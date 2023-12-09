Chris Gutierrez when he fought Pedro Munhoz.

The UFC is back in the APEX this weekend, with a pretty decent card. The headliner has Song Yadong testing Chris Gutierrez’s bona fides for the upper echelon of bantamweight. The co-main is Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Anthony Smith in what might be a loser goes home match. There’s also Tim Elliott versus Sumudaerji (which screams Fight of the Night) and Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey.

The BE staff has looked at all these match-ups and made our picks. Now it’s time for the readers to do the same. Read below to see who the BE readers think will win tonight.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez reader picks and predictions

Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Readers’ pick: Song Yadong (90.9%).

Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Readers’ pick: Khalil Rountree (72.7%).

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Readers’ pick: Nasrat Haqparast (90.9%).

Andre Muniz vs. Park Jun Yong

Readers’ pick: Andre Muniz (54.5%).

Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset

Readers’ pick: Kevin Jousset (72.7%).

Park Hyun Sung vs. Shannon Ross

Readers’ pick: Park Hyun Sung (90.9%).

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Readers’ pick: Melquizael Costa (81.8%).

Stephanie Egger vs. Luana Santos

Readers’ pick: Luana Santos (54.5%).

Daniel Marcos vs. Carlos Vera

Readers’ pick: Daniel Marcos (90.9%).

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

Readers’ pick: Tatsuro Taira (90.9%).

Rayanna dos Santos vs. Talita Alencar

Readers’ pick: Rayanna dos Santos (63.6%).

Who gets a Performance of the Night award?

Readers’ pick: Khalil Rountree Jr. (45.5%).

Which fight wins Fight of the Night?

Readers’ pick: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (54.5%).

Which fight are you most excited for?

Readers’ pick: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez (36.4%), Anthony Smith (36.4%).

Leaderboard

Position Community Member Correct Incorrect Total Picks % Week 35 Record Bonus Points 1 Christophe 241 148 389 0.620 6-6 15 2 Jeremy 239 150 389 0.614 7-5 21 3 Adam Law 231 157 388 0.595 5-7 21 4 Just Simon 228 161 389 0.586 5-7 17 5 ZeistPriest 220 147 367 0.599 4-8 16 6 Tommy 210 95 305 0.689 6-6 15 7 NickyBonz 197 123 320 0.616 7-5 11 8 DJNi 196 127 323 0.607 5-7 16 9 Luke G 194 139 333 0.583 0-0 15 10 BearHands 192 176 368 0.522 10-2 14 11 Arran D 118 78 196 0.602 7-5 10 12 heresgary 76 63 139 0.547 0-0 7 13 Sensei Scott 72 83 155 0.465 0-0 6 14 Mark S 65 62 127 0.512 0-0 7 15 Kaan 64 63 127 0.504 0-0 2 16 GirlCasual 63 55 118 0.534 0-0 5 17 Thomas G 52 40 92 0.565 0-0 1 18 Will Burns 39 28 67 0.582 0-0 4 19 mklip2001 36 38 74 0.486 0-0 6 20 Chong Li 36 11 47 0.766 0-0 1

