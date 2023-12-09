Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez reader picks and predictions

UFC Fight Night: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez goes down live tonight. Check out who Bloody Elbow readers think will win.

By: Tim Bissell | 16 seconds ago
Chris Gutierrez when he fought Pedro Munhoz.

The UFC is back in the APEX this weekend, with a pretty decent card. The headliner has Song Yadong testing Chris Gutierrez’s bona fides for the upper echelon of bantamweight. The co-main is Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Anthony Smith in what might be a loser goes home match. There’s also Tim Elliott versus Sumudaerji (which screams Fight of the Night) and Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight.

Reader picks are an exclusive perk for Substack subscribers.

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

image 33

Readers’ pick: Song Yadong (90.9%).

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

image 35

Readers’ pick: Khalil Rountree (72.7%).

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

image 36

Readers’ pick: Nasrat Haqparast (90.9%).

Andre Muniz vs. Park Jun Yong

image 38

Readers’ pick: Andre Muniz (54.5%).

Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset

image 39

Readers’ pick: Kevin Jousset (72.7%).

Park Hyun Sung vs. Shannon Ross

image 40

Readers’ pick: Park Hyun Sung (90.9%).

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

image 41

Readers’ pick: Melquizael Costa (81.8%).

Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos

image 42

Readers’ pick: Luana Santos (54.5%).

Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera

image 43

Readers’ pick: Daniel Marcos (90.9%).

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

image 44

Readers’ pick: Tatsuro Taira (90.9%).

Rayanna dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar

image 45

Readers’ pick: Rayanna dos Santos (63.6%).

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

image 46

Readers’ pick: Khalil Rountree Jr. (45.5%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

image 47

Readers’ pick: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (54.5%).

Which fight are you most excited for?

image 48

Readers’ pick: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (36.4%), Anthony Smith (36.4%).

Leaderboard

PositionCommunity MemberCorrectIncorrectTotal Picks%Week 35 RecordBonus Points
1Christophe2411483890.6206-615
2Jeremy2391503890.6147-521
3Adam Law2311573880.5955-721
4Just Simon2281613890.5865-717
5ZeistPriest2201473670.5994-816
6Tommy210953050.6896-615
7NickyBonz1971233200.6167-511
8DJNi1961273230.6075-716
9Luke G1941393330.5830-015
10BearHands1921763680.52210-214
11Arran D118781960.6027-510
12heresgary76631390.5470-07
13Sensei Scott72831550.4650-06
14Mark S65621270.5120-07
15Kaan64631270.5040-02
16GirlCasual63551180.5340-05
17Thomas G5240920.5650-01
18Will Burns3928670.5820-04
19mklip20013638740.4860-06
20Chong Li3611470.7660-01

