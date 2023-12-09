Jump to
The UFC is back in the APEX this weekend, with a pretty decent card. The headliner has Song Yadong testing Chris Gutierrez’s bona fides for the upper echelon of bantamweight. The co-main is Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Anthony Smith in what might be a loser goes home match. There’s also Tim Elliott versus Sumudaerji (which screams Fight of the Night) and Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey.
The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight.
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez reader picks and predictions
Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez
Readers’ pick: Song Yadong (90.9%).
Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.
Readers’ pick: Khalil Rountree (72.7%).
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey
Readers’ pick: Nasrat Haqparast (90.9%).
Andre Muniz vs. Park Jun Yong
Readers’ pick: Andre Muniz (54.5%).
Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset
Readers’ pick: Kevin Jousset (72.7%).
Park Hyun Sung vs. Shannon Ross
Readers’ pick: Park Hyun Sung (90.9%).
Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa
Readers’ pick: Melquizael Costa (81.8%).
Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos
Readers’ pick: Luana Santos (54.5%).
Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera
Readers’ pick: Daniel Marcos (90.9%).
Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez
Readers’ pick: Tatsuro Taira (90.9%).
Rayanna dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar
Readers’ pick: Rayanna dos Santos (63.6%).
Who gets a Performance of the Night award?
Readers’ pick: Khalil Rountree Jr. (45.5%).
Which fight wins Fight of the Night?
Readers’ pick: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (54.5%).
Which fight are you most excited for?
Readers’ pick: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (36.4%), Anthony Smith (36.4%).
Leaderboard
|Position
|Community Member
|Correct
|Incorrect
|Total Picks
|%
|Week 35 Record
|Bonus Points
|1
|Christophe
|241
|148
|389
|0.620
|6-6
|15
|2
|Jeremy
|239
|150
|389
|0.614
|7-5
|21
|3
|Adam Law
|231
|157
|388
|0.595
|5-7
|21
|4
|Just Simon
|228
|161
|389
|0.586
|5-7
|17
|5
|ZeistPriest
|220
|147
|367
|0.599
|4-8
|16
|6
|Tommy
|210
|95
|305
|0.689
|6-6
|15
|7
|NickyBonz
|197
|123
|320
|0.616
|7-5
|11
|8
|DJNi
|196
|127
|323
|0.607
|5-7
|16
|9
|Luke G
|194
|139
|333
|0.583
|0-0
|15
|10
|BearHands
|192
|176
|368
|0.522
|10-2
|14
|11
|Arran D
|118
|78
|196
|0.602
|7-5
|10
|12
|heresgary
|76
|63
|139
|0.547
|0-0
|7
|13
|Sensei Scott
|72
|83
|155
|0.465
|0-0
|6
|14
|Mark S
|65
|62
|127
|0.512
|0-0
|7
|15
|Kaan
|64
|63
|127
|0.504
|0-0
|2
|16
|GirlCasual
|63
|55
|118
|0.534
|0-0
|5
|17
|Thomas G
|52
|40
|92
|0.565
|0-0
|1
|18
|Will Burns
|39
|28
|67
|0.582
|0-0
|4
|19
|mklip2001
|36
|38
|74
|0.486
|0-0
|6
|20
|Chong Li
|36
|11
|47
|0.766
|0-0
|1
