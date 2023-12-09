UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5: Meregali vs Pena – Live stream, BJJ results, highlights, full card, start time

The event will get less hype with Georges St-Pierre and Gordon Ryan both pulling out, but UFC’s BJJ venture is still putting on a damn good card with several elite grapplers at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5.

The card is now headlined by gi world champ Nicholas Meregali, who will continue his no gi career against Ryan’s longterm rival in Felipe Pena.

Two other intriguing heavyweight match ups are also going to be featured, with B-Team star Nicky Rodriguez taking on reigning ADCC champion Yuri Simoes, and recent ADCC trials winner Dan Manasoiu going against BJJ world champ Victor Hugo.

The sleeper pick and underrated match to watch is definitely Nicky Ryan’s bout against Jonnatas Gracie, which is probably guaranteed to be an entertaining and technical affair.

Mason Fowler, Gordon Ryan’s original opponent on the card, will now face B-Team’s Haisam Rida. With this being a Fight Pass card, they again included UFC vets, with Hannah Goldy and Vagner Rocha also slotted in the card.

Join us starting on Sunday, December 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET for some entertaining BJJ action.

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5 live results, fight card, video highlights

Nicholas Meregali vs Felipe Pena

Nicky Rodriguez vs Yuri Simoes

Mason Fowler vs Haisam Rida

Nicky Ryan vs Jonnatas Gracie

Dan Manasoiu vs Victor Hugo

Luiza Monteiro vs Elisabeth Clay

Vagner Rocha vs Victor Silveiro

Christian Guzman vs Aaron Wilson

Hannah Goldy vs Amanda Mazza

Achilles Rocha vs Andy Varela

How to watch UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5: Start time, free live stream for first BJJ matches

UFC Fight Pass Invitational 5, as the name suggests, will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. The event happens on Sunday, December 10 starting at 8 p.m. ET, but there will be a free live stream of the earlier matches on the YouTube embed below.

