. Haney with the left again up top.

Prograis is just protecting himself now. Prograis lands a single jhab to the middle then covers up. Haney is popping the jab and moving left, keeping Regis on his toes.Left-right for Haney. Prograis with a one-two that partially lands. Haney rips a nasty left to the body. Haney with the triple jab up top. Round over.

Round 9

Regis with a solid one-two that lands followed by one to the body that definitely lands. Time called to fix Haney’s laces on his shoes. Prograis trying to get in closer but Haney’s footwork is keeping him out of range as he sticks one up top and one to the middle. Haney pops off a hard one-two then pivots away. Story of the night.

Prograis came in bravely and got cracked by a hellacious right that put him on skates. Haney is just picking off shot after shot. Haney with two quick lefts to the face. Prograis lands a really nice left. Haney lands a left then ducks under the counter as the round ends.

Round 10

Prograis’ corner warning him he needs to show them he’s still in the fight. Prograis with the jab and a right to the ribs to kick off the round. Haney just measured and landed a huge right to the body. Haney with a slick one-two, then immediately pivots to position himself for more.

Prograis pulls Haney’s head down so Haney starts pummeling his middle. Left followed by an uppercut that whiffs for Haney. Haney whiffs on another big uppercut. He lands the one-two up top, and now a left hook. One-two for Haney. Round over.

Round 11

Prograis advancing with the jab but nothing is landing. Now they tie up and Regis works the body while he can but with little effect. Haney grazes with a left. Right from Haney blocked. Big left from Haney spurs Prograis to step in and land a right to the body.

Haney with the left again. Big body shot from Haney. Haney rips one to the body and one up top . Haney with a big uppercut catches Prograis coming in. Left up top for Haney as Prograis comes in. Round over.

Round 12

Prograis comes out swinging the jab again, falling short. Haney staying out of the way. Haney with the left up top snaps Regis’ head back. They tie up, forcing the ref to split them up. Haney with the double jab up top.

Regis manages to get in and land a one-two. Haney circling and pot-shotting with the left. Regis with the double jab and an uppercut attempt. Haney misses with a right up top. Regis manages to catch Haney with a short left. Round over. Completely one way traffic for Haney.

Official Decision

– Devin Haney (31-0) 🇺🇸 def. Regis Prograis (29-2) 🇺🇸 via unanimous decision (120-107×3); super lightweight

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Quick Results

Main card

– Liam Paro (24-0) 🇦🇺 def. Montana Love (18-2) 🇺🇸 via KO at 1:49 of round 6; super lightweight

– Miyo Yoshida (17-4) 🇯🇵 def. Ebanie Bridges (9-2) 🇦🇺 via unanimous decision (99-91×2, 97-93)

– Andy Cruz (3-0) 🇨🇺 def. Jovanni Straffon (25-6-1) 🇲🇽 via KO at :53 of round 3; lightweight

Undercard

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis goes down on Sat., Dec. 9, live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The undercard starts at 5 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. PT, while the main card follows at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT.

Ringwalks for Haney vs. Prograis are expected around 11:30 p.m. ET | 8:30 p.m PT.

Live streams

Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis airs exclusively on DAZN. You can sign up for the streaming service here. Prices for DAZN start at $19.99 USD | $24.99 CAD | £9.99 GBP | $13.99 AUD per month.

Here is what the pay-per-view is priced at: $59.99 USD for DAZN subscribers and $74.99 USD for non-DAZN subscribers.

Devin Haney after his win over Vasiliy Lomachenko. | Alejandro Salazar / ZUMA Wire, IMAGO

