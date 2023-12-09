Subscribe
UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez: Live stream, results, highlights and discussion

Check out the results for tonight's UFC Fight Night: Chris Gutierrez vs. Yadong Song live mma fight card.

By: Eddie Mercado | 16 seconds ago
Chris Gutierrez vs. Yadong Song headlines tonight's live UFC fight night mma card | IMAGO/LouisxGrasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

Join us tonight (December 9th) as we cover UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez, which is happening from at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The marquee matchup for tonight will enjoy the UFC’s #7 rated bantamweight, Yadong Song, getting down with the #14 rated, Chris Gutierrez. The co-main for tonight will be the setting where the UFC’s #8 ranked 205-pounder, Anthony Smith, will collide with the #11 ranked, Khalil Rountree Jr. The start time for this UFC fight card is set for 7:00 pm ET.

Tonight’s UFC fight night main event, Chris Gutierrez vs. Yadong Song, might come down to cage command. If Gutierrez can neutralize the power punching of Song, and manage the pressure, then he should have all the time he needs to setup his shots. However, iff Song can maintain the forward pressure, without getting his lead leg chewed up too badly, then he should be able to land the more damaging blows throughout.

For tonight’s co-main event, Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Anthony Smith, we’ve got two fighters who can take a leg home with them. It’ll be interesting to see if they stand here, or if Smith will try and take Rountree down to the canvas, where he should hold an advantage. In fight-week news, a flyweight tilt between Sumudaerji and Allan Nascimento was scrapped, but luckily for us, longtime UFC veteran Tim Elliot has stepped in on short notice.

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez takes place on December 9th, at the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - NOVEMBER 12: (R-L) Chris Gutierrez knocks out Frankie Edgar with fly knee in their Bantamweight fight during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Louis Grasse PxImages) (Louis Grasse SPP) PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRAxMEX xSPPx spp-en-LoGr-lrg2211121081501_UFC281_MAIN
LouisxGrasse / Sports Press Photo, IMAGO

UFC Fight Night: Yadong Song vs. Chris Gutierrez Full fight card

Main card

MMA: UFC Fight Night-Singapore-Arantes vs Yadong, Jun 23, 2018; Singapore, Singapore; Felipe Arantes (red gloves) fights Song Yasong (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Miller-USA TODAY Sports, 23.06.2018 19:16:41, 10905684, Felipe Arantes, MMA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY 10905684
PaulxMiller / USA TODAY Network, IMAGO

Prelims

Live streams

UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez can be live streamed on ESPN+ in the United States and Canada. For full streaming details, and compatible devices go here.

Eddie Mercado
Eddie Mercado

Eddie Mercado is a writer and content creator for Bloody Elbow, and has covered combat sports since 2015. Eddie covers everything from betting odds and live events, to fighter interviews and co-hosting the 6th Round post-fight show and the 6th Round Retro. He retired at 1-0 in professional MMA, competed in one Muay Thai match in Thailand, and is currently a purple belt in Jiu-Jitsu under the great Diego Bispo.

